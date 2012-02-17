版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts PartnerRe Ltd ratings

Overview	
     -- PartnerRe had lower earnings than we expected for 2011, and we believe 	
its prospective earnings are unlikely to be above peer group levels over the 	
next two to three years.	
     -- We also believe PartnerRe's enterprise risk management capabilities 	
have not fully kept pace with the more complex risk profile of the 	
organization in recent years.	
     -- We have lowered our ratings on PartnerRe Ltd.'s operating subsidiaries 	
by one notch to 'A+' from 'AA-' and lowered our ratings on PartnerRe Ltd. to 	
'A-' from 'A'.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the group's nonlife 	
combined ratio will be 92%-96% in 2012 and its capital adequacy will remain 	
very strong.	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its counterparty 	
credit and financial strength ratings on Bermuda-based PartnerRe Ltd.'s 	
operating subsidiaries by one notch to 'A+' from 'AA-'. At the same time, we 	
lowered our counterparty credit and senior debt ratings on the ultimate 	
holding company, PartnerRe Ltd., by one notch to 'A-' from 'A'. We also 	
lowered our preferred stock rating on PartnerRe Ltd. by one notch to 'BBB' 	
from 'BBB+'. The outlook is stable.	
	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade reflects lower-than-expected operating results reported by the 	
company in 2011. PartnerRe was a negative outlier among its peers in 2011, 	
with significant catastrophe losses, causing the group to report a nonlife 	
combined ratio of 125% and a net loss of $520 million, which represented 7% of 	
its reported total capital of $7.3 billion at year-end 2011. Although the 	
group's incurred catastrophe losses were within management's stated tolerances 	
for its lines of business and different regions, they highlighted the group's 	
exposure to moderate to high earnings and capital volatility, which we believe 	
is more in line with peers rated 'A+'.  	
	
In addition, we believe management's execution in fully re-optimizing 	
PartnerRe's book of business and re-adjusting risk exposures to levels more in 	
line with management's risk appetite following the PARIS RE acquisition at the 	
end of 2009 has been slower than we expected. In our view, this is reflected 	
in the significant adjustments PartnerRe made in particular to its 	
property/catastrophe book of business over the past year, with significant 	
reductions across risk zones and programs. We believe it will take some 	
seasoning until the full potential benefit for these changes can be seen in 	
reducing the volatility of the group's prospective earnings.  	
	
Additionally, we believe that PartnerRe's overall enterprise risk management 	
capabilities have not fully kept pace with the changing risk profile of the 	
larger and more complex organization that was created following the PARIS RE 	
acquisition. Given these factors, we have lowered our view of PartnerRe's 	
strategic risk management controls to adequate from strong and, as a result, 	
have changed our overall view of the group's enterprise risk management (ERM) 	
to adequate with strong risk controls from our previous view of strong.  	
	
Additional factors that contributed to the downgrade include our view that 	
although Standard & Poor's continues to view PartnerRe's competitive position 	
as very strong given its diversified platform and long-held relationships with 	
clients in many different regions of the world, we believe that in more recent 	
years the group has not been able to translate these competitive advantages 	
into operating results that are stronger than its peers. Given management's 	
significant reductions in property/catastrophe risk exposures during 2011 and 	
the January 2012 renewal season, we expect that these changes will help reduce 	
the group's potential volatility and severity of losses in the future. 	
However, in our view, PartnerRe's prospective operating performance is likely 	
to remain in the strong range over the medium term and more in line with other 	
'A+' rated peers.	
	
The group's capital adequacy remains very strong and supportive of the 	
ratings. The group's conservative investment portfolio and its historically 	
conservative reserving practices for long-tail lines enhance its quality of 	
capital. At year-end 2011, 92% of the invested asset mix consisted of cash, 	
short-term investments, and bonds. Liquidity remains very strong, reflecting 	
$1.4 billion in cash and short-term investments on the balance sheet at 	
year-end 2011, strong operating cash flows of $574 million for 2011(though 	
lower than 2010 because of catastrophe-related claims payments), and access to 	
additional liquidity through credit facilities.	
	
PartnerRe has historically held its long-tail reserves conservatively, with 	
the group's booked reserves generally approaching its high-range estimates. 	
PartnerRe's reserving practices relating to long-tail reserves has not changed 	
and prior year reserve development remained favorable during 2011. In 2011, on 	
a quarter-over-quarter basis, PartnerRe significantly revised its initial loss 	
estimates for catastrophe losses incurred during the first half of the year, 	
primarily for the Japanese earthquake and--to a lesser extent--the New Zealand 	
earthquake. Most other global reinsurers experienced similar adverse loss 	
reserve development for these losses compared with their initial estimates. 	
PartnerRe's continued loss estimate revisions throughout the year, in our 	
opinion, demonstrated that the group's reserving practices and methodology for 	
its short-tail risks are in line with, but not better than, those of its peers.	
	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. Assuming a normalized catastrophe load of about 10-14 	
points in the loss ratio for 2012, we expect the group's nonlife combined 	
ratio to be 92%-96% and its return on revenue to be higher than 12%. We expect 	
capital adequacy to remain very strong over the next two years and adjusted 	
financial leverage as measured by total debt plus preferreds to total capital 	
to stay moderate at less than 25%.  	
	
We do not expect to raise the ratings in the near future, reflecting our view 	
that PartnerRe's average operating performance is unlikely to be above its 	
peer group over the next few years. If our view on the group's ERM improves, 	
it would also be an important factor leading to any potential positive 	
movement in the ratings. Factors that could lead us to lower the ratings would 	
include a significant deterioration in the group's competitive position, 	
significantly lower-than-expected operating performance, or deterioration in 	
the group's capital adequacy or reserving practices.  	
	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Expanded Definition Of Adequate Classification In Enterprise Risk 	
Management Scores, Jan. 28, 2010	
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
PartnerRe Ltd.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        A-/Stable/--       A/Negative/--	
	
PARIS RE America Insurance Co.	
Partner Reinsurance Europe Ltd.	
Partner Reinsurance Co. of U.S.	
Partner Reinsurance Co. Ltd.	
Partner Re Ireland Insurance Ltd.	
PARIS RE Switzerland Ltd.	
PARIS RE RISC Ltd.	
PARIS RE Asia-Pacific Pte. Ltd.	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/--       AA-/Negative/--	
	
PARIS RE Switzerland Ltd.	
Partner Reinsurance Europe Ltd.	
Partner Reinsurance Co. of U.S.	
Partner Reinsurance Co. Ltd.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/--       AA-/Negative/--	
	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
PartnerRe Ltd.	
 Preferred Stock                        BBB                BBB+	
	
PartnerRe Finance A LLC	
 Senior Unsecured                       A-                 A	
	
PartnerRe Finance B LLC	
 Senior Unsecured                       A-                 A	
	
PartnerRe Finance II Inc.	
 Preferred Stock                        BBB                BBB+	
	
	
 	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Laline Carvalho, New York (1) 212-438-7178;	
                        laline_carvalho@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Taoufik Gharib, New York (1) 212-438-7253;	
                   taoufik_gharib@standardandpoors.com

