TEXT-Fitch cuts SEACOR Holdings' to 'BB-', outlook now stable

Dec 5 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded SEACOR Holdings, Inc.'s (SEACOR; NYSE: CKH) ratings as follows: --IDR to 'BB-' from 'BB+'; --Senior unsecured credit facility to 'BB-' from 'BB+'; --Senior unsecured notes to 'BB-' from 'BB+'; --Fitch has assigned ratings to the proposed private placement issuance of $250 million in convertible notes at 'BB-'. --Fitch does not rate the secured credit facility or newly issued senior unsecured notes at Era Group Inc., which are non-recourse to SEACOR Holdings. The Rating Outlook has been revised from Negative to Stable. Approximately $600 million in rated debt is affected. The downgrade is driven by a number of factors. SEACOR rebounded in Q3 from very disappointing operational results in the second quarter, but the recovery in the Gulf of Mexico has been slower than expected and a return to historical EBITDA levels remains in question. High capital expenditures, the acquisition of 18 liftboats in Q1, and the recent repayment of the $170 million in outstanding notes due Oct. 1, 2012 reduced the company's overall level of liquidity, which should be somewhat bolstered by the new issuance and repayment of $125 million of revolver borrowings. Additionally, multiple shareholder friendly initiatives have weakened the credit profile. The company's announcement in October that the board has determined to pursue a tax free spin-off of the aviation services business via distribution of all the outstanding shares of Era Group Inc. is a change from previous plans to hold an IPO of the subsidiary. This decision eliminated the prospect of significant asset sale proceeds that were expected to flow into SEACOR Holdings to strengthen the balance sheet. While the new issuance of convertible notes will improve liquidity, only half of the $250 million in proceeds are expected to be used to refinance revolver borrowings. The decision to increase debt to fund share repurchases or a special dividend before year end 2012 is a new significant negative development for SEACOR's bond holders and indicates management is willing to operate the business with significantly more leverage than in previous years. Fitch no longer expects with confidence that SEACOR will be able to return to near 3.0x debt/EBITDA within the next 12 months, a level Fitch had previously outlined as being consistent with maintaining a 'BB+' rating. SEACOR's ratings are supported by the company's diversity of operations across different business lines, and the diversity and quality of the company's fleet of offshore vessels. According to Fitch calculations, for the quarter ending September 30, 2012, SEACOR generated latest-12-months (LTM) EBITDA of $198.9 million (excluding the aviation services segment held within the ERA Group), debt (excluding ERA balances) after the October 1, 2012 note maturity was approximately $650 million, proforma for $250 million in new convertible notes and $125 of revolver repayment the total is approximately $775 million. As a result, Fitch currently calculates debt-to-LTM EBITDA at 3.9x. SEACOR spent $376.9 million in capex over the LTM period including ERA capex of $161.9 million. EBITDA less capex (excluding ERA from both figures), as a proxy for free cash flow, was negative ($16.0) million over the LTM period. Management retains significant flexibility to reduce capital expenditure levels, but appears to be committed to growing its business lines in anticipation of a rebound in the Gulf of Mexico and continued global growth in offshore drilling activity. Accordingly Fitch expects SEACOR to be modestly free cash flow negative in 2013. SEACOR maintains liquidity from cash and equivalents of $207.5 million at Sept. 30, 2012, $22.1 million of marketable securities and $179.9 million of Construction Reserve and Title XI Reserve Funds. Commitments under the company's credit facility due November 2013 were automatically reduced to $360 million in November 2012. ($240 million of borrowings were outstanding on the facility at September 30, 2012. Proforma for $125 in repayment would estimate a $115 million balance drawn). Restricted cash was used to repay the $170 million of notes that came due Oct. 1, 2012. SEACOR's $233.5 million in outstanding senior unsecured notes are due in 2019. Key covenants are primarily associated with the company's senior unsecured credit facility and include minimum interest coverage (3.0x covenant level), maximum secured debt to total capitalization (25% covenant level) and maximum funded debt to total capitalization (50% covenant level). SEACOR currently maintains an adequate cushion to covenant levels and is not anticipated to violate any covenants. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION Fitch will continue to monitor SEACOR's operating performance, industry conditions, and business line or capital structure reorganization going forward for catalysts which could result in rating or Outlook changes. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: --Continued struggles to rebound especially in the company's core offshore services segment --Share repurchases and/or dividends that are significantly larger than $125 million (total proceeds not expected to refinance revolver borrowings) or additional announcement of such activity in the future --Pursuing a large, debt-funded acquisition and/or capital expenditure program --Significant growth of the company's trading operations and/or a move toward more speculative trading activities --In order to maintain a 'BB-' rating, Fitch would expect the company to generally maintain a debt/EBITDA level below 4.0x through the cycle. The company is currently at 3.9x (excluding ERA Group EBITDA and debt balances) as of Sept. 30, 2012. However, Fitch expects this to decrease modestly as operations improve. Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: --Significant operational improvement, especially in the company's core offshore services segment --Ultimate resolution of business reorganization and capital structure concerns that are less leveraging and more creditor friendly than currently anticipated --Asset sales to reduce debt that, net for reductions in expected EBITDA, are deleveraging