TEXT-S&P rates TransUnion PIK notes

Overview -- U.S. credit and information management solutions provider TransUnion announced today that affiliates of Advent International and GS Capital Partners VI Fund L.P. have signed a definitive agreement to purchase all of TransUnion's shares outstanding from current shareholders Madison Dearborn Partners and the Pritzker family business interests. -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating and other ratings on TransUnion. -- We are assigning our 'B-' issue level rating and '6' recovery rating to the proposed $600 million senior unsecured PIK toggle notes to be issued by parent TransUnion Holding Co. -- The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that TransUnion will maintain consistent profitability, positive free operating cash flow, and adjusted leverage below the mid-6x area. Rating Action On Feb. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Chicago-based TransUnion Corp. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'B-' issue-level rating to the company's proposed $600 million senior unsecured payment-in-kind (PIK) toggle notes to be issued by TransUnion Holding Co. ("Holdco"), the parent company of TransUnion Corp. We assigned a '6' recovery rating to the new notes, indicating our expectation for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The ratings reflect our expectation that TransUnion's consistent profitability and positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) will support the company's "highly leveraged" (as defined in our criteria) financial risk profile. TransUnion provides data and information management tools that help businesses manage risk and improve decision-making, and provides credit data directly to consumers. With customers in more than 20 countries, TransUnion's "satisfactory" (as defined in our criteria) business risk profile reflects a good market position as one of three global providers of credit information, significant barriers to entry, and strong profitability. TransUnion reported revenues of $1.024 billion in fiscal 2011, up 7% from the prior year. We expect moderate organic revenue growth in the near term, supported by our expectation of favorable international growth prospects and expansion of the company's presence in certain vertical markets such as insurance and health care. Ongoing cost-reduction initiatives should enable TransUnion to preserve Standard & Poor's adjusted EBITDA margins in excess of 30%. We expect annual discretionary cash flow levels will be modestly positive in the near term, with strong operating cash flow largely offset by debt service costs. Pro forma for the additional Holdco notes, adjusted total debt to EBITDA was about 6.4x in fiscal 2011, which leaves minimal headroom within the current rating for incremental debt. Furthermore, the current rating and outlook incorporate our expectation that TransUnion will maintain sufficient Restricted Payments capacity (as defined in the note agreement) to satisfy Holdco interest payments with cash. Although the term loan has a required cash flow sweep beginning in calendar 2013, we expect incremental debt service costs will preclude material debt reductions in the near-to-intermediate term. Therefore we expect any near-term leverage improvement to be modest, and to result from EBITDA growth. Liquidity TransUnion has "adequate" (as defined in our criteria) liquidity, with sources of cash likely to exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources included cash of about $108 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, and expected positive annual discretionary cash flow in the near term. We expect uses to include moderate working capital investments and annual capital expenditures less than $80 million in the near term. Relevant aspects of TransUnion's liquidity, in our view, are as follows: -- We see coverage of uses to be in excess of 1.2x for the next 12 months, in part reflecting modest near-term debt maturities. -- We expect that net sources would be positive in the near term, even with a 20% decline in EBITDA from fiscal 2011 levels. -- In addition to cash balances, liquidity is provided by access to a $200 million revolving credit facility, $25 million of which matures on June 15, 2015, and $175 million of which matures on Feb. 11, 2016. -- Near-term debt maturities are moderate at $21.8 million. -- TransUnion's credit agreement contains one financial covenant, which is in effect only when the company has letters of credit or revolving credit loans outstanding. We do not expect the financial covenant to restrict liquidity. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on TransUnion, to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that TransUnion will maintain consistent profitability and positive FOCF. A highly leveraged financial profile and our view that the company's ownership structure is likely to preclude sustained de-leveraging, constrain a possible upgrade. The company's defensible market position and stable operating performance lessen the potential for credit deterioration. However, sustained leverage in excess of 6.5x due to a challenging economy and potential earnings deterioration could lead to lower ratings. Related Criteria And Research -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012 -- Industry Economic Outlook: Slow Global IT Spending Growth Is Likely To Continue Into 2012, Jan. 12, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, Dec. 22, 2011 -- Reshuffling The Debt: Global High-Tech M&A Activity Accelerates, Oct. 13, 2011 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed TransUnion Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- New Ratings TransUnion Holding Company Senior Unsecured US$600 mil nts B- Recovery Rating 6 Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged TransUnion LLC Senior Secured BB- Recovery Rating 2 Senior Unsecured B- Recovery Rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Alfred Bonfantini, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7159; alfred_bonfantini@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Martha Toll-Reed, New York (1) 212-438-7867; molly_toll-reed@standardandpoors.com No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages. Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been suffered on account thereof. S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic information received in connection with each analytical process. S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com (subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned. No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services, 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to: research_request@standardandpoors.com. Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved. In addition to CreditWire, Standard & Poor's also offers RatingsDirect, the online source for real-time, objective credit ratings and research; and RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable digital feed of credit information. If you are interested in becoming a subscriber and would like more information on Standard & Poor's real-time information products and services, please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500; LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176; MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280; PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758 EOTMARKER [log off] [home page] © Reuters Limited 2012 - Server v10.3.0 (build 1) << back Transmission history : 1 alert filed Time USN User Headline 17/02/2012 WNA0 WE S&P ASSIGNS 'B-' RTG TO TRANSUNION 12:56:27 511 SCRIP PARENT'S SR UNSECD PIK NTS T Overview -- U.S. credit and information management solutions provider TransUnion announced today that affiliates of Advent International and GS Capital Partners VI Fund L.P. have signed a definitive agreement to purchase all of TransUnion's shares outstanding from current shareholders Madison Dearborn Partners and the Pritzker family business interests. -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating and other ratings on TransUnion. -- We are assigning our 'B-' issue level rating and '6' recovery rating to the proposed $600 million senior unsecured PIK toggle notes to be issued by parent TransUnion Holding Co. -- The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that TransUnion will maintain consistent profitability, positive free operating cash flow, and adjusted leverage below the mid-6x area. Rating Action On Feb. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Chicago-based TransUnion Corp. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'B-' issue-level rating to the company's proposed $600 million senior unsecured payment-in-kind (PIK) toggle notes to be issued by TransUnion Holding Co. ("Holdco"), the parent company of TransUnion Corp. We assigned a '6' recovery rating to the new notes, indicating our expectation for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The ratings reflect our expectation that TransUnion's consistent profitability and positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) will support the company's "highly leveraged" (as defined in our criteria) financial risk profile. TransUnion provides data and information management tools that help businesses manage risk and improve decision-making, and provides credit data directly to consumers. With customers in more than 20 countries, TransUnion's "satisfactory" (as defined in our criteria) business risk profile reflects a good market position as one of three global providers of credit information, significant barriers to entry, and strong profitability. TransUnion reported revenues of $1.024 billion in fiscal 2011, up 7% from the prior year. We expect moderate organic revenue growth in the near term, supported by our expectation of favorable international growth prospects and expansion of the company's presence in certain vertical markets such as insurance and health care. Ongoing cost-reduction initiatives should enable TransUnion to preserve Standard & Poor's adjusted EBITDA margins in excess of 30%. We expect annual discretionary cash flow levels will be modestly positive in the near term, with strong operating cash flow largely offset by debt service costs. Pro forma for the additional Holdco notes, adjusted total debt to EBITDA was about 6.4x in fiscal 2011, which leaves minimal headroom within the current rating for incremental debt. Furthermore, the current rating and outlook incorporate our expectation that TransUnion will maintain sufficient Restricted Payments capacity (as defined in the note agreement) to satisfy Holdco interest payments with cash. Although the term loan has a required cash flow sweep beginning in calendar 2013, we expect incremental debt service costs will preclude material debt reductions in the near-to-intermediate term. Therefore we expect any near-term leverage improvement to be modest, and to result from EBITDA growth. Liquidity TransUnion has "adequate" (as defined in our criteria) liquidity, with sources of cash likely to exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources included cash of about $108 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, and expected positive annual discretionary cash flow in the near term. We expect uses to include moderate working capital investments and annual capital expenditures less than $80 million in the near term. Relevant aspects of TransUnion's liquidity, in our view, are as follows: -- We see coverage of uses to be in excess of 1.2x for the next 12 months, in part reflecting modest near-term debt maturities. -- We expect that net sources would be positive in the near term, even with a 20% decline in EBITDA from fiscal 2011 levels. -- In addition to cash balances, liquidity is provided by access to a $200 million revolving credit facility, $25 million of which matures on June 15, 2015, and $175 million of which matures on Feb. 11, 2016. -- Near-term debt maturities are moderate at $21.8 million. -- TransUnion's credit agreement contains one financial covenant, which is in effect only when the company has letters of credit or revolving credit loans outstanding. We do not expect the financial covenant to restrict liquidity. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on TransUnion, to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that TransUnion will maintain consistent profitability and positive FOCF. A highly leveraged financial profile and our view that the company's ownership structure is likely to preclude sustained de-leveraging, constrain a possible upgrade. The company's defensible market position and stable operating performance lessen the potential for credit deterioration. However, sustained leverage in excess of 6.5x due to a challenging economy and potential earnings deterioration could lead to lower ratings. Related Criteria And Research -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012 -- Industry Economic Outlook: Slow Global IT Spending Growth Is Likely To Continue Into 2012, Jan. 12, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, Dec. 22, 2011 -- Reshuffling The Debt: Global High-Tech M&A Activity Accelerates, Oct. 13, 2011 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed TransUnion Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- New Ratings TransUnion Holding Company Senior Unsecured US$600 mil nts B- Recovery Rating 6 Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged TransUnion LLC Senior Secured BB- Recovery Rating 2 Senior Unsecured B- Recovery Rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Alfred Bonfantini, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7159; alfred_bonfantini@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Martha Toll-Reed, New York (1) 212-438-7867; molly_toll-reed@standardandpoors.com No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages. Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been suffered on account thereof. S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic information received in connection with each analytical process. S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com (subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned. No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services, 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to: research_request@standardandpoors.com. Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved. In addition to CreditWire, Standard & Poor's also offers RatingsDirect, the online source for real-time, objective credit ratings and research; and RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable digital feed of credit information. If you are interested in becoming a subscriber and would like more information on Standard & Poor's real-time information products and services, please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500; LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176; MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280; PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758 NORMAL RATINGS S&P Assigns 'B-' Rtg To TransUnion Parent's Sr Unsecd PIK Nts yes