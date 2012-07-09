TEXT-S&P puts Amerigroup ratings on watch positive

Overview
-- WellPoint Inc. has announced that it has entered into an
agreement to acquire U.S.-based insurer Amerigroup Corp.
-- As a result, we are placing our 'BB+' counterparty credit rating on
Amerigroup on CreditWatch with positive implications.
-- We will monitor Amerigroup's operating and financial performance, and
discuss its capital structure and role within the acquiring firm with
WellPoint management.
Rating Action
On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB+'
counterparty credit rating on Amerigroup Corp. on CreditWatch with positive
implications following WellPoint Inc.'s announcement that it has entered into an
agreement to acquire Amerigroup.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects Amerigroup's anticipated acquisition by a
higher-rated entity (WellPoint), which likely will result in an upgrade by up
to four notches. The company expects the acquisition to close by first-quarter
2013.
CreditWatch
We will continue to monitor Amerigroup's operating performance and financial
condition, as well as discuss its capital structure and role within the
acquiring firm with WellPoint's management. We anticipate that Amerigroup's
group of operating health plans will operate as wholly owned subsidiaries of
WellPoint. We expect that WellPoint will assume and provide guarantees to
Amerigroup's existing 7.5% senior notes due 2019 once the transaction is
completed. We expect to raise our rating on Amerigroup by up to four notches
to be consistent with our 'A-/Stable' counterparty credit rating on WellPoint.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Research Update: WellPoint Inc. 'A-' Rating Affirmed After Plan To
Acquire Amerigroup Inc., July 9, 2012
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
Ratings List
CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Amerigroup Corp.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BB+/Watch Pos/-- BB+/Stable/--
CreditWatch Action
To From
Amerigroup Corp.
Senior Unsecured BB+/Watch Pos BB+
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.