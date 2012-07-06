TEXT-Fitch takes rating actions on Promise-I Mobility transactions

July 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Promise-I Mobility 2005-1 (2005-1), upgraded Promise-I Mobility 2005-2 (2005-2) and downgraded Promise-I Mobility 2006-1 (2006-1) notes. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. The 2005-1 deal reached its scheduled maturity in May 2012. All notes except the class E have been paid in full. The redemption of the class E notes has been deferred. The outstanding portfolio balance equals EUR17.9m, the majority of which are defaulted assets currently undergoing the workout process. The rating of the class E notes has been affirmed as it is commensurate with the current situation. The upgrade of the 2005-2 transaction reflects the significant increase in credit protection as a result of amortisation (the transaction has amortised to 15.2% of the initial portfolio balance). Since Fitch's last surveillance review in July 2011, the credit enhancement levels for the class A+, A, B and C notes have increased to 63.2%, 43.1%, 35.2% and 26.9%, from 24.8%, 17.1%, 14.1% and 10.9%, respectively. The fast pool amortisation has led to an increase in obligor concentrations compared to the last review. Currently, the largest obligor equals 4.1% of the outstanding portfolio, as opposed to 1.7% at the last review. The top 10 obligors together account for 27.8% of the outstanding portfolio, compared to 13.4% at last review. EUR27m of defaults (44 loans) have occurred since the last rating action. Total defaults since closing equal 6.6% of the initial pool balance. Currently, defaulted assets in the portfolio amount to EUR52.6m or 19% of the outstanding pool. Cumulative realised losses have increased to 0.40% of the initial portfolio, compared to 0.20% at last review. Notwithstanding the increased obligor concentrations, the current credit enhancement levels of the notes are commensurate with the upgrade of the class A+, A, B and C notes and affirmation of the class D and E notes. The 2006-1 deal started amortising in December 2010 and has reached a portfolio factor of 58%. The amortisation has also led to an increase in obligor concentrations. Currently, the largest obligor equals 1.8% of the outstanding portfolio, as opposed to 1.2% at last review. The top 10 obligors together account for 13.4% of the outstanding portfolio, compared to 10.1% at last review. However, the increase in credit protection in this transaction is less substantial than in the 2005-2 deal. Compared to the last review, the credit enhancement of the class A+ note has increased to 16.3% from 11.2%. EUR19m of defaults (26 loans) have occurred since the last rating action. Total defaults since closing equal roughly 4% of the initial pool balance. Currently, defaulted assets in the portfolio amount to EUR47.9m or 3.45% of the outstanding pool. Total defaults as a percentage of the outstanding portfolio balance have increased to 6.8% from 3.7% at the last review. In the agency's view, the notes' credit enhancement levels are consistent with the downgrade of the class A+ and E notes and affirmation of the remaining notes. The Promise transactions are synthetic securitisations with exposures to small- and medium-sized enterprises in Germany. The reference pools were originated by IKB Deutsche Industriebank Aktiengesellschaft (not rated), which bought protection under a bank swap in respect of the reference portfolios from KfW. Fitch used its Portfolio Credit Model (PCM) to estimate the portfolio loss rates for different rating scenarios. Fitch assigns Recovery Estimates (REs) to all notes rated 'CCCsf' or below. REs are forward-looking recovery estimates, taking into account Fitch's expectations for principal repayments on a distressed structured finance security. The rating actions are as follows: Promise-I Mobility 2005-1 EUR2.6m Class E (DE000A0D0HY6): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; assigned RE90% Promise-I Mobility 2005-2 EUR0.03m Class A+ (DE000A0GJ9A9): upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Positive EUR54.9m Class A (DE000A0GJ9B7): upgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Positive EUR21.6m Class B (DE000A0GJ9C5): upgraded to 'BBsf' from 'Bsf'; Outlook Positive EUR22.5m Class C (DE000A0GJ9D3): upgraded to 'Bsf' from 'CCCsf'; Outlook Positive EUR21.6m Class D (DE000A0GJ9E1): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; assigned RE60% EUR14.4m Class E (DE000A0GJ9F8): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; assigned RE0% Promise-I Mobility 2006-1 EUR0.27m class A+ (DE000A0LDYH4): downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable EUR67.2m class A (DE000A0LDYJ0): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable EUR21.6m class B (DE000A0LDYK8): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable EUR36m class C (DE000A0LDYL6): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; assigned RE70%' EUR46.8m class D (DE000A0LDYM4): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; assigned RE20% EUR10.8m class E (DE000A0LDYN2): downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; assigned RE0% Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: Investor reports