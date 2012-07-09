版本:
TEXT-S&P corrects, affirms Arkle Master Issuer 2010-1, 2010-2, 2011-1

OVERVIEW
     -- We have affirmed our ratings on Arkle Master Issuer's series 2010-1, 
2010-2, and 2011-1 notes.
     -- Today's rating actions correct our previous error, when we did not 
affirm our ratings on the outstanding trust notes at the time of Arkle Master 
Issuer's series 2012-1 issuance.
     -- Arkle Master Issuer is a 2006-vintage U.K. master trust, which 
includes mortgages originated by Lloyds TSB.
    
     July 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit
ratings on Arkle Master Issuer PLC's series 2010-1, 2010-2, and 2011-1 notes
(see list below).

Our cash flow analysis when assigning ratings to master trusts includes an 
analysis of all previously issued notes that remain outstanding. Our analysis 
when we assigned ratings to Arkle Master Issuer's series 2012-1 issuance on 
Feb. 23, 2012 showed that all of the outstanding notes issued by Arkle Master 
Issuer pass our cash flow scenarios at their current rating levels (see "U.K. 
RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 9, 2011).

Due to an error, we did not affirm our ratings on Arkle Master Issuer's series 
2010-1, 2010-2, and 2011-1 notes at that time (see "Ratings Assigned To Arkle 
Master Issuer's U.K. RMBS Series 2012-1"). Today's affirmations correct the 
error.

Arkle Master Issuer is a U.K. master trust, which was established in 2006. The 
mortgages included in the master trust were originated by Lloyds TBS Bank PLC 
(A/Stable/A-1).

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

RATINGS LIST

Class          Rating

Ratings Affirmed

Arkle Master Issuer PLC (Series 2010-1)
EUR650 Million, GBP1 Billion, And $2.75 Billion Residential Mortgage-Backed 
Floating-Rate Notes Series 2010-1

2A             AAA (sf)
3A1            AAA (sf)
3A2            AAA (sf)
4A             AAA (sf)
5A             AAA (sf)
5B             AA (sf)
5M             A (sf)
5C             BBB (sf)

Arkle Master Issuer PLC (Series 2010-2)
EUR800 Million, GBP1.875 Billion, JPY20.08 Billion, And $700 Million Residential
Mortgage-Backed Notes Series 2010-2

1A1            AAA (sf)
1A2            AAA (sf)
1A3            AAA (sf)
2A             AAA (sf)
3A             AAA (sf)
4A             AAA (sf)

Arkle Master Issuer PLC (Series 2011-1)
GBP550 Million And $3.045 Billion Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Series 
2011-1

1A1            A-1+ (sf)
2A             AAA (sf)
3A1            AAA (sf)
3A2            AAA (sf)
3A3            AAA (sf)

