TEXT-Fitch affirms Cantor Fitzgerald ratings

July 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.'s (Cantor) long- and short-term IDRs at 'BBB/F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The affirmation reflects the Cantor's strong position in the institutional middle-market brokerage space and moderate risk profile due to its distribution-based business model. The ratings are also reflective of Cantor's controlled leverage and robust funding and liquidity management. Ratings are further supported by Cantor's economic interest in BGC Partners Inc. (BGC; rated 'BBB'/F2' by Fitch), which helps to diversify its consolidated revenues. These rating strengths are balanced against current challenging economic conditions which have impacted Cantor's profitability. Other factors include: --An evolving regulatory landscape; --Cantor's expansion into ancillary businesses which have limited direct relationship to Cantor's core business strategy; and --Key man risk associated with Cantor's Chairman and CEO given his market relationships and close involvement in many aspects of the business. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that low risk businesses remain Cantor's primary revenue generators, supported by sustained profitability, moderated risk appetite, effective operational risk management and sufficient capital and liquidity levels to support the franchise. Cantor's revenues are well-diversified by business, product and geography. The wholesale inter-dealer broker business (BGC) offsets the volatility in the Cantor's institutional business as it tends to perform well when capital markets are volatile. Cantor reported relatively strong first-quarter-2012 (1Q'12) operating results. The decline in institutional equity business was more than offset by a strong rebound in institutional debt business. However, Fitch believes that institutional businesses will be challenged by depressed trading volume from sovereign debt concerns in Europe. Cantor's international businesses will also be challenged by sluggish economic recovery in the U.S., along with the slowdown in Asia this year. An important ratings consideration is whether Cantor is taking additional risk in its business, either via secured lending (repo) or by adding leverage, to increase profit margins. Fitch notes that Cantor's repo book continues to be backed by high quality liquid assets. Additionally, Cantor has managed its balance sheet more conservatively. Leverage, both on a gross and net basis, has declined since 2Q'11. Fitch will continue to monitor the institutional business closely over the next few quarters. A material drop in revenues combined with continued margin compression, without a corresponding increase in BGC's wholesale business revenues/margins, could pressure Cantor's ratings. Cantor has embarked on an expansion plan that entails geographical expansion of select trading products. The plan also entails development of investment banking, commercial real estate (origination, underwriting, and securitization), and prime brokerage businesses. Fitch will follow Cantor as its expansion efforts evolve. Fitch will pay particularly close attention to interest in revenue diversity, earnings generation, and resource allocation (capital, personnel, and systems). A number of non-core businesses are also part of the Cantor group (e.g. Cantor Gaming, Cantor Insurance, Cantor Index, delivery.com) that bear little strategic relevance to the core business. Currently, several of these non-core businesses contribute marginally (if at all) to consolidated performance, with measured deployment of capital to date. Consequently, these ancillary businesses are not material ratings drivers at this juncture, although it is important to consider the extent to which these activities consume a portion of management's time and attention. Over time, however, one or more of these ancillary businesses could increase financial, operational or reputational risk to a magnitude that would result in negative rating actions. The regulatory environment remains fluid. Various regulatory bodies continue to evaluate rulemaking to address market structure, central clearing, proprietary trading, capital requirements and the issues that arose in the aftermath of MF Global. Some of these changes could create both opportunities and challenges for Cantor. Fitch will monitor the regulatory developments and their potential impact on Cantor's and BGC's business models. Any material negative impact to Cantor's or BGC's business model may put pressure on the ratings. The majority of Cantor's balance sheet is funded utilizing cash and secured funding sources. Unsecured short-term funding is minimal. Liquidity requirements are primarily related to the firm's two regulated broker-dealer subsidiaries Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (CF&Co) in the U.S. and Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (CFE) in Europe. Cantor is holding an increased proportion of liquidity at these regulated broker-dealer subsidiaries in light of current volatile capital markets conditions and increased regulatory requirements. Liquidity is robustly managed and stressed for potential outflows to account for highly volatile situations, using a maximum cumulative outflow (MCO) model. The goal is to maintain liquidity, at all times, in excess of the target reserve. In addition, a committed bank credit facility is in place to address any funding gaps that may arise from stressed situations. Cantor's senior unsecured notes have three- and seven-year maturities. This effectively lengthens and ladders the debt maturity profile while reducing refinancing risk. Similar to its peers, Cantor's leverage ratios have declined post-crisis. Fitch expects Cantor's leverage ratios to stay low given the uncertain economic outlook. Managing the balance sheet conservatively and within the articulated leverage levels is the key underpinning driver of Cantor's ratings. Fitch expects the management to continue to manage its business conservatively. While Cantor's absolute capital base is low relative to its peers, its core trading businesses are not capital intensive. This allows management to maintain capital at relatively modest levels. Fitch will closely monitor the impact of Cantor's new businesses (such as prime brokerage, commercial real estate, insurance and gaming) on capital. Should Cantor radically alter its business model to the point where trading intermediation/distribution is no longer the primary activity and/or more capital intensive activities are conducted, a significant increase in capital levels would be necessary to maintain the current ratings. In addition, downward ratings pressure could occur if gross and net leverage ratios trend higher. Another potentially negative factor is if capital and liquidity levels fail to sufficiently support any increased risk appetite. Formed in 1945, Cantor Fitzgerald L.P. (Cantor) is one of the few remaining private partnerships on Wall Street. Cantor operates its business predominantly on a distribution-based brokerage model. Cantor maintains focus on 'middle market' clients, and offers them a marketplace for various financial instruments. Headquartered in New York City, Cantor has 4,530 employees located in 50 offices in 20 countries. Cantor is owned by CF Group Management, Inc, the managing general partner, and several hundred limited partners. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2' --Senior debt 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.