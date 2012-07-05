TEXT-S&P revises Walter Energy outlook

Overview -- Global metallurgical coal prices remain under pressure in part because of economic weakness in Europe and slower steel production in China. -- U.S.-based Walter Energy Inc. is likely to post weaker profits on low prices and production costs that we expect to stay somewhat high in the near term. -- We affirmed our ratings on Walter Energy, including our 'BB-' corporate credit rating, and we revised the outlook to negative from stable. -- Our negative outlook reflects the likelihood that EBITDA will be lower than we had previously assumed, with slimmer-than-expected cushion under financial covenants. Rating Action On July 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on Walter Energy Inc. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the company, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view that metallurgical (met) coal prices remain under pressure--partly because of slower steel production overseas. As a consequence, Walter Energy is likely to post weaker profits than we had previously anticipated with a slimmer cushion under certain financial covenants. Our corporate credit rating on Walter Energy reflects our opinion of the company's business risk as "weak" and its financial risk as "significant." Key risks include difficult mining conditions at the company's Southern Appalachian mines, the volatile nature of met coal sales and prices, and elevated debt related to the company's acquisition of Western Coal Corp. in 2011. Adequate liquidity, Walter Energy's high-quality met coal reserves, and our view that production costs will improve as operating issues at its Alabama mines are resolved somewhat offset these factors. We expect Walter Energy to generate $700 million to $800 million of EBITDA in 2012, down from our previous estimate of $800 million to $900 million. This implies leverage near or above 3.5x (after pension and other adjustments). Our new baseline scenario reflects our expectation for prices for high-quality met coal to remain around the current benchmark ($200 to $220 per metric ton) and for the company's costs (which were operating issues at the company's Alabama mines in 2011 forced up) to moderate somewhat but remain high over the next couple of quarters. Management recently affirmed its met coal production guidance (between 11.5 million and 13 million metric tons in 2012). However, the company also guided toward lower prices in the second quarter (based on previously priced contracts) and flat costs (quarter over quarter). That said, we do expect met coal prices to improve over the medium-to-longer term and for Walter Energy's production costs to improve, as operating issues in Alabama are resolved and as operations in Canada ramp up. Walter Energy is a midsize coal producer but one of the largest miners focused almost exclusively on met coal. The company possesses high-quality met coal reserves and has benefited during the past year from favorable met coal prices. Nonetheless, demand and pricing for met coal has historically been volatile since it's tied to steel production at integrated steel mills, which is highly cyclical. Adding to the price volatility is that prices are now contracted quarterly, as opposed to annually in the past. Liquidity We view Walter's liquidity position as "adequate" under our criteria, given our expectation for sources and uses of cash over the next 12 months. As of March 31, 2012, liquidity was about $366 million, consisting of about $138 million in cash on hand and about $228 million available under its $375 million revolving credit facility due 2016. Key aspects of our liquidity assessment include the following expectations: -- Liquidity sources (primarily funds from operation and availability on its revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next year; -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%; and -- Compliance with financial maintenance covenants likely would survive a 15% decline in EBITDA without the company breaching coverage test measures. We estimate that free cash flow will likely be about $100 million in 2012, after about $400 million to $450 million of capital spending, including both maintenance and expansion of production. We anticipate substantial capital expenditures in the next couple of years as the company expands and builds out properties. Mandatory debt repayments are modest over the next couple of years, with about $20 million required in 2012 and $100 million in 2013. We expect Walter to maintain a modest dividend of about $30 million. We do not anticipate meaningful share repurchases over the next 12 months. Walter's bank facility includes a maximum leverage covenant of 3.25x in 2012 and 3x thereafter. The facility is also subject to a minimum interest coverage test of 3x until fourth-quarter 2012 when it increases to 3.5x. We expect the company to remain in compliance with both requirements, given our assumptions for financial performance, though the covenant cushion is likely to narrow significantly. Recovery analysis For our full recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Walter Energy, published Feb. 28, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The negative outlook acknowledges the currently weak pricing environment for met coal and reflects the likelihood that EBITDA will be lower than we had previously assumed, with slimmer-than-expected cushion under financial covenants. Our baseline assumption is for $700 million to $800 million of EBITDA in 2012 with leverage at or above 3x. We would lower our rating if leverage climbs and holds above 4x (with pension and other adjustments). This could occur if met coal prices drop further and Walter Energy experiences additional operating challenges that increase its production costs. It is our expectation that the company would successfully negotiate covenant relief under this downside scenario. An upgrade is unlikely in the current operating environment but we would revise our outlook to stable if met coal prices recover later in 2012 and Walter Energy's production costs improve such that leverage drops near or below 3x EBITDA. This could occur if the company hits its 11.5 million to 13.0 million metric ton production guidance, prices for high-quality met coal top $220 per metric ton, and production costs fall closer to $100 per ton. Related Criteria And Research -- Credit FAQ: U.S. Coal Producers Face Substantial Headwinds, Including High Inventories And Low Natural Gas Prices, June 6, 2012 -- Recovery Report: Walter Energy Inc.'s Recovery Rating Profile, Feb. 28, 2012 -- General Criteria: Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining Industry, June 23, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Walter Energy Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Negative/-- BB-/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Walter Energy Inc. Senior Secured BB- Recovery Rating 3