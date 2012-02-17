TEXT-S&P may cut UPS ratings on proposed acquisition

Feb 17 - Overview -- On Feb. 17, 2012, United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) confirmed that it has made a proposal to acquire TNT Express N.V. for EUR9 per share in cash, or an estimated $6.4 billion. -- TNT has rejected the bid, but in its press release UPS stated that negotiations are ongoing. -- We are placing our ratings on UPS, including the 'AA-' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- We will monitor developments and will resolve the CreditWatch following completion of negotiations. Rating Action On Feb. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, including its 'AA-' corporate credit rating, on Atlanta-based United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement follows an announcement by UPS that it has made a proposal to acquire The Netherlands-based TNT Express N.V. for EUR9 per share in cash, or an estimated $6.4 billion. UPS has provided no details on how it would finance such a transaction. The TNT board has rejected UPS' proposal, but UPS has stated that negotiations are ongoing. We have placed our ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications because of concerns that if the transaction goes forward, UPS' credit metrics could deteriorate to a level that would no longer support our current ratings. UPS is the world's largest package delivery company, with a significant presence in all major global markets. TNT Express is a smaller package delivery company that generates the majority of its revenues in Europe. TNT Express was spun off from TNT N.V. (now PostNL N.V.) in June 2011. CreditWatch We will monitor developments and resolve the CreditWatch once negotiations conclude. If the companies agree on a deal, we will evaluate the impact of the transaction on UPS' business and financial profile, with a particular emphasis on analyzing how the deal is financed. We believe the transaction would strengthen UPS' market position, especially in Europe. However, we believe that UPS' credit metrics have limited room for deterioration at the current rating. We previously indicated that we could lower ratings if funds from operations (FFO) to debt fell to less than 50% on an extended basis. FFO to debt was about 53% for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011. Related Criteria And Research 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Placed on CreditWatch To From United Parcel Service Inc. Corporate credit rating AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+ AA-/Stable/A-1+ Senior unsecured AA-/Watch Neg AA- Commercial paper A-1+/Watch Neg A-1+ United Parcel Service of America Inc. Corporate credit rating AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+ AA-/Stable/A-1+ Senior unsecured AA-/Watch Neg AA- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Lisa Jenkins, New York (1) 212-438-7697; lisa_jenkins@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Anita Ogbara, New York (1) 212-438-5077; anita_ogbara@standardandpoors.com