TEXT-Fitch affirms The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co

Feb 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'B+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and the various issue ratings of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) and its Goodyear Dunlop Tires Europe B.V. (GDTE) subsidiary. A full list of the rating actions taken on GT and GDTE is included at the end of this release. GT's ratings apply to a $1.5 billion secured revolving credit facility, a $1.2 billion second lien secured term loan and $2.1 billion of senior unsecured notes. GDTE's ratings apply to a Eur400 million secured revolving credit facility and Eur250 million of senior unsecured notes. The Rating Outlooks for GT and GDTE are Stable. GT's ratings reflect the tire manufacturer's strong competitive position as a leading brand in the global replacement and original equipment (OE) tire segments and continued market acceptance of the company's higher margin premium tire offerings, set against a backdrop of a persistently negative free cash flow performance and substantially underfunded pension obligations. Leverage has declined meaningfully over the past year as positive pricing and mix changes have overcome rising natural rubber costs to drive significant growth in EBITDA. The company's debt level has risen, however, as negative working capital has pressured free cash flow. Looking ahead, although GT has outlined a multi-year plan to increase margins and strengthen its balance sheet, higher capital spending and heavy cash pension contribution requirements are likely to keep free cash flow relatively weak or negative over the intermediate term. GT's top-line performance in 2011 was strong, with net revenue rising 21% to $23 billion from $19 billion in 2010. About 67% of the $3.9 billion increase in revenue was driven by higher pricing and positive mix changes, as worldwide tire unit sales actually declined 0.1% to 180.6 million units. Gross margin in 2011 declined by 60 basis points to 17.3%, largely due to sharply higher raw material costs, primarily for natural rubber. Across its global operations, GT reported that higher raw material costs were responsible for $1.8 billion, or a little more than half, of the $3.4 billion year-over year increase in cost of goods sold in 2011. In the near term, natural rubber prices remain elevated by historical standards, but have moderated from the peak levels seen in late 2010 and early 2011, which should result in some margin expansion when combined with the company's strong price and mix. However, following the substantial increase in revenue per tire seen in 2011, it is likely that unit revenue growth will be softer over the next 12 months. This could be particularly true in Western Europe, where weakening economic conditions may lead to lower volumes and increased pricing pressure. Sales in the company's Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) segment constituted 41% of GT's tire volume and 35% of its revenue in 2011. In March 2011, GT announced a series of initiatives intended to grow its consolidated segment operating income to $1.6 billion in 2013. The three key strategic elements that form the foundation for the strategy include: improving the profitability of the North American tire business; increasing market share in China; and growing and strengthening the EMEA and Latin American business segments. Fitch believes these strategies could increase the company's profit potential, but the tire industry will continue to be challenged by capacity-driven competition and highly volatile prices for key raw materials. Funding these initiatives will also require heavy capital spending in the $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion range annually in 2012 and 2013. The increased capital spending, along with a significant increase in expected cash pension contributions over the next several years, will pose meaningful impediments to GT's ability to generate positive free cash flow over the intermediate term. This could be exacerbated by a potential slowdown in tire demand resulting from global economic weakness and ultimately lead the company to consider increasing its debt level. Pension contributions will continue to be a meaningful use of cash over the intermediate term, although GT's decision to utilize the provisions of the U.S. Pension Relief Act of 2010 will limit the level of required contributions over the next three years. Nonetheless, the company's global pension plans remain deeply underfunded. As of Dec. 31, 2011, GT's global plans (including unfunded plans) were underfunded by $3.1 billion, with a global funded status of 64%. The funded status of the company's U.S. plans was even lower, at only 59%, with an underfunded position of $2.5 billion. GT contributed $294 million to its global pension plans in 2011, while in 2012, the company has announced that it will significantly increase its cash contributions to a range of $550 million to $600 million. Cash contributions in 2013 are also expected to exceed $500 million. The company has previously noted that it hopes that cash contributions at this level, combined with favorable movements in asset values and long-term interest rates, will reduce its global underfunded position to $1.2 billion by year-end 2013. Although the reduced funding requirements provided by the pension relief legislation will lower GT's required contributions through 2014, it also will likely drive required contributions meaningfully higher in 2015 and beyond as the company makes catch-up payments to offset the relief deferrals. As of Dec. 31, 2011, GT's liquidity included $2.8 billion of cash and cash equivalents and a total of $1.6 billion of availability under the company's primary U.S. and European credit facilities. By comparison, at year-end 2010, cash and cash equivalents stood at $2 billion, but the company had $1.7 billion available on its primary credit facilities. The slight decline in credit facility availability reflects a Eur105 million decline in the size of GDTE's facilities to Eur400 million following the amendment of those facilities in April 2011. Although total liquidity at Dec. 31, 2011, was not only up substantially from the Dec. 31, 2010 level, it also remained well above the $1 billion threshold that management has historically considered the level necessary to meet GT's working capital needs and overseas funding requirements through the operating cycle. Fitch notes that the $1.5 billion secured revolver is subject to a borrowing base that could limit its availability, although as of Dec. 31, 2011, there was no restriction on the availability as a result of the borrowing base. As of Dec. 31, 2011, 63% of GT's consolidated cash and cash equivalents were located outside the United States, including $534 million in countries such as China, South Africa and Venezuela that may restrict the transfer of cash beyond their borders. As of year end 2011, GT's current debt maturities were relatively low, with only $156 million coming due in the next 12 months. However, the company also had $256 million in short-term notes payable and overdrafts outstanding, for a total short-term debt position of $412 million. The next significant long-term debt maturity is in 2014 when GT's $1.2 billion second-lien term loan facility comes due. There are no note maturities coming until 2016, however. At Dec. 31, 2011, leverage (defined as total debt/Fitch-calculated EBITDA) stood at 2.8 times (x), down from 3.4x at year-end 2010, although the improvement was driven entirely by increased EBITDA, as total debt rose to $5.2 billion from $4.7 billion at the end of 2010. Fitch's calculation of EBITDA was $1.8 billion in 2011, up from $1.4 billion in 2010. Fitch projects that leverage could decline further over the course of 2012, potentially below 2.5x, provided that revenue and margins increase and the company's liquidity remains sufficient to avoid increasing its consolidated debt level. Free cash flow in 2011, was again pressured by significant working capital usage and increased capital spending. As a result, full-year free cash flow was negative $285 million, down from negative $20 million in 2010. Helping to preserve liquidity, GT issued $500 million of new mandatory convertible preferred stock in March 2011 and Eur250 million of new notes at GDTE in April 2011. A portion of the preferred stock proceeds was also used to redeem $350 million of the company's 10.5% senior unsecured notes due 2016. Looking ahead, Fitch expects free cash flow to remain under pressure, and potentially negative, in 2012 and 2013 as the company invests in its profitability improvement program. Furthermore, significant cash pension contributions exceeding $500 million and over $1 billion in annual capital expenditures will create headwinds that will be challenging to overcome. If global market conditions deteriorate from current projections, the company could consider increasing its debt level or engaging in another equity offering to bolster its liquidity position in the intermediate term. Any drop in tire demand stemming from an economic slowdown could also lead GT to re-think its profitability improvement program, given the cash outlays over the next several years required to accomplish it. The rating of 'BB+/RR1' on GT's and GDTE's secured credit facilities reflects their substantial collateral coverage and outstanding recovery prospects in the 90% to 100% range in a distressed scenario. On the other hand, the rating of 'B/RR5' on GT's unsecured notes reflects Fitch's expectation that recoveries on those notes would be below average, in the 10% to 30% range, in a distressed scenario. The relatively low level of expected recovery for the unsecured debt is due to the substantial amount of higher-priority secured debt in the company's capital structure. Fitch also notes that in a distressed scenario, GT's substantial pension obligations could potentially depress recovery prospects further for the company's unsecured creditors. Fitch has assigned a rating of 'BB/RR2' to GDTE's Eur250 million 6.75% senior unsecured notes due 2019. The rating is higher than the rating on GT's unsecured notes due to the structural seniority of the GDTE notes. GDTE's notes are guaranteed on an unsecured basis by GT and GT's subsidiaries that also guarantee the parent company's secured revolver and second-lien term loan. GT's senior unsecured notes also include guarantees from the same parent company subsidiaries, but they are not guaranteed by GDTE. In addition, the lower level of secured debt at GDTE versus that at GT also strengthens the recovery prospects for the GDTE notes. Fitch notes that GDTE's credit facility and its senior unsecured notes are subject to cross-default provisions relating to GT's material indebtedness. Fitch could revise GT's Rating Outlook to Positive or the ratings could be upgraded in the intermediate term if stronger margins result in positive free cash flow generation on a sustainable basis and leverage continues to decline. A meaningful reduction in debt also could result in a positive rating action, but this is unlikely in the near term, given the lack of significant debt maturities. A substantial improvement in the funded status of GT's pension plans would also contribute to a positive rating action. On the other hand, GT's Rating Outlook could be revised to Negative or the ratings downgraded if a decline in tire demand or an increase in production costs results in a prolonged period of negative free cash flow generation and a significant weakening in the company's credit protection metrics. Of particular focus would be any decline in the company's cash balance below $1 billion for an extended period. Fitch has taken the following rating actions on GT and GDTE: GT --IDR affirmed at 'B+' --Secured bank credit facility rating affirmed at 'BB+/RR1'; --Secured second-lien term loan rating affirmed at 'BB+/RR1'; --Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'B/RR5'; --Rating Outlook Stable. GTDE --IDR affirmed at 'B+'; --Secured bank credit facility rating affirmed at 'BB+/RR1'; --Senior unsecured rating assigned at 'BB/RR2'; --Rating Outlook Stable.