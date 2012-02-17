版本:
TEXT-S&P raises Cooper-Standard Automotive rating

Overview	
     -- U.S. auto supplier Cooper-Standard Automotive is building a track 	
record of improved credit measures, and continuing to generate free cash flow. 	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating to 'BB-' from 'B+', and 	
raising our issue-level rating on the $450 million unsecured notes. 	
     -- The stable rating outlook on the company  reflects our assumption that 	
restructuring activities and operating efficiency initiatives will enable the 	
company to achieve adjusted EBITDA margins in the 11% to 12% range for 2012 	
and 2013 on revenue growth in the low-single-digit area and free cash 	
generation.	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 17, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Novi, Mich.-based auto supplier Cooper-Standard Automotive 	
Inc. to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable.	
	
The rating action is based on our view that the company's improved credit 	
measures and continued free cash flow generation will continue. We have 	
re-assessed the financial risk score to "significant" from "aggressive" (as 	
defined in our criteria). This change in financial risk scoring supports a 	
higher corporate credit rating of 'BB-'. Our assessment of the company's 	
business risk remains "weak" (as defined in our criteria.	
	
Rationale	
We are raising our rating on Cooper-Standard because we now view the company's 	
financial risk profile as significant (formerly aggressive). The assessment 	
reflects our view that the company will continue to generate consistent free 	
cash flow after capital spending. We believe Cooper-Standard reached lease- 	
and pension-adjusted total debt to EBITDA of about 2.5x at year-end 2011, and 	
could reduce leverage incrementally in 2012 because of our assumption of 	
EBITDA growth. We estimate that the company generated free cash flow 	
approaching $40 million in 2011; we also estimate that this number could 	
increase to about $90 million in 2012 because of lower working capital 	
investment. Funds from operations (FFO) to total debt is likely to reach about 	
27% in 2012. For the current rating, we expect Cooper-Standard to operate with 	
lease- and pension-adjusted total debt to EBITDA of 2.5x or less and FFO to 	
lease-adjusted total debt of 25% or better. 	
	
The ratings on Cooper-Standard reflect the company's significant financial 	
risk profile and weak business risk profile. Cooper-Standard, a tier 1 	
supplier to the global automotive light-vehicle market, makes fluid-handling 	
systems, body and chassis sealing systems, and vibration control components. 	
The significant financial risk profile is based on our view that Cooper 	
Standard's improved credit measures, continued free cash flow generation, and 	
shareholder-driven financial policy track record will continue.	
	
Cooper-Standard's sales are rising with increasing auto production volumes in 	
North America, offset by weakness in Europe. We believe revenue for the 	
two-year period 2011 to 2013 will rise at a compound annual rate of 3%--this 	
is likely lower than levels that might have been achieved but for the missed 	
future business opportunities while the company was in bankruptcy for 	
2009--and part of 2010. As per our latest estimates, U.S. light-vehicle sales 	
will increase about 7% in 2012, year over year, to 13.6 million units, and a 	
further 8% to 14.7 million units in 2013. The company has significant exposure 	
to U.S. light trucks, which we view as a risk if gasoline prices were to again 	
approach $4 per gallon and push consumer sentiment toward more fuel-efficient 	
passenger cars in response, but the company has reduced this exposure in 	
recent years but gaining new business for passenger cars. Another factor 	
pressuring 2012 revenues will be production volumes in Europe, which we 	
believe will be flat at best.  	
	
As with virtually all auto suppliers, the economic downturn triggered 	
restructuring actions and operational efficiency initiatives that we believe 	
have better positioned the company for profitability as vehicle demand and, 	
hence, sustainable rates of production increase. We expect Cooper-Standard's 	
relatively low and variable cost structure, its restructuring efforts, and its 	
focus on lean manufacturing activities will allow it achieve EBITDA margins, 	
calculated to include our adjustments, in the 11% to 12% range for 2012 and 	
2013.	
	
Our rating also incorporates our view that the company's financial policies 	
will not depart in the near term from our expectation of continuing 	
de-leveraging from mainly organic growth. Still, we view the company's 	
ownership structure as concentrated among certain shareholders whose near-term 	
investment goals may ultimately diverge from those of the traditional 	
long-term shareholder seeking return through growth and dividends. 	
	
Various former creditors continue to own a significant portion of 	
Cooper-Standard's common equity, following its emergence from bankruptcy; and 	
two of the largest holders are Silver Point Capital L.P. and Oak Hill Advisors 	
L.P. For example, during 2011 the company announced the board was seeking 	
strategic alternatives to increasing shareholder returns in the near term; 	
subsequently the company reported this avenue is not being pursued. Our rating 	
does not contemplate the company being sold or recapitalized with higher 	
leverage. 	
	
Cooper-Standard's weak business risk profile reflects risks arising from its 	
exposure to the highly competitive, price-sensitive, and cyclical 	
light-vehicle market. The company also has a concentrated customer base, since 	
we believe it depends on North American production volumes of the 	
Michigan-based original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for about 40% of its 	
global sales and light trucks in particular (about 35% of global sales which 	
we believe somewhat exceeds the market for light trucks and SUVs). We place 	
more emphasis on these concentrations than the company's reported No. 1 or No. 	
2 position in the global automotive markets for more than half its products. 	
For example, concentrations include Ford Motor Co.'s F-series truck and 	
General Motors Co.'s (GM) GMT900 platform (the company has won the right to 	
place product on GM's new K3XX replacement for the GMT900). 	
	
Still, the company's geographic and customer diversity have improved in the 	
past few years because of past acquisitions. About 48% of sales occur outside 	
of North America and we expect the company's geographic breadth to continue 	
expanding as its global OEM customers increase production in Latin America and 	
Asia. Currently, Europe accounts for about 34% of sales, Asia 8%, and Latin 	
America 6%. The company's products are critical to vehicles, which reduces the 	
risk that OEMs could eliminate these products, and they have a relatively long 	
redesign cycle because they are not platform-specific.	
	
Liquidity	
Cooper-Standard's liquidity is "adequate" (as we define the term). We believe 	
the company has adequate sources of liquidity to cover near-term needs, even 	
in the event of an unforeseen EBITDA decline. Our assessment of the company's 	
liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect Cooper-Standard's sources of liquidity, including cash and 	
credit facility availability, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 	
to 18 months;	
     -- We expect net sources of liquidity to remain positive, even if EBITDA 	
declines more than 15%; and	
     -- In our opinion, Cooper-Standard could absorb a low-probability, 	
high-impact market or operating shock. 	
	
As of Sept. 30, 2011 (latest available), Cooper-Standard's $125 million 	
asset-based revolving credit facility, due 2014, was undrawn although $31.2 	
million of letters of credit were outstanding. We expect the company generated 	
positive free cash flow of about $40 million in 2011, and will have low swings 	
in working capital that peak at about $40 million during any month. The 	
company had $286 million in cash on hand as of Sept. 30, 2011. We estimate the 	
company can generate about $90 million in free cash flow in 2012, after 	
deducting $110 million for capital spending from operating cash flow of at 	
least $200 million. We expect in 2012 the company will have modest cash 	
restructuring charges and a small amount of funding required for pensions and 	
OPEBs in line with the 2011 amount.	
	
Debt maturities will be minimal for the next few years; the company's $450 	
million, 8.5% senior unsecured, fixed-rate notes mature on May 1, 2018. At 	
Sept. 30, the company was in compliance with its covenant requirement under 	
the senior ABL facility to maintain a monthly fixed-charge coverage ratio of 	
no less than 1.1 to 1.0 when availability is less than specified levels. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
The rating on the senior unsecured debt is 'BB-', the same as the corporate 	
credit rating. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation that 	
lenders would receive meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in a default scenario. 	

Outlook	
Our rating outlook on Cooper-Standard is stable. We base this outlook on our 	
assumption that its restructuring activities and operating efficiency 	
initiatives will allow it achieve adjusted EBITDA margins, in the 11% to 12% 	
range for 2012 and 2013 on revenue growth in the low-single-digit area and 	
free cash generation. We assume vehicle production rises modestly in North 	
America and that the company can deal adequately with our expectation of flat 	
to lower auto production in Europe for 2012.	
	
We could raise our ratings if we believe Cooper-Standard can achieve and 	
sustain meaningful free cash generation of at least $125 million for 12 	
months. We would also need to conclude that the company could sustain pension- 	
and lease-adjusted leverage of 2x or less and FFO to total debt of 30% or 	
better. We would also need to conclude that any use of its large cash balances 	
would be consistent with our expectations for a higher rating, because we 	
believe the company's concentrated ownership by financial sponsors indicates 	
that financial policies will remain aggressive. For an upgrade, we would 	
likely need to conclude that a more traditional shareholder ownership 	
structure (less concentration and perhaps a public listing) would need to be 	
established.	
	
Alternatively, we could lower our ratings if we believe non-European auto 	
markets will not improve as we assume or if the economic recovery falters, 	
thereby preventing the company from achieving and maintaining the financial 	
measures that we expect for the 'BB-' rating (adjusted leverage of under 2.5x 	
for the next two years and FFO to total debt of 25% or better). We could also 	
consider lowering our ratings if we believe the company will have more than 	
$25 million in negative free cash generation in 2012 or 2013 because of lower 	
revenues, atypically high commodity costs, unexpected higher capital spending, 	
or impaired margins. We would also lower our ratings if Cooper-Standard makes 	
a transforming acquisition with available cash or makes a debt-financed 	
acquisition, or if the board of directors adopts a radically different 	
business strategy or financial policies. We assume this scenario is less 	
likely in the near term.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Stable/--      B+/Stable/--	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB-                B+	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  3

