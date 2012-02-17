版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Teck Resources notes 'BBB'

Feb 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its
'BBB' issue-level rating to Teck Resources Ltd.'s US$1 billion senior
unsecured notes. We expect the notes will rank equally with all of Teck's
existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness. 	
	
We expect the proceeds from the notes will be used to redeem portions of 	
several existing tranches of higher yielding notes that were issued in May 	
2009, specifically the 9.75% senior notes due in May 2014 and the 10.75% 	
senior notes due in May 2019.	
	
In our opinion, the refinancing should improve Teck's financial flexibility by 	
reducing near-term maturities thereby allowing the company to focus its 	
liquidity on discretionary spending including growth-oriented capital 	
expenditures and potential mergers and acquisitions activity. On a cash flow 	
protection basis, we estimate that interest coverage will improve modestly--by 	
at least 0.25x--assuming the full redemption of the 2014 notes, with further 	
improvement on the amount of 2019 notes redeemed.	
	
"The 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating on Teck reflects what we view of 	
the company's satisfactory business profile for a diversified metals and 	
mining company, which is supported by low-cost, long-lived mines and a solid 	
reserve base that offers long-term growth potential at attractive production 	
costs," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Donald Marleau.	
	
The stable outlook reflects what we view as the strength of Teck's 	
profitability and cash flow, which we believe ensures that the company would 	
maintain intermediate credit metrics, including adjusted debt to EBITDA of 	
about 2x and adjusted funds from operations to debt of more than 35%, even in 	
a stressed commodity price environment.	
	
Teck is among the world's largest producers of seaborne hard-coking coal and 	
zinc as well as a significant copper producer.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Teck Resources Ltd.	
Corporate credit rating    BBB/Stable/--	
	
Rating Assigned	
US$1 billion senior unsecured notes     BBB	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Donald Marleau, CFA, Toronto (1) 416-507-2526;	
                        donald_marleau@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: George Economou, Toronto (1) 416-507-2540;	
                   george_economou@standardandpoors.com

