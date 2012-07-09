TEXT-S&P revises Wellpoint outlook to stable from positive

Overview
-- WellPoint has announced an agreement to acquire Amerigroup Corp.,
expected to close in first-quarter 2013.
-- We revised our outlook on WellPoint to stable from positive and
affirmed the ratings.
-- The stable outlook reflects the diminished potential for upside rating
change within 12-24 months.
Rating Action
On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
WellPoint Inc. (NYSE:WLP) to stable from positive and affirmed its
'A-/A-2' counterparty credit rating on the company. At the same time, we
affirmed our 'A+' long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings
on
WellPoint's core operating companies (see ratings list). We also affirmed the
'BBB' long-term financial strength rating on UNICARE Life & Health Insurance
Co., a non-strategic subsidiary of WellPoint.
Rationale
Key factors supporting the affirmation and outlook revision include the
sustained strength of WellPoint's business profile relative to its peer group
and the sector overall. Operating performance, discretionary cash-flow
generation, liquidity, and financial flexibility are collectively very strong
and increasingly well-supported by the diversity and scale of its core
business lines.
Amerigroup is the leading market-segment-focused (Managed Medicaid) company in
the health insurance sector with a generally favorable performance track
record. Integration risk is somewhat of a concern given the size and scope of
the deal. But WellPoint's intent to use Amerigroup as its Medicaid market
platform by adding product-line competency and general segment intelligence
should mitigate this risk. WellPoint has used similar approaches for recent
acquisitions involving DeCare International (Dental) and CareMore Holding
(Medicare Managed Care).
By year-end 2012 we expect WellPoint's total revenue to exceed $60 billion and
membership (excluding BlueCard members) to be 28.5 million-29 million medical
members. We expect operating income (EBIT) and cash flow (EBITDA) to be more
than $4 billion (7% return on revenue ) and $4.6 billion (8% margin),
respectively. If WellPoint were to perform at a level consistent with these
expectations, adjusted EBITDA interest coverage would fall within our
intermediate term range of expectation (8x-10x). These results, combined with
an expected cash position almost $1 billion at the holding company level at
year-end 2012, would likely continue to support a very strong liquidity
position and very strong financial flexibility assessment overall.
We expect other key holding-company metrics to remain within the conservative
range for the rating category. We expect adjusted debt leverage to be 35%-40%
while capitalization at the operating companies remains significantly in
excess of regulatory requirements and prudent relative to our capital model.
Our double leverage adjustment reduces the amount of recognized statutory
capital supporting the company's business. We expect the near-term level of
forward share repurchase to diminish significantly relative to historical
trends, and this will likely support liquidity and manage the capital
structure toward the intermediate range of our expectation.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that WellPoint will generally
preserve and to some extent enhance its leading market positions relative to
its key market segments and that pricing flexibility will be sustained in most
to all of its key commercial geographies. In our opinion, the transaction
risks (operational and financing) brought on by the deal diminish the
potential for upside rating action within the next 12-24 months.
Conversely, we could lower the rating by one notch if WellPoint were to adopt
a more aggressive financial profile, resulting in materially lower operating
company capitalization, adjusted debt leverage of more than 35% for a
sustained period, and EBITDA coverage less than our normalized range
expectation of 8x-12x. Also, we could lower the ratings if operating margin
(EBIT ROR) were to decline to less than 5%-6% and trend at that level on a
sustained basis, and if the company was not willing or able to mitigate this
condition sufficiently with offsetting changes in its financial management
policy.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
WellPoint Inc.
Anthem Holding Corp.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/A-2 A-/Positive/A-2
Anthem Blue Cross Life & Health Insurance Co.
Rocky Mountain Hospital & Medical Service Inc. (d/b/a Blue Cross Blue Shield
of Colorado)
Empire HealthChoice Assurance Inc. d/b/a Empire Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Community Insurance Co.
Blue Cross of California
Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Care Plan of Georgia Inc.
Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Georgia Inc.
Anthem Health Plans of Virginia Inc.
Anthem Health Plans of Kentucky Inc.
Anthem Health Plans Inc.
Anthem Insurance Cos. Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A+/Positive/--
Anthem Blue Cross Life & Health Insurance Co.
Rocky Mountain Hospital & Medical Service Inc. (d/b/a Blue Cross Blue Shield
of Colorado)
Empire HealthChoice Assurance Inc. d/b/a Empire Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Community Insurance Co.
Blue Cross of California
Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Care Plan of Georgia Inc.
Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Georgia Inc.
Anthem Insurance Cos. Inc.
Anthem Health Plans of Virginia Inc.
Anthem Health Plans of Kentucky Inc.
Anthem Health Plans Inc.
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A+/Positive/--
Ratings Affirmed
UNICARE Life & Health Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency BBB/Stable/--
WellPoint Inc.
Senior Unsecured A-
Commercial Paper A-2
Anthem Insurance Cos. Inc.
Subordinated A-
