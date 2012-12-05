TEXT-Fitch affirms Scandinavian Consumer Loans III

Dec 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Scandinavian Consumer Loans III's (SCL III) notes backed by Swedish unsecured consumer loan receivables ratings as follows: SEK1,082m class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable SEK96.0m class B notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable SEK193.0m class C notes: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable SEK560.0m class D notes: Not rated The rating action reflects the transaction's robust performance as supported by low pool delinquencies and defaults. SCL III is incorporated in Sweden as a special purpose vehicle with limited liability and is wholly owned by Nordax Finans AB Publ (Nordax, the originator, seller, servicer, and cash manager). The securities are backed by a revolving pool of unsecured consumer loans originated in Sweden. Some discrepancies in reported performance data, in particular performance linked to the asset balance, came to light during the review. Nordax investigated the issue and detected two errors in their reporting system which had led to an incorrect allocation of funds and a declining collateral balance in previous periods, leaving the transaction under-collateralised. Nordax meanwhile confirmed in a public announcement that it has rectified the technical errors and has, as per 3 December 2012, posted an amount of approximately SEK64m in cash into the issuer's account to close the under-collateralisation. This amount will be used to purchase receivables in the coming periods. Due to the reporting corrections underway, Fitch will have a focus on the upcoming monthly reports and will review the transaction again in the next four months. Aside from the above mentioned discrepancies, and after investigating the reporting errors, Nordax confirmed that all other performance data provided so far are accurate. The delinquency rate has been quite stable over time and as per the latest reporting date (November 2012) equalled 1.43% of the outstanding portfolio. The cumulative default rate has been 1.46% which is below the agency's initial base case assumption at the same point in seasoning (4.0%). Overall, asset performance is in line or even better than initially anticipated by Fitch. The deal closed on the 8 December 2011 and has a 36 month revolving period that will end in December 2014, unless terminated earlier following an early amortisation event. After the revolving period has ended, the notes will start amortising in sequential order. A step-up date will occur 12 months after the notes have started amortising whereby the note margins will double. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The source of information used to analyse this transaction was Nordax Finanz AB in its capacity as servicer for the transaction. Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria", dated 02 August 2012, "Counterparty criteria for Structured Finance Transactions", dated 30 May 2012 and "EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria", dated 12 June 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and