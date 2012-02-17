版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 18日 星期六 02:12 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates TransUnion PIK notes

Overview	
     -- U.S. credit and information management solutions provider TransUnion 	
announced today that affiliates of Advent International and GS Capital 	
Partners VI Fund L.P. have signed a definitive agreement to purchase all of 	
TransUnion's shares outstanding from current shareholders Madison Dearborn 	
Partners and the Pritzker family business interests.	
     -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating and other ratings on 	
TransUnion.	
     -- We are assigning our 'B-' issue level rating and '6' recovery rating 	
to the proposed $600 million senior unsecured PIK toggle notes to be issued by 	
parent TransUnion Holding Co.	
     -- The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that TransUnion will 	
maintain consistent profitability, positive free operating cash flow, and 	
adjusted leverage below the mid-6x area.	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, 	
including our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Chicago-based 	
TransUnion Corp. The outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we assigned our 'B-' issue-level rating to the company's 	
proposed $600 million senior unsecured payment-in-kind (PIK) toggle notes to 	
be issued by TransUnion Holding Co. ("Holdco"), the parent company of 	
TransUnion Corp. We assigned a '6' recovery rating to the new notes, 	
indicating our expectation for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a 	
payment default.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings reflect our expectation that TransUnion's consistent profitability 	
and positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) will support the company's 	
"highly leveraged" (as defined in our criteria) financial risk profile. 	
TransUnion provides data and information management tools that help businesses 	
manage risk and improve decision-making, and provides credit data directly to 	
consumers. With customers in more than 20 countries, TransUnion's 	
"satisfactory" (as defined in our criteria) business risk profile reflects a 	
good market position as one of three global providers of credit information, 	
significant barriers to entry, and strong profitability.	
	
TransUnion reported revenues of $1.024 billion in fiscal 2011, up 7% from the 	
prior year. We expect moderate organic revenue growth in the near term, 	
supported by our expectation of favorable international growth prospects and 	
expansion of the company's presence in certain vertical markets such as 	
insurance and health care. Ongoing cost-reduction initiatives should enable 	
TransUnion to preserve Standard & Poor's adjusted EBITDA margins in excess of 	
30%. 	
	
We expect annual discretionary cash flow levels will be modestly positive in 	
the near term, with strong operating cash flow largely offset by debt service 	
costs. Pro forma for the additional Holdco notes, adjusted total debt to 	
EBITDA was about 6.4x in fiscal 2011, which leaves minimal headroom within the 	
current rating for incremental debt. Furthermore, the current rating and 	
outlook incorporate our expectation that TransUnion will maintain sufficient 	
Restricted Payments capacity (as defined in the note agreement) to satisfy 	
Holdco interest payments with cash. Although the term loan has a required cash 	
flow sweep beginning in calendar 2013, we expect incremental debt service 	
costs will preclude material debt reductions in the near-to-intermediate term. 	
Therefore we expect any near-term leverage improvement to be modest, and to 	
result from EBITDA growth.	
	
Liquidity	
TransUnion has "adequate" (as defined in our criteria) liquidity, with sources 	
of cash likely to exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 to 24 months. 	
Cash sources included cash of about $108 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, and 	
expected positive annual discretionary cash flow in the near term. We expect 	
uses to include moderate working capital investments and annual capital 	
expenditures less than $80 million in the near term.	
	
Relevant aspects of TransUnion's liquidity, in our view, are as follows:	
     -- We see coverage of uses to be in excess of 1.2x for the next 12 	
months, in part reflecting modest near-term debt maturities.	
     -- We expect that net sources would be positive in the near term, even 	
with a 20% decline in EBITDA from fiscal 2011 levels.	
     -- In addition to cash balances, liquidity is provided by access to a 	
$200 million revolving credit facility, $25 million of which matures on June 	
15, 2015, and $175 million of which matures on Feb. 11, 2016.	
     -- Near-term debt maturities are moderate at $21.8 million.	
     -- TransUnion's credit agreement contains one financial covenant, which 	
is in effect only when the company has letters of credit or revolving credit 	
loans outstanding. We do not expect the financial covenant to restrict 	
liquidity.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
TransUnion, to be published shortly on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that TransUnion will maintain 	
consistent profitability and positive FOCF. A highly leveraged financial 	
profile and our view that the company's ownership structure is likely to 	
preclude sustained de-leveraging, constrain a possible upgrade. The company's 	
defensible market position and stable operating performance lessen the 	
potential for credit deterioration. However, sustained leverage in excess of 	
6.5x due to a challenging economy and potential earnings deterioration could 	
lead to lower ratings.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012	
     -- Industry Economic Outlook: Slow Global IT Spending Growth Is Likely To 	
Continue Into 2012, Jan. 12, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, Dec. 	
22, 2011	
     -- Reshuffling The Debt: Global High-Tech M&A Activity Accelerates, Oct. 	
13, 2011	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global 	
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
TransUnion Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       	
	
New Ratings	
	
TransUnion Holding Company	
 Senior Unsecured                 	
  US$600 mil nts                        B-                 	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
	
TransUnion LLC	
 Senior Secured                         BB-                	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  	
 Senior Unsecured                       B-                 	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Alfred Bonfantini, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7159;	
                        alfred_bonfantini@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Martha Toll-Reed, New York (1) 212-438-7867;	
                   molly_toll-reed@standardandpoors.com	
	
	
No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, 	
software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof 	
(Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in 	
any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without 	
the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or 	
its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any 	
unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well 	
as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively 	
S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or 	
availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors 	
or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the 	
results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or 	
maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as 	
is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, 	
INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS 	
FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR 	
DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE 	
CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event 	
shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, 	
exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, 	
expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or 	
lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in 	
connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of 	
such damages. 	
	
Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the 	
Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not 	
statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment 	
decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell 	
any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the 	
suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content 	
following publication in any form or format.  The Content should not be relied 	
on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the 	
user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making 	
investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or 	
an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained 	
information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an 	
audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of 	
any information it receives. 	
	
To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge 	
in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain 	
regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend 	
such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties 	
disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or 	
suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage 	
alleged to have been suffered on account thereof. 	
	
S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in 	
order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective 	
activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information 	
that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established 	
policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic 	
information received in connection with each analytical process. 	
	
S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally 	
from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the 	
right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and 	
analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free 	
of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com 	
(subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P 	
publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our 	
ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. 	
	
Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and 	
may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned. 	
No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same 	
password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or 	
information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services, 	
55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to: 	
research_request@standardandpoors.com. 	
	
Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. 	
All rights reserved. 	
	
In addition to CreditWire, Standard & Poor's also offers RatingsDirect, 	
the online source for real-time, objective credit ratings and research; and 	
RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable digital feed of credit information.	
	
If you are interested in becoming a subscriber and would like more 	
information on Standard & Poor's real-time information products and services, 	
please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500; LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176; 	
MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280; 	
PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758	
	
EOTMARKER 	
	
[log off] [home page] 
© Reuters Limited 2012 - Server v10.3.0 (build 1) 	
<< back 	
 Transmission history : 1 alert filed
 	
 Time          USN   User   Headline
 17/02/2012    WNA0  WE     S&P ASSIGNS 'B-' RTG TO TRANSUNION 
 12:56:27      511   SCRIP  PARENT'S SR UNSECD PIK NTS
                     T      
 Overview -- U.S. credit and information management solutions provider TransUnion
announced today that affiliates of Advent International and GS Capital Partners
VI Fund L.P. have signed a definitive agreement to purchase all of TransUnion's
shares outstanding from current shareholders Madison Dearborn Partners and the
Pritzker family business interests. -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate
credit rating and other ratings on TransUnion. -- We are assigning our 'B-'
issue level rating and '6' recovery rating to the proposed $600 million senior
unsecured PIK toggle notes to be issued by parent TransUnion Holding Co. -- The
stable outlook incorporates our expectation that TransUnion will maintain
consistent profitability, positive free operating cash flow, and adjusted
leverage below the mid-6x area. Rating Action On Feb. 17, 2012, Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including our 'B+' long-term
corporate credit rating on Chicago-based TransUnion Corp. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned our 'B-' issue-level rating to the company's
proposed $600 million senior unsecured payment-in-kind (PIK) toggle notes to be
issued by TransUnion Holding Co. ("Holdco"), the parent company of TransUnion
Corp. We assigned a '6' recovery rating to the new notes, indicating our
expectation for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
Rationale The ratings reflect our expectation that TransUnion's consistent
profitability and positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) will support the
company's "highly leveraged" (as defined in our criteria) financial risk
profile. TransUnion provides data and information management tools that help
businesses manage risk and improve decision-making, and provides credit data
directly to consumers. With customers in more than 20 countries, TransUnion's
"satisfactory" (as defined in our criteria) business risk profile reflects a
good market position as one of three global providers of credit information,
significant barriers to entry, and strong profitability. TransUnion reported
revenues of $1.024 billion in fiscal 2011, up 7% from the prior year. We expect
moderate organic revenue growth in the near term, supported by our expectation
of favorable international growth prospects and expansion of the company's
presence in certain vertical markets such as insurance and health care. Ongoing
cost-reduction initiatives should enable TransUnion to preserve Standard &
Poor's adjusted EBITDA margins in excess of 30%. We expect annual discretionary
cash flow levels will be modestly positive in the near term, with strong
operating cash flow largely offset by debt service costs. Pro forma for the
additional Holdco notes, adjusted total debt to EBITDA was about 6.4x in fiscal
2011, which leaves minimal headroom within the current rating for incremental
debt. Furthermore, the current rating and outlook incorporate our expectation
that TransUnion will maintain sufficient Restricted Payments capacity (as
defined in the note agreement) to satisfy Holdco interest payments with cash.
Although the term loan has a required cash flow sweep beginning in calendar
2013, we expect incremental debt service costs will preclude material debt
reductions in the near-to-intermediate term. Therefore we expect any near-term
leverage improvement to be modest, and to result from EBITDA growth. Liquidity
TransUnion has "adequate" (as defined in our criteria) liquidity, with sources
of cash likely to exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 to 24 months.
Cash sources included cash of about $108 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, and
expected positive annual discretionary cash flow in the near term. We expect
uses to include moderate working capital investments and annual capital
expenditures less than $80 million in the near term. Relevant aspects of
TransUnion's liquidity, in our view, are as follows: -- We see coverage of uses
to be in excess of 1.2x for the next 12 months, in part reflecting modest
near-term debt maturities. -- We expect that net sources would be positive in
the near term, even with a 20% decline in EBITDA from fiscal 2011 levels. -- In
addition to cash balances, liquidity is provided by access to a $200 million
revolving credit facility, $25 million of which matures on June 15, 2015, and
$175 million of which matures on Feb. 11, 2016. -- Near-term debt maturities are
moderate at $21.8 million. -- TransUnion's credit agreement contains one
financial covenant, which is in effect only when the company has letters of
credit or revolving credit loans outstanding. We do not expect the financial
covenant to restrict liquidity. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery
analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on TransUnion, to be published
shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook incorporates our
expectation that TransUnion will maintain consistent profitability and positive
FOCF. A highly leveraged financial profile and our view that the company's
ownership structure is likely to preclude sustained de-leveraging, constrain a
possible upgrade. The company's defensible market position and stable operating
performance lessen the potential for credit deterioration. However, sustained
leverage in excess of 6.5x due to a challenging economy and potential earnings
deterioration could lead to lower ratings. Related Criteria And Research -- U.S.
Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012 -- Industry
Economic Outlook: Slow Global IT Spending Growth Is Likely To Continue Into
2012, Jan. 12, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To
Weakest, Dec. 22, 2011 -- Reshuffling The Debt: Global High-Tech M&A Activity
Accelerates, Oct. 13, 2011 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate
Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On
Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 -- Criteria
Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008
Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings
Affirmed TransUnion Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- New Ratings
TransUnion Holding Company Senior Unsecured US$600 mil nts B- Recovery Rating 6
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged TransUnion LLC Senior Secured BB-
Recovery Rating 2 Senior Unsecured B- Recovery Rating 6 Complete ratings
information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action
can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com.
Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst:
Alfred Bonfantini, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7159;
alfred_bonfantini@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Martha Toll-Reed, New
York (1) 212-438-7867; molly_toll-reed@standardandpoors.com No content
(including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, software, or other
application or output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified,
reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in any form by any means, or
stored in a database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission
of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively,
S&P). The Content shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes.
S&P and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers,
shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee
the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or availability of the Content. S&P
Parties are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or
otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of
the Content, or for the security or maintenance of any data input by the user.
The Content is provided on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL
EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF
MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS,
SOFTWARE ERRORS OR DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE
UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE
CONFIGURATION. In no event shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any
direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or
consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including,
without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs or losses
caused by negligence) in connection with any use of the Content even if advised
of the possibility of such damages. Credit-related and other analyses, including
ratings, and statements in the Content are statements of opinion as of the date
they are expressed and not statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and
rating acknowledgment decisions (described below) are not recommendations to
purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and
do not address the suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to
update the Content following publication in any form or format. The Content
should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and
experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when
making investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary
or an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained
information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an
audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of any
information it receives. To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a
rating agency to acknowledge in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another
jurisdiction for certain regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign,
withdraw, or suspend such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole
discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the
assignment, withdrawal, or suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any
liability for any damage alleged to have been suffered on account thereof. S&P
keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in order
to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective activities. As
a result, certain business units of S&P may have information that is not
available to other S&P business units. S&P has established policies and
procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic information
received in connection with each analytical process. S&P may receive
compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from issuers or
underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right to
disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are
made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and
www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com (subscription), and may be
distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party
redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at
www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to
users are single user-dedicated and may ONLY be used by the individual to whom
they have been assigned. No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous
access via the same password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use
the data or information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services,
55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to:
research_request@standardandpoors.com. Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's
Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved. In addition to CreditWire, Standard
& Poor's also offers RatingsDirect, the online source for real-time, objective
credit ratings and research; and RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable
digital feed of credit information. If you are interested in becoming a
subscriber and would like more information on Standard & Poor's real-time
information products and services, please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500;
LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176; MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280;
PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758 NORMAL RATINGS S&P Assigns 'B-' Rtg To TransUnion
Parent's Sr Unsecd PIK Nts yes

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐