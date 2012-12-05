版本:
TEXT-Fitch affirms Unnim Banc's mortgage covered bonds at 'A'

Dec 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Unnim Banc S.A.'s (Unnim Banc,
'BBB+'/Negative/'F2') mortgage covered bonds (Cedulas Hipotecarias or CH) at 'A'
with a Negative Outlook and has updated its break-even overcollateralization
(OC) for this rating to 74% from 72%.

The rating action reflects the issuance of EUR700m CH by Unnim Banc which takes
place on 5 December 2012 and Unnim's Banc decision to amortise early two RMBS
transactions (c.EUR1bn in total) in November 2012 which has increased the volume
of assets securing the CH.

The CH rating is mainly based on Unnim's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of 'BBB+'/Negative, the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) assessment of 0 (full
discontinuity risk) and the OC ratio of 75% that Fitch takes into account within
its analysis. The Negative Outlook on Unnim's IDR drives the Negative Outlook on
the CH.

Based on updated available information provided by the issuer, the aggregated CH
including the new issuance amounts to EUR7.5bn and is secured over the bank's
total mortgage book of EUR13.8bn as of September 2012 resulting in a total OC of
83.7%. In line with Fitch's covered bond criteria for 'F2' rated issuers, in the
absence of contractual minimum levels of OC, the agency applies a 10% OC haircut
on the lowest OC observed of the past 12 months (83.7%) to derive a total OC
credited level of 75% within its analysis.

Fitch considers Unnim's CH to be materially exposed to maturity mismatches, as
the cover assets have a weighted-average (WA) residual life of 13.2 years,
compared to a shorter WA residual life of 5.6 years for the hard bullet CH. The
residential sub-pool now represents 66% of the total cover pool versus 63% as of
June 2012. Although the volume of loans securing the CH has increased, its
credit quality has not materially changed since last analysis. Fitch calculated
a total cover pool weighted average (WA) default rate of 42.5% and a WA recovery
rate of 32.7%, resulting in a WA loss rate of 28% in a 'A' stress environment.

The 'A' rating on Unnim's CH would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the issuer's
IDR was downgraded, or the programme OC dropped below Fitch's 'A' breakeven OC
ratio of 74%. Fitch notes the tight buffer between the level of OC credited by
Fitch in its analysis (75%) and the break-even OC (74%) in a 'A' stress
environment.

The Fitch breakeven OC for a given covered bonds rating will be affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.
Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable.


Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.

The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10 September 2012, ,
'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, 'EMEA Criteria
Addendum - Spain - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 24 July 2012,
'Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance- Sheet Securitisations (SME
CLOs)', dated 27 November 2012 are available on www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Amended
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage and Cashflow Assumptions
Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)

