版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 18日 星期六 01:51 BJT

TEXT-S&P cuts Opera Finance (Uni-Invest) to 'D (sf)'

Feb 17 - OVERVIEW	
     -- The issuer did not pay the principal due on the notes on the Feb. 15, 	
2012 note maturity date. 	
     -- We have thus lowered to 'D (sf)' our ratings on the class A, B, C, and 	
D notes.	
     -- Opera Finance (Uni-Invest) is a single-loan transaction secured on 201 	
assets, which are office, retail, industrial, and residential properties 	
throughout the Netherlands.	
    	
     Feb 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'D (sf)' its
credit ratings on Opera Finance (Uni-Invest) B.V.'s class A, B, C, and D notes
(see list below). 	
	
Today's rating actions follow the issuer's announcement that it has not 	
received the principal payment due on the senior loan and accordingly did not 	
have sufficient funds to repay the principal balance on the Feb. 15, 2012 note 	
maturity date. 	
 	
In September 2011, we lowered our ratings on the class A, B, and C notes to 	
'CCC- (sf)' and affirmed the 'CCC- (sf)' rating on the class D notes to 	
reflect our expectation that the issuer would not meet its obligations under 	
the notes at note maturity. As the issuer did not make payment on the notes on 	
the due date, we have today lowered our ratings on the class A, B, C, and D 	
notes to 'D (sf)'.	
 	
Opera Finance (Uni-Invest) is a single-loan transaction secured on 201 assets, 	
which are office, retail, industrial, and residential properties throughout 	
the Netherlands.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011	
     -- Timeliness of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use Of 'D' And 	
'SD' Ratings, Dec. 23, 2010	
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010	
  	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Class              Rating	
            To                From	
	
Opera Finance (Uni-Invest) B.V.	
EUR1,008.9 Million Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes	
	
Ratings Lowered	
	
A           D (sf)            CCC- (sf)	
B           D (sf)            CCC- (sf)	
C           D (sf)            CCC- (sf)	
D           D (sf)            CCC- (sf)	
	
Surveillance Credit Analyst: Judith O'Driscoll, London (44) 20-7176-3597;	
                             Judith_ODriscoll@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Robert Leach, London (44) 20-7176-3652;	
                   robert_leach@standardandpoors.com	
Additional Contact: Structured Finance Europe;	
                    StructuredFinanceEurope@standardandpoors.com

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐