TEXT-S&P affirms Chemtura Corp ratings

Feb 17 On Feb. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' rating on Chemtura Corp.'s $455 million senior unsecured notes and revised its recovery rating on the notes to '3' from '4'. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of payment default. Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating and our issue level rating on the company's existing $295 million term loan remain unchanged. (For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Chemtura to be published on RatingsDirect following this release.) "The revision of the recovery rating is primarily driven by the lower level of secured debt in the capital structure, as the company did not complete the incremental $100 million term loan as planned in 2011," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Liley Mehta. "This resulted in a lower outstanding term loan of $295 million versus $395 million used in the prior recovery analysis." The corporate credit rating reflects our view of Middlebury, Conn.-based Chemtura Corp.'s position as a leading global producer of industrial and specialty chemicals serving various end markets, its aggressive financial risk profile, and adequate liquidity position. We characterize the business risk profile as fair. For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research report published on Sept. 30, 2011. RATINGS LIST Chemtura Corp. Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/-- Recovery Rating Revised; Rating Affirmed To From $455 mil sr unsecd notes BB- BB- Recovery Rating 3 4