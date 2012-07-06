版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Fibria Celulose outlook to positive

Overview
     -- We expect Fibria to consistently reduce debt in the next quarters, 
which would help it weather volatile and potentially negative market 
conditions.
     -- We are revising the outlook to positive from 'stable and affirming the 
'BB' ratings on Fibria.
     -- We believe that consistently lower leverage levels, the maintenance of 
strong liquidity, and an investment program in line with internal cash 
generation may lead to an upgrade in the next 18 months.
 
Rating Action
On July 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook of 
Brazilian pulp producer Fibria Celulose S.A. to positive from stable.
At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB' ratings on the company.
 
Rationale
The outlook revision follows our expectation that Fibria's plans to continue 
debt reduction in the next quarters will significantly improve its financial 
profile. This is particularly important for the company's credit quality, as 
the pulp market is likely to continue experiencing volatility amid global 
economic turmoil and speculative trading practices from Chinese buyers. 
Although a weaker local currency improves Fibria's cost structure and should 
provide Fibria with some incremental cash flows, we project market conditions 
to remain somewhat challenging, especially considering competition from new 
entrants will increase in the next two years, putting further negative 
pressure on prices.

Fibria has consistently made efforts to reduce leverage, which has been 
formalized under a financial policy that requires it to keep net debt to 
EBITDA below 2.5x (the ratio is calculated by deducting total cash holdings 
from debt), approved by the company's Board of Directors in November 2011. In 
that context, Fibria sold noncore assets for about $1.2 billion in 2011; 
finalized a (Brazilian Real) R$1.36 billion equity offering in April 2012 
(about $700 million), and recently sold Bahia Produtos de Madeira S.A. for 
about $120 million. 

Our base case for Fibria suggests gross debt to EBITDA may improve toward the 
4.0x level in the next two years or even less. Such leverage is consistent 
with our assessment of a significant financial risk profile. On a net debt 
basis (deducting cash balances in excess of estimated operating needs), we 
project these credit metrics will be even stronger, as we assume the company 
will sustain strong liquidity, and this may result in a one-notch upgrade. 

In our analysis, we have not incorporated the Tres Lagoas II investment 
project, as the company has not completed its studies about the project nor 
has it presented the project for its Board of Directors' approval. The Tres 
Lagoas II pulp mill could add 1.5 million tons of additional capacity but 
would require a total disbursement in excess of $2 billion. Although Fibria 
may invest in forests to secure timber for this expansion, we don't assume 
investments in the industrial project would occur over the next 18 months. 
Indeed, if Fibria decides to start investments in its Tres Lagoas II project 
in the next 18 months, we believe there wouldn't be much room to continue debt 
reduction and credit metrics would likely not improve as we currently expect. 

Our assessment of Fibria's business risk profile as satisfactory continue to 
reflect the company's very competitive cost position, large scale, leadership 
position in the eucalyptus pulp industry, and its strong operating efficiency. 
The company also benefits from a global customer base, mainly in the 
comparatively more resilient tissue market. As a result, we expect Fibria to 
continue to report higher profitability and cash flow than its global peers. 
These strengths are partly offset by the intrinsic risks of the 
capital-intensive pulp industry, which requires sizeable investments in 
forests and industrial facilities several years in advance of production, and 
the volatility of pulp prices. 
 
Liquidity
We now see Fibria's liquidity as "strong," mainly because of the following:
     -- We expect the company's cash sources to exceed uses by at least 1.7x 
for the next 12 months, and at least 1.2x in the following 24 months.
     -- We believe its net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA were 
to decline by 30%.
     -- We believe it would have sufficient covenant headroom under scenarios 
of material declines in EBITDA.
     -- Its relationships with banks seem to be sound.
     -- It benefits from a good standing in credit markets.
 
Liquidity sources include Fibria's cash position and strong cash generation, 
as well as its $500 million revolving credit facility and the cash inflows 
coming from the equity issuance and the asset sale. The company's cash uses in 
2012 consist of debt amortization (about $500 million) and capital 
expenditures. 

As we expected, Fibria successfully renegotiated the financial covenants on 
its bank loans, increasing maximum leverage and modifying the calculation 
method to minimize effects from exchange rate volatility. 
 
Outlook
The positive outlook relies on our expectation that Fibria's balance sheet 
will get stronger through debt reduction. We believe that Fibria will reduce 
debt through a combination of stronger profitability and cash generation, and 
moderate capital expenditures (with no significant investment in expansion 
projects) leading to lower nominal debt levels and high cash balances. 

We may raise the ratings by one notch if the company's leverage shows 
consistent improvement toward our expectations of debt to EBITDA below 4.0x in 
the next years, as we also obtain more clarity on the company's investment and 
capital expenditure funding plan for the next three years.

We believe a negative rating action is at this point unlikely, but it could 
result from a significant reversal in market trends to very harsh levels, 
causing Fibria to report significantly weaker credit metrics and liquidity 
than current ones.
 
Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Fibria Celulose S.A.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Positive/--     BB/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

Fibria Overseas Finance Ltd.
 Senior Unsecured                       BB                 


