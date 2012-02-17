版本:
TEXT-S&P raises HSBC Brazil DPR Finance (No. 1) rating

OVERVIEW	
     -- HSBC Brazil DPR Finance (No. 1) Ltd.'s series 2006-A issuance is a 	
securitization of all current and future U.S. dollar-denominated diversified 	
payment rights, consisting of SWIFT MT100-category payment order messages that 	
HSBC Bank Brasil S.A. receives as a result of its international financial 	
operations.	
     -- We raised our rating and SPUR on the series 2006-A notes to 'A' from 	
'A-' and removed them from CreditWatch positive.	
     -- The rating actions follow the Dec. 1, 2011, raising of our issuer 	
credit rating on HSBC Bank Brasil S.A. following a review of HSBC Bank Brasil 	
S.A. under Standard & Poor's revised bank criteria. 	
     -- The rating reflects our view of HSBC Bank Brasil S.A.'s ability to 	
generate the specific flow of receivables that are being securitized, the 	
transaction's supportive structural features, and our view of sovereign 	
interference risk using our updated approach to rating financial future flow 	
transactions.	
    	
     Feb 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its rating and
Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR) on HSBC Brazil DPR Finance (No. 1)
Ltd.'s $200 million floating-rate notes series 2006-A to 'A' from 'A-'. At the
same time, we removed our rating and SPUR from CreditWatch with positive
implications, where we had placed them on Nov. 22, 2011. 	
	
The note issuance is a securitization of all current and future U.S. 	
dollar-denominated diversified payment rights, consisting of Society for 	
Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) MT100-category 	
payment order messages. These payment order messages are a product of HSBC 	
Bank Brasil S.A.'s international financial operations. 	
	
The rating actions follow the Dec. 1, 2011, raising of our issuer credit 	
rating on HSBC Bank Brasil S.A. to 'BBB/Stable' from 'BBB-/Watch Pos' 	
following a review of HSBC Bank Brasil S.A. under Standard & Poor's revised 	
bank criteria (see "Research Update: HSBC Bank Brasil S.A. Ratings Raised To 	
'BBB/A-3' And Removed From CreditWatch; Outlook Stable," published Dec. 1, 	
2011). We evaluated the series 2006-A rating and SPUR using our updated 	
approach to rating financial future flow transactions (for more information, 	
see "Global Financial Future Flow Transaction Methodology And Assumptions," 	
published Nov. 14, 2011.)   	
	
The rating and SPUR reflect our view of:  	
     -- HSBC Bank Brasil S.A.'s ability to generate the specific flow of 	
receivables that are being securitized; 	
     -- The transactions' supportive structural features; and 	
     -- Our view of Brazil's sovereign interference risk. 	
	
The supportive structural features include the strong credit enhancement 	
through overcollateralization, the transaction's low leverage, and the strong 	
transaction-adjusted bank liquidity. The transaction also benefits from a 	
cash-sharing mechanism, early amortization triggers, and features that 	
mitigate sovereign interference through the use of both offshore lockbox 	
accounts and designated depository banks. Moreover, the transaction benefits 	
from a true sale of the assets to an offshore special purpose vehicle (SPV).  	
	
HSBC Brazil DPR Finance (No. 1) Ltd.'s transaction performance remains very 	
strong with a 1,283.3x debt service coverage ratio as of the fourth quarter of 	
2011.	
	
We will continue to surveil the rating and SPUR on the transaction and revise 	
them as necessary to reflect any changes in the transaction's underlying 	
credit quality.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Research Update: HSBC Bank Brasil S.A. Ratings Raised To 'BBB/A-3' And 	
Removed From CreditWatch; Outlook Stable, published Dec. 1, 2011.	
     -- Global Financial Future Flow Transaction Methodology And Assumptions, 	
published Nov. 14, 2011.	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, published Nov. 9, 2011.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- The Three Building Blocks of an Emerging Markets Future Flow 	
Transaction Rating, published Nov. 16, 2004.	
	
Primary Credit Analysts: Marcio Rocha, New York (1) 212-438-6223;	
                         marcio_rocha@standardandpoors.com	
                         Eric Gretch, New York (1) 212-438-6791;	
                         eric_gretch@standardandpoors.com	
Analytical Manager, Emerging Markets Structured Finance: Juan Pablo De Mollein,
New York (1) 212-438-2536; juan_demollein@standardandpoors.com

