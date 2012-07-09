TEXT-S&P rates Community Health Systems notes 'B'

July 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
ratings to the proposed $1 billion senior notes due 2020 to be borrowed by
CHS/Community Health Systems Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin,
Tenn.-based Community Health Systems Inc. We rated the notes 'B' (one
notch lower than the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company) with a
recovery rating of '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%)
recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The company will use the
proceeds of this new issue to refinance senior notes that mature in 2015.
The corporate credit rating on Community Health is 'B+' and the rating outlook
is stable. The rating reflects our assessment of the company's business risk
profile as "fair" (according to our criteria), because of its large,
relatively diversified portfolio of hospitals that helps the company manage
uncertain reimbursement and spread local market risk over many markets. The
rating is also based on our view of the company's financial risk profile as
"highly leveraged," reflected in our expectation that the current debt to
EBITDA level of about 5.3x will remain largely unchanged. This viewpoint
includes our belief that Community will use its cash flow to fund acquisitions
and not repay debt. We believe acquisitions will remain a key strategy to
increase earnings, particularly as a difficult reimbursement environment and
relatively flat patient volume trends (adjusted for outpatient visits)
continue to pressure profitability. (For the latest complete corporate credit
rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research report on Community Health
published March 28, 2012.)
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
RATINGS LIST
Community Health Systems Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
New Ratings
CHS/Community Health Systems Inc.
$1 bil sr notes due 2020 B
Recovery Rating 5
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.