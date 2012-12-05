TEXT-Fitch: NPD PC sales data don't reflect true Windows 8 demand

Dec 5 - Data indicating that U.S. retail sales of Microsoft -based PCs declined 21% year over year in the four weeks ended Nov. 17, 2012 does not provide an accurate view of demand for Windows 8, according to Fitch Ratings. The NPD Group data period actually starts five days before the launch of Windows 8 and includes one-off constraints, such as Hurricane Sandy and significant discounts on existing Windows 7 inventory, both of which reduced demand for PCs, particularly those with Windows 8. Five days, or nearly 20% of NPD's evaluation period, excluded any sales of Windows 8 PCs since it was not available until Oct. 26, 2012. Furthermore, PC demand in those five days was particularly depressed, as consumers postponed PC purchases ahead of the imminent release of Windows 8. A strong pipeline of announced, but yet to be released PC products, particularly those with touchscreens, also contributed to weak PC demand in this period. Hurricane Sandy also had an adverse effect on PC demand during NPD's study. Retail consumer spending overall, particularly for discretionary items such as PCs, was materially affected for at least several days following the storm, which hit just three days after the introduction of Windows 8. Aggregate same-store sales growth of only 1.6% for 17 large retailers in November, nearly 52% below analyst growth expectations, shows the storm's effects continued through the month. Significant discounts on excess inventory of Windows 7 PCs, many containing an older Intel processor (Sandy Bridge) and lower graphics capabilities, also cut into demand. We believe the excess inventory and five days of unavailability in NPD's study contributed to Windows 8 accounting for only 58% of total unit sales in the four weeks after its launch compared with 83% for Windows 7 in the four weeks after its launch. Microsoft reportedly sold 40 million licenses for Windows 8 since its release on October 26, 2012, approximately in line with Window 7 in its first month of availability. Microsoft did not disclose what percentage of Windows 8 licenses were upgrades versus those sold to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for use in new PCs. Contact: John M. Witt, CFA Senior Director Corporates +1 212 908 0673 Fitch Ratings 33 Whitehall Street New York NY 10004 Kellie Geressy Nilsen Senior Director Fitch Wire +1 212 908 9123 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. * Criteria * Regulatory * Form NRSRO * Terms Of Use * Endorsement Policy * Privacy Policy * Code of Ethics * Site Index * Press Room Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Home Ratings and Research Multimedia Tools Products and Services Fitch Training