TEXT-Fitch rates Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Muni Fund 2

July 9 - Fitch Ratings assigns 'AAA' long-term ratings to two series of MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (MTP shares) issued by Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2 (NKG). Fitch also affirms the 'AAA' ratings assigned to one existing series of MTP shares of NKG. NKG is a municipal closed-end fund (CEF) managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc. (NFA) and subadvised by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC (NAM). Fitch takes the following rating actions: --$32,265,000 of MTP shares, 2.65% Series 2015, due Feb. 1, 2015, affirmed at 'AAA'; --$28,340,000 of MTP shares, 2.65% Series 2015 # 1, due March 1, 2015, rated 'AAA'; --$14,340,000 of MTP shares, 2.65% Series 2015 # 2, due March 1, 2015, rated 'AAA'. FUND REORGANIZATION As approved by common and preferred shareholders of all three funds, NKG acquired substantially all the assets and liabilities of Nuveen Georgia Premium Income Municipal Fund (NPG) and Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NZX) (the acquired funds). Upon the closing of the reorganization, holders of MTP shares of an acquired fund received, in exchange for each MTP share held immediately prior to the reorganization, one MTP share of a new series of NKG (the acquiring fund) having substantially identical terms. The old series of MTP shares of the acquired funds are marked as paid in full by Fitch. The new series issued by NKG are: --2.65% Series 2015 # 1, replacing former MTP shares, 2.65% Series 2015, of NPG, which are marked paid in full by Fitch; --2.65% Series 2015 # 2, replacing former MTP shares, 2.65% Series 2015, of NZX, which are marked paid in full by Fitch. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'AAA' long-term ratings primarily reflect: --Sufficient asset coverage provided to the MTP shares as calculated per the fund's overcollateralization (OC) tests. --The structural protections afforded by mandatory de-leveraging provisions in the event of asset coverage declines. --The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the fund's operations. --The capabilities of NFA as investment advisor and NAM as subadvisor. ASSET COVERAGE As of May 31, 2012, the fund's pro forma asset coverage ratio for total outstanding preferred shares, as calculated in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940, was in excess of the minimum asset coverage of 225% required by the fund's governing documents (Preferred Shares Asset Coverage Test). As of the same date, the fund's pro forma effective leverage ratio was below the 50% maximum leverage ratio allowed by the fund's governing documents (Effective Leverage Test). In the event of asset coverage declines, the fund's governing documents will require the fund to reduce leverage in order to restore compliance with the test(s) breaching the required threshold(s). STRESS TESTS Fitch performed various stress tests on the fund to assess the strength of the structural protections available to the MTP shares compared to the rating stresses outlined in Fitch's closed-end fund rating criteria. These tests included determining various 'worst case' scenarios where the fund's leverage and portfolio composition migrated to the outer limits of the fund's operating and investment guidelines. Only under remote circumstances, such as increasing the fund's issuer concentration, while simultaneously migrating the portfolio to 80% 'BBB', 10+ years to maturity bonds and 20% high yield bonds, did the asset coverage available to the MTP shares fall below the 'AAA' threshold, and instead passed at a 'AA' rating level. Given the highly unlikely nature of the stress scenarios, and the minimal rating impact, Fitch views the fund's permitted investments, municipal issuer diversification framework and mandatory deleveraging mechanisms as consistent with an 'AAA' rating. THE FUND The fund is a closed-end management investment company regulated by the Investment Company Act of 1940. The fund currently invests primarily in investment grade quality municipal bonds. NFA, a subsidiary of Nuveen Investments, is the fund's investment advisor, responsible for the fund's overall investment strategy and its implementation. NAM is a subsidiary of NFA and oversees the day-to-day operations of the fund. Nuveen Investments and its affiliates had approximately $227 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2012. RATINGS SENSITIVITY The ratings assigned to the MTP shares may be sensitive to material changes in the leverage composition, portfolio credit quality or market risk of the fund, as described above. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause ratings to be lowered by Fitch. The fund has the ability to assume economic leverage through derivative transactions which may not be captured by the fund's Preferred Shares Asset Coverage test or Effective Leverage Ratio. The fund does not currently engage in derivative activities and does not envision engaging in material amounts of such activity in the future. In fact, such activity is limited by the fund's investment guidelines and could run counter to the fund's investment objectives of achieving tax-exempt income. Material derivative exposure in the future could have potential negative rating implications if it adversely affects asset coverage available to rated MTP shares.Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock' (Aug. 16, 2011); --'Municipal CEFs Refinance Pre-Crisis ARPS' (May 3, 2012); --'2012 Outlook: Closed-End Fund Leverage' (Dec. 19, 2011); --'Closed-End Funds: Derivatives Under Review' (Nov. 16, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock Municipal CEFs Refinance Pre-Crisis ARPS 2012 Outlook: Closed-End Fund Leverage Closed-End Funds: Derivatives Under Review (Increased Use and Limited Transparency Are Key Considerations)