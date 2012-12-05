版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena ratings to 'BB+/B'

Overview
     -- In our view, deteriorating trends in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's 
(MPS) financial position make it unlikely that the bank would restore 
profitability and improve its capital and funding position in line with our 
previous expectations.
     -- We also believe that the difficult economic and operating environment 
we anticipate in the Italian market will compound the challenges for MPS to 
implement successfully its business plan and mitigate the negative impact on 
its financial profile of certain risks arising from past decisions. 
     -- We are lowering our long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings 
on MPS to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3', the ratings on its senior unsecured debt to 
'BB+' from 'BBB-', and the ratings on its nondeferrable subordinated debt 
issues to 'B-' from 'BB-'. 
     -- We are placing the long-term counterparty credit rating, and the 
senior unsecured and nondeferrable debt ratings on CreditWatch with negative 
implications.
     -- The negative CreditWatch listing mainly reflects the uncertainties we 
currently see about the extent to which the capital support provided by the 
government would likely cushion potential deterioration of MPS' financial 
profile.
 
Rating Action
On Dec 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and 
short-term counterparty credit ratings on Italy-based Banca Monte dei Paschi 
di Siena SpA (MPS) to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. We also lowered our
rating on MPS' Lower Tier II subordinated notes to 'B-' from 'BB-'. 

At the same time, we placed our long-term counterparty credit rating, as well 
as our senior unsecured and nondeferrable subordinated debt rating, on 
CreditWatch with negative implications.

We have affirmed our 'CCC+' junior subordinated debt ratings and our 'CCC' 
preferred stock ratings.
 
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our view that the deteriorating trends at Banca Monte 
dei Paschi (MPS) make it unlikely that the bank would be able to restore its 
profitability, capital, and funding position in line with our previous 
expectations. In this context, we believe that the difficult economic and 
operating environment in the Italian market compounds the challenges that MPS 
faces in implementing successfully its business plan and in mitigating the 
negative impact on its financial profile of certain risks resulting from past 
decisions.

MPS' financial profile has been negatively affected by a combination of lower 
revenues and higher cost of risk. These factors have contributed to the bank 
reporting EUR47.5 million of additional losses in the third quarter of 2012. 
Furthermore, the bank has requested EUR500 million in capital instruments from 
the government in addition to what the bank announced in June 2012.

As a consequence of the deterioration in its financial profile and the tough 
economic and operating environment in Italy, MPS will likely face more 
difficulties than we previously anticipated in successfully implementing its 
business plan. In particular, we anticipate that the bank's operating 
profitability might continue to be squeezed in 2013, notwithstanding its 
planned cost-cutting efforts, by what we expect to be continued pressures on 
revenues and cost of risk. In addition, it is possible that the disposal of 
some noncore assets will take more time than anticipated by the bank. Given 
trends at MPS and the environment, we also think that the risk that the bank 
might not be able to proceed with the announced EUR1 billion capital increase in
2014 have increased. Therefore, in our view, it is unlikely that Standard & 
Poor's risk adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification adjustments 
for MPS will be comfortably above 5% by the end of 2014 without support from 
the government. Furthermore, we consider MPS' quality of capital to be 
weakened by the significant amount of deferred tax assets that the bank 
carries in its books, accounting for about 49% of its total adjusted capital 
as of September 2012. We have, therefore, changed our assessment on capital 
and earnings to "weak" from "moderate" as our criteria define these terms.

Furthermore, in our view, MPS' request for an additional EUR500 million in 
capital instruments indicates that it may continue to prove challenging for 
the bank to mitigate the negative financial impact of some of the risks built 
up by past strategic decisions if they were to materialize in the context of 
the negative economic environment. We understand the bank is requesting this 
amount in order to cushion the potential impact of the possible restructuring 
of the funding of some of its large long-dated government bond portfolio, and 
of some structured transactions. With the additional needs, MPS has raised the 
total amount of support requested from the government to EUR3.9 billion. We 
understand that EUR1.9 billion of the amount requested is intended to be used to
redeem the same amount of Tremonti Bonds, which we include in our 2011 pro 
forma RAC ratio and which MPS has been unable to repay since the government 
subscribed them in 2009. 

We believe that the capital instruments to which the government will subscribe 
could possibly support an improvement of our assessment of MPS' capital and 
earnings to "moderate". We are therefore incorporating a one-notch rating 
uplift over MPS' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to reflect short-term 
capital support. Whether this support will materialize into an improved 
assessment of MPS' capital position would depend on the quality of the capital 
instruments to which the government would subscribe and our view of the 
likelihood of further deterioration of MPS' financial performance.

MPS' vulnerability to the deteriorating macroeconomic environment resulted in 
higher credit losses than what we had anticipated previously. MPS' new inflow 
of nonperforming assets (NPA) in the first nine months of 2012 has reached a 
significant 3.3%, mainly due to new inflow of problem loans--which we define 
as bad loans ("sofferenze") and watchlist ("incagli"), amounting to about 
2.2%--significantly above the average for Italian banks. Although MPS' 
coverage of problems assets through provisioning, steadying at about 44% at 
end September 2012, is slightly above the average rate for Italian banks, we 
consider the absolute level of problem loans not covered by provisions to be 
high at approximately EUR13.1 billion, or about 9% of net loans and about 120% 
of Tier I capital. We have therefore lowered our assessment of the bank's risk 
position to "weak" from "moderate." 

In our "weak" assessment of the risk position we continue to take into account 
the significant risks we associate with MPS' very high concentration of 
long-term Italian government bonds, which are not fully captured by our RAC 
ratio. MPS has switched a large part of its bond portfolio to floating 
interest rates; consequently, MPS has a higher negative available-for-sale 
reserve than that of peers, which will take a long time to absorb. 

In line with the approach we communicated earlier this year (see "ECB's 
Funding "Bazooka" Gives Eurozone Banks Time To Reshape Their Business Models 
And Balance Sheets," published on Feb. 29, 2012), we have also revised MPS' 
funding to "below average" as our criteria define this term, to reflect the 
imbalances we see owing to the bank's higher-than-average reliance on European 
Central Bank (ECB) funding, which amounted to about EUR28.4 billion at end 
September 2012. In our view, MPS' ability to readdress imbalances built up in 
its funding profile depends on the deleveraging trends and funding conditions 
in both domestic and international markets. The weakening of our assessment of 
the bank's funding position has not, however, had a negative impact on our 
ratings as we incorporate a one-notch uplift over our SACP assessment to 
recognize that MPS' ongoing access to ECB funding facilities, particularly the 
long-term refinancing operations (LTROs), should in our view create time for 
it to implement plans to rebalance its funding profile to a more sustainable 
position. 

Our revised assessments of the bank's capital and earnings, risk position and 
funding profile led us to lower our assessment of MPS' SACP to 'b+' from 
'bb+'. Our SACP continues to reflect the anchor of 'bbb' we assign to 
commercial banks operating in Italy (which is our starting point for assigning 
a bank a long-term rating), as well as our view of MPS' "adequate" business 
position and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. 

The ratings on MPS benefit from one notch of extraordinary government support 
to reflect our view of the "moderately high" likelihood that MPS would receive 
extraordinary financial support from the Italian government if needed. This is 
because of our view of MPS' "high" systemic importance in Italy, which we 
classify as "supportive" toward its banking sector. This is in addition to the 
two-notch uplift we apply over MPS's SACP to reflect the likelihood of 
short-term support. 

According to our methodology, we rate nondeferrable subordinated debt issued 
by banks in Italy a minimum of two notches below the SACP when the SACP is 
'bb+' or lower. As such, we are lowering the ratings on MPS's subordinated 
debt to 'B-' from 'BB-' and placing them on CreditWatch with negative 
implications. 


Our 'CCC' rating on MPS's hybrid Tier 1 securities continues to reflect our 
view that the European authorities and the Italian regulator might impose 
restrictions on coupon payments where possible according to the contractual 
terms of the instruments. MPS has recognized additional impairments on 
goodwill in first-half 2012 amounting to about EUR 1.6 billion, which will lead 
the bank to report a loss in full year 2012, potentially triggering a deferral 
of the coupon payment on the bank's hybrid capital instruments. Under the 
terms and conditions of the Tier 1 securities, dividend deferral can only 
occur after 12 months have elapsed since the last dividend distribution or 
other discretionary distribution. We will monitor whether any potential 
conditions imposed by the European Commission as part of their approval of the 
restructuring plan may result in a greater likelihood of further loss 
absorption by the hybrid capital instruments. 


The 'CCC+' rating on MPS' Upper Tier 2 debt is one notch higher than the 
hybrid Tier 1 security because of the lower level of regulatory capital, which 
would trigger the principal write-down for the Upper Tier 2 instruments. We 
understand that the activation of principal write-down for  Upper Tier 2 
issues can only occur when capital has been lowered below the minimum level 
required by law. 

CreditWatch 
The negative CreditWatch listing mainly reflects the current uncertainties 
about the extent to which the capital support provided by the government will 
likely cushion potential deterioration of MPS' financial profile. We expect to 
resolve the CreditWatch placement once we have analyzed the characteristics of 
the capital instruments expected to be subscribed to by the government and 
determine the extent to which they meet our criteria to enable us to give them 
credit in our capital metrics. In the event that we consider the new capital 
instruments to have minimal equity content, we will assess the extent to which 
they may build a cushion that counterbalances some of the potential risks of 
further deterioration of MPS' financial profile.

We will monitor MPS' updated business plan to be presented to the European 
Commission, as well as any potential conditions that the latter may impose as 
a condition to provide approval. In this context we will assess whether MPS' 
business position may be weakened by the impact of any potential 
conditionality imposed, or by pressures on its franchise from ongoing 
financial deterioration or by execution challenges its business plan may pose 
to restore its financial profile.

The CreditWatch on MPS' subordinated debt reflects the possibility of the SACP 
falling further. 

We could affirm the ratings and remove them from CreditWatch if we believe 
that the quality of the capital instruments to be subscribed to by the 
government provides sufficient cushion to either improve our assessment of the 
bank's capital position or counterbalance the weaknesses we see in MPS' risk 
position. The affirmation would also likely require an assessment that the 
actions needed to restore MPS' financial profile would not be deemed in our 
view to be detrimental to its franchise.


Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating              BB+/Watch Neg/B

SACP                              b+
 Anchor                           bbb
 Business Position                Adequate (0)
 Capital and Earnings             Weak (-2)
 Risk Position                    Weak (-2)
 Funding                          Below Average 
 Liquidity                        Adequate

Support                           +3
 GRE Support                       0
 Group Support                     0
 Short Term Support               +2
 Sovereign Support                +1
Additional Factors                 0
 
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology & Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB+/Watch Neg/B    BBB-/Negative/A-3
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BB+/Watch Neg/B    BBB-
 Senior Unsecured                       BB+/Watch Neg      BBB-
 Subordinated                           B-/Watch Neg       BB-

Ratings Affirmed

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA
 Junior Subordinated                    CCC+               

MPS Capital Trust I
 Preferred Stock*                       CCC                

MPS Preferred Capital I LLC
 Preferred Stock*                       CCC                
*Guaranteed by Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

