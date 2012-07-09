TEXT-S&P rates Community Health Systems notes 'B'

July 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned ratings to the proposed $1 billion senior notes due 2020 to be borrowed by CHS/Community Health Systems Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems Inc. We rated the notes 'B' (one notch lower than the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company) with a recovery rating of '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The company will use the proceeds of this new issue to refinance senior notes that mature in 2015. The corporate credit rating on Community Health is 'B+' and the rating outlook is stable. The rating reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "fair" (according to our criteria), because of its large, relatively diversified portfolio of hospitals that helps the company manage uncertain reimbursement and spread local market risk over many markets. The rating is also based on our view of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," reflected in our expectation that the current debt to EBITDA level of about 5.3x will remain largely unchanged. This viewpoint includes our belief that Community will use its cash flow to fund acquisitions and not repay debt. We believe acquisitions will remain a key strategy to increase earnings, particularly as a difficult reimbursement environment and relatively flat patient volume trends (adjusted for outpatient visits) continue to pressure profitability. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research report on Community Health published March 28, 2012.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Community Health Systems Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- New Ratings CHS/Community Health Systems Inc. $1 bil sr notes due 2020 B Recovery Rating 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.