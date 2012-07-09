版本:
TEXT-S&P affirms BE Aerospace notes at 'BB'

Overview
     -- U.S.-based aircraft part supplier BE Aerospace Inc. announced
plans to issue a $675 million add-on to its existing 5.25% notes and use
proceeds to pay down $600 million of 8.5% notes.
     -- We are affirming our 'BB' issue and '5' recovery rating on the 5.25% 
notes as well as the 'BB' corporate credit rating. 
     -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that higher earnings will 
enable credit metric improvement over the next year. 

Rating Action
On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, 
including the 'BB' corporate credit rating, on U.S.-based BE Aerospace 
International Inc. The outlook remains stable. 

We affirmed our 'BB' issue rating on BE Aerospace Inc.'s 5.25% unsecured 
notes, maturing in 2022, following the announcement of the company's planned 
$675 million add-on. The recovery rating remains '5', indicating our 
expectation that noteholders would receive modest (10%-30%) recovery in a 
payment default. 

Rationale
We expect the U.S.-based aircraft parts supplier to use proceeds of its 
planned $675 million add-on to its existing 5.25% notes to repay $600 million 
8.5% unsecured notes and pay the related fees and premium. We believe this 
will result in roughly $16 million in annual interest savings. We continue to 
expect that the company's earnings will increase, with a boost from recently 
acquired operations, and that commercial aerospace market conditions will be 
solid in 2012. This should allow credit protection measures to recover 
sufficiently over the next year following a debt-financed acquisition earlier 
in 2012, with funds from operations to debt of 20%-25% and debt to EBITDA of 
2.5x-3x. 

Our ratings on BE Aerospace also take into account the risks associated with 
the cyclical global airline industry as well as the relatively small size of 
the markets the company serves. We assess the company's business risk profile 
as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "significant," as our criteria 
define the terms. 

Liquidity
Liquidity is "strong" according to our criteria. We expect sources to exceed 
uses by at least 1.5x over the next 12 months and 1x over the next two years. 
In addition, we expect that sources would exceed uses over the next year even 
if EBITDA were to decline by 30%. 

As of March 31, 2012, the company had $420 million of cash and no drawings on 
its $750 million revolver that matures in 2015. Free cash flow was $241 
million in 2011. We expect free cash flow to be slightly less in 2012, as the 
company increases capital spending to support supplier furnished equipment 
programs (specifically in response to the Boeing 737 modular lavatory systems 
award). We also expect capital expenditures to increase to $125 million in 
2012, from $76 million last year, and to remain somewhat elevated in 2013 to 
support recent program awards. 

The revolving credit facility currently has a maximum leverage covenant (net 
debt to EBITDA) of 4.25x and a minimum interest coverage covenant of 2.25x. 
The company was comfortably in compliance with these covenants as of March 31, 
2012, and we expect it to remain so over the next year. The company does not 
have any material debt maturities until 2018. 

Recovery analysis
Please see the upcoming full recovery report, to be published on 
RatingsDirect. 

Outlook
The outlook is stable. We expect earnings to increase because of strong demand 
for new aircraft parts combined with stable aftermarket demand and the 
contribution from acquisitions. This should enable BE Aerospace to restore 
credit protection measures to levels more appropriate for the ratings 
following an increase in debt to finance an acquisition in early 2012. Our 
ratio expectations include total debt to EBITDA improving to less than 3x and 
FFO to total debt increasing to about 25% over the next year. 

We could lower the ratings if weaker-than-anticipated market conditions, 
operating shortfalls, or problems with acquisitions reduce FFO to total debt 
to less than 20% and raise total debt to EBITDA to more than 3.5x without a 
likely recovery. We could raise the ratings if earnings and cash flow 
generation consistently strengthen FFO to total debt to more than 35%.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The 
Aerospace And Defense Industries, June 24, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

BE Aerospace Inc.
 Corporate credit rating                BB+/Stable/--      
 Senior secured
  $750 mil. revolver due 2015           BBB                
   Recovery rating                      1  
 Senior unsecured
  $600 mil. 8.5% notes due 2018         BB                 
   Recovery rating                      5                  
  $650 mil. 6.875% notes due 2020       BB                 
   Recovery rating                      5                  
  $1.175 bil. 5.25% notes due 2022      BB
   Recovery rating                      5                  


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

