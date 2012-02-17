版本:
2012年 2月 18日

TEXT-S&P may cut UPS ratings on proposed acquisition

Feb 17 - Overview	
     -- On Feb. 17, 2012, United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) confirmed that it 	
has made a proposal to acquire TNT Express N.V. for EUR9 per share in cash, or 	
an estimated $6.4 billion.	
     -- TNT has rejected the bid, but in its press release UPS stated that 	
negotiations are ongoing.	
     -- We are placing our ratings on UPS, including the 'AA-' corporate 	
credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.	
     -- We will monitor developments and will resolve the CreditWatch 	
following completion of negotiations. 	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, 	
including its 'AA-' corporate credit rating, on Atlanta-based United Parcel 	
Service Inc. (UPS) on CreditWatch with negative implications.	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch placement follows an announcement by UPS that it has made a 	
proposal to acquire The Netherlands-based TNT Express N.V. for EUR9 per share in	
cash, or an estimated $6.4 billion. UPS has provided no details on how it 	
would finance such a transaction. The TNT board has rejected UPS' proposal, 	
but UPS has stated that negotiations are ongoing. We have placed our ratings 	
on CreditWatch with negative implications because of concerns that if the 	
transaction goes forward, UPS' credit metrics could deteriorate to a level 	
that would no longer support our current ratings. 	
	
UPS is the world's largest package delivery company, with a significant 	
presence in all major global markets. TNT Express is a smaller package 	
delivery company that generates the majority of its revenues in Europe. TNT 	
Express was spun off from TNT N.V. (now PostNL N.V.) in June 2011. 	
	
CreditWatch	
We will monitor developments and resolve the CreditWatch once negotiations 	
conclude. If the companies agree on a deal, we will evaluate the impact of the 	
transaction on UPS' business and financial profile, with a particular emphasis 	
on analyzing how the deal is financed. We believe the transaction would 	
strengthen UPS' market position, especially in Europe. However, we believe 	
that UPS' credit metrics have limited room for deterioration at the current 	
rating. We previously indicated that we could lower ratings if funds from 	
operations (FFO) to debt fell to less than 50% on an extended basis. FFO to 	
debt was about 53% for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Placed on CreditWatch	
                                     To                    From	
United Parcel Service Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating             AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+    AA-/Stable/A-1+	
 Senior unsecured                    AA-/Watch Neg         AA-	
 Commercial paper                    A-1+/Watch Neg        A-1+	
	
United Parcel Service of America Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating             AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+    AA-/Stable/A-1+	
 Senior unsecured                    AA-/Watch Neg         AA-	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Lisa Jenkins, New York (1) 212-438-7697;	
                        lisa_jenkins@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Anita Ogbara, New York (1) 212-438-5077;	
                   anita_ogbara@standardandpoors.com

