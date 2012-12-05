TEXT-S&P: Atlantic Broadband ratings unaffected by acquisition

Dec 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'B+' corporate credit rating on Quincy, Mass.-based cable-TV provider Atlantic Broadband Finance LLC remains on CreditWatch with positive implications following the Nov. 30, 2012, acquisition of the company by Montreal-based cable operator Cogeco Cable Inc. (BB+/Stable/--). We view Atlantic Broadband's stand-alone credit profile as `b+'. The key consideration for a potential upgrade of the corporate credit rating on Atlantic Broadband will be our assessment of the strategic, longer term importance of Atlantic Broadband to Cogeco.