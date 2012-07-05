版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 6日 星期五 04:48 BJT

GENWORTHFINANCIAL/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 5 Genworth Financial Inc : * Moodys rates genworths new shelf registration (sr debt at (p)baa3); review

for downgrade * Rpt-moodys rates genworths new shelf registration (sr debt at (p)baa3);

review for downgrade

