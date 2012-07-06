TEXT-S&P on Syniverse Holdings Inc

July 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating and
outlook on Tampa-based Syniverse Holdings Inc. (rated 'B+' with a stable
outlook) are not immediately affected by the announcement that Syniverse agreed
to acquire Luxembourg-based MACH (unrated) for approximately EUR550 million, or
about $688 million. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, which we
believe could take several quarters to obtain. While we expect credit measures
to weaken if the proposed debt-financed acquisition is completed, leverage
should remain within our parameters for the 'B+' corporate credit rating, which
include total debt to EBITDA remaining below 6x. Additionally, Syniverse
currently has "strong" liquidity, which includes about $232 million of cash and
full availability under its $150 million revolving credit facility and our
expectation of around $100 million of free operating cash flow in 2012. We
believe there are certain risks inherent in Syniverse's business, including our
expectation that text messaging volumes could begin declining in the U.S. as
they have in certain European countries, and our assumption that contract
renewals with the larger wireless carriers, including Verizon and Sprint Nextel,
will come with lower prices. However, the company's healthy margins and low
capital expenditure requirements support our business risk assessment of "fair."
MACH provides similar roaming solutions to wireless carriers outside the U.S. As
a result, the acquisition will eliminate a competitor in the roaming and
messaging businesses in Europe, increase the company's scale, and improve
geographic diversity. We estimate that about 23% of Syniverse's revenue
currently comes from international operations