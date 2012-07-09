版本:
TEXT-S&P puts Amerigroup ratings on watch positive

Overview
     -- WellPoint Inc. has announced that it has entered into an
agreement to acquire U.S.-based insurer Amerigroup Corp. 
     -- As a result, we are placing our 'BB+' counterparty credit rating on 
Amerigroup on CreditWatch with positive implications.
     -- We will monitor Amerigroup's operating and financial performance, and 
discuss its capital structure and role within the acquiring firm with 
WellPoint management.

Rating Action
On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB+' 
counterparty credit rating on Amerigroup Corp. on CreditWatch with positive 
implications following WellPoint Inc.'s announcement that it has entered into an
agreement to acquire Amerigroup.

Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects Amerigroup's anticipated acquisition by a 
higher-rated entity (WellPoint), which likely will result in an upgrade by up 
to four notches. The company expects the acquisition to close by first-quarter 
2013.

CreditWatch
We will continue to monitor Amerigroup's operating performance and financial 
condition, as well as discuss its capital structure and role within the 
acquiring firm with WellPoint's management. We anticipate that Amerigroup's 
group of operating health plans will operate as wholly owned subsidiaries of 
WellPoint. We expect that WellPoint will assume and provide guarantees to 
Amerigroup's existing 7.5% senior notes due 2019 once the transaction is 
completed. We expect to raise our rating on Amerigroup by up to four notches 
to be consistent with our 'A-/Stable' counterparty credit rating on WellPoint.

Ratings List
CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Amerigroup Corp.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        BB+/Watch Pos/--   BB+/Stable/--

CreditWatch Action
                                        To                 From
Amerigroup Corp.
 Senior Unsecured                       BB+/Watch Pos      BB+



