TEXT-Fitch affirms Cantor Fitzgerald ratings

July 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.'s
(Cantor) long- and short-term IDRs at 'BBB/F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation reflects the Cantor's strong position in the institutional
middle-market brokerage space and moderate risk profile due to its
distribution-based business model. The ratings are also reflective of Cantor's
controlled leverage and robust funding and liquidity management. Ratings are
further supported by Cantor's economic interest in BGC Partners Inc. (BGC; rated
'BBB'/F2' by Fitch), which helps to diversify its consolidated revenues.
These rating strengths are balanced against current challenging economic
conditions which have impacted Cantor's profitability. Other factors include:
--An evolving regulatory landscape;
--Cantor's expansion into ancillary businesses which have limited direct
relationship to Cantor's core business strategy; and
--Key man risk associated with Cantor's Chairman and CEO given his market
relationships and close involvement in many aspects of the business.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that low risk businesses remain
Cantor's primary revenue generators, supported by sustained profitability,
moderated risk appetite, effective operational risk management and sufficient
capital and liquidity levels to support the franchise.
Cantor's revenues are well-diversified by business, product and geography. The
wholesale inter-dealer broker business (BGC) offsets the volatility in the
Cantor's institutional business as it tends to perform well when capital markets
are volatile.
Cantor reported relatively strong first-quarter-2012 (1Q'12) operating results.
The decline in institutional equity business was more than offset by a strong
rebound in institutional debt business. However, Fitch believes that
institutional businesses will be challenged by depressed trading volume from
sovereign debt concerns in Europe. Cantor's international businesses will also
be challenged by sluggish economic recovery in the U.S., along with the slowdown
in Asia this year.
An important ratings consideration is whether Cantor is taking additional risk
in its business, either via secured lending (repo) or by adding leverage, to
increase profit margins. Fitch notes that Cantor's repo book continues to be
backed by high quality liquid assets. Additionally, Cantor has managed its
balance sheet more conservatively. Leverage, both on a gross and net basis, has
declined since 2Q'11.
Fitch will continue to monitor the institutional business closely over the next
few quarters. A material drop in revenues combined with continued margin
compression, without a corresponding increase in BGC's wholesale business
revenues/margins, could pressure Cantor's ratings.
Cantor has embarked on an expansion plan that entails geographical expansion of
select trading products. The plan also entails development of investment
banking, commercial real estate (origination, underwriting, and securitization),
and prime brokerage businesses. Fitch will follow Cantor as its expansion
efforts evolve. Fitch will pay particularly close attention to interest in
revenue diversity, earnings generation, and resource allocation (capital,
personnel, and systems).
A number of non-core businesses are also part of the Cantor group (e.g. Cantor
Gaming, Cantor Insurance, Cantor Index, delivery.com) that bear little strategic
relevance to the core business. Currently, several of these non-core businesses
contribute marginally (if at all) to consolidated performance, with measured
deployment of capital to date. Consequently, these ancillary businesses are not
material ratings drivers at this juncture, although it is important to consider
the extent to which these activities consume a portion of management's time and
attention. Over time, however, one or more of these ancillary businesses could
increase financial, operational or reputational risk to a magnitude that would
result in negative rating actions.
The regulatory environment remains fluid. Various regulatory bodies continue to
evaluate rulemaking to address market structure, central clearing, proprietary
trading, capital requirements and the issues that arose in the aftermath of MF
Global. Some of these changes could create both opportunities and challenges for
Cantor. Fitch will monitor the regulatory developments and their potential
impact on Cantor's and BGC's business models. Any material negative impact to
Cantor's or BGC's business model may put pressure on the ratings.
The majority of Cantor's balance sheet is funded utilizing cash and secured
funding sources. Unsecured short-term funding is minimal. Liquidity requirements
are primarily related to the firm's two regulated broker-dealer subsidiaries
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (CF&Co) in the U.S. and Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (CFE)
in Europe. Cantor is holding an increased proportion of liquidity at these
regulated broker-dealer subsidiaries in light of current volatile capital
markets conditions and increased regulatory requirements.
Liquidity is robustly managed and stressed for potential outflows to account for
highly volatile situations, using a maximum cumulative outflow (MCO) model. The
goal is to maintain liquidity, at all times, in excess of the target reserve. In
addition, a committed bank credit facility is in place to address any funding
gaps that may arise from stressed situations. Cantor's senior unsecured notes
have three- and seven-year maturities. This effectively lengthens and ladders
the debt maturity profile while reducing refinancing risk.
Similar to its peers, Cantor's leverage ratios have declined post-crisis. Fitch
expects Cantor's leverage ratios to stay low given the uncertain economic
outlook. Managing the balance sheet conservatively and within the articulated
leverage levels is the key underpinning driver of Cantor's ratings. Fitch
expects the management to continue to manage its business conservatively.
While Cantor's absolute capital base is low relative to its peers, its core
trading businesses are not capital intensive. This allows management to maintain
capital at relatively modest levels. Fitch will closely monitor the impact of
Cantor's new businesses (such as prime brokerage, commercial real estate,
insurance and gaming) on capital.
Should Cantor radically alter its business model to the point where trading
intermediation/distribution is no longer the primary activity and/or more
capital intensive activities are conducted, a significant increase in capital
levels would be necessary to maintain the current ratings. In addition, downward
ratings pressure could occur if gross and net leverage ratios trend higher.
Another potentially negative factor is if capital and liquidity levels fail to
sufficiently support any increased risk appetite.
Formed in 1945, Cantor Fitzgerald L.P. (Cantor) is one of the few remaining
private partnerships on Wall Street. Cantor operates its business predominantly
on a distribution-based brokerage model. Cantor maintains focus on 'middle
market' clients, and offers them a marketplace for various financial
instruments. Headquartered in New York City, Cantor has 4,530 employees located
in 50 offices in 20 countries. Cantor is owned by CF Group Management, Inc, the
managing general partner, and several hundred limited partners.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'
--Senior debt 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.