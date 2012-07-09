TEXT-S&P affirms Cabot Corp 'BBB+' rating

Overview
-- U.S.-based chemical company Cabot Corp. plans to raise $600
million in unsecured notes to partly fund its $1.1 billion acquisition of Norit
N.V., the parent company of Norit Holding B.V.
-- We are assigning our 'BBB+' issue rating to the company's proposed
notes, affirming our ratings on Cabot Corp., including the 'BBB+' corporate
credit rating, and removing all ratings from CreditWatch with negative
implications.
-- Our ratings on Norit Holding B.V., including the 'B+' corporate credit
rating, remain on CreditWatch with positive implications pending the close of
the acquisition.
-- The negative outlook on Cabot reflects the risk that an unexpected
slowdown in operating performance and integration-related challenges could
constrain expected improvement to the company's leverage-related credit
metrics.
Rating Action
On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on
Cabot Corp., including its 'BBB+' corporate credit rating. The outlook is
negative. We are removing the ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them
with negative implications on June 21, 2012, following Cabot's announcement of
its plans to acquire Norit N.V., the parent company of Norit Holding B.V.
(B+/Watch Pos/--) for $1.1 billion. At the same time, we are assigning our
'BBB+' issue ratings to the company's proposed $600 million in unsecured
notes, consisting of two series of notes of $300 million each. The company
plans to use the notes, along with $250 million in drawings under a revolving
credit facility and $250 million of cash, to fund the acquisition. We expect
the acquisition to close in fiscal-year 2012, ending Sept. 30.
Our ratings on Norit Holding B.V., including the 'B+' corporate credit rating,
remain on CreditWatch with positive implications.
Rationale
The ratings on Cabot reflect the company's "satisfactory" business risk
profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile as a leading global player
in a largely commodity product category. Our view is that the acquisition
strengthens aspects of the business risk profile, albeit only modestly so that
the overall business risk profile remains satisfactory. We also believe that
the largely debt-funded acquisition ($850 million in debt and $250 million in
cash on the balance sheet) weakens the financial risk profile somewhat, but we
assume that improvements to operating performance and management's commitment
to maintaining credit quality at the current rating will drive improvements to
leverage-related credit metrics so that they strengthen to levels appropriate
for the ratings in the next 12 to 24 months.
Cabot is a global leader in the carbon black segment with considerable
geographic diversity--about 80% of sales are from outside the U.S. It is the
most geographically diversified major carbon black producer and is
well-positioned to benefit from a global increase in carbon black consumption.
To benefit from rapidly growing emerging markets, Cabot announced in 2011 that
it will invest to expand capacity in China, Indonesia, and South America
through 2013. The company also invests in research to boost new product
development as a means of increasing the proportion of higher-value-added
applications in its products. Given the unrelated nature of Norit's products
and markets, we do not expect the acquisition to provide any meaningful
benefits to the company's cost or market position in its existing commodity
businesses. However, we do expect the acquisition to accelerate its strategic
objectives, especially those related to increasing the proportion of
value-added products in the overall business mix and providing a measure of
diversity in revenue and earnings streams. The company's EBITDA margins have
been 13% to 16% in the recent past, except during the economic downturn in
2008 and 2009 when margins declined sharply. We expect that Cabot's operating
margins will benefit from the addition of Norit, which has a track record of
attractive profitability.
We also expect the acquisition to lend greater stability to Cabot's margins,
though potential volatility in margins remains a risk. Still, Norit's
higher-margin business will only be a small portion of the combined company
given Norit's relatively small revenue base of slightly above 10% of combined
pro forma revenues for 2011. Our base case scenario assumes that Cabot's
EBITDA in 2012 will be an improvement over 2011 based on the following
observations and assumptions:
-- First-half 2012 adjusted EBITDA is approximately $250 million, which
puts the company on a path to exceed the $430 million it achieved in fiscal
2011 (excluding earnings from the recently divested "supermetals" business in
both years).
-- We expect the pricing improvements that have contributed to better
margins to continue.
-- The company is likely to benefit from new capacity in fast growing
regions including China, which we expect to offset slowdowns in markets such
as Europe from a weak economy.
Despite the strength of its market positions, the business risk assessment
considers several limiting factors such as Cabot's narrow product focus,
dependence on the automobile sector, and exposure to volatility in its key
hydrocarbon based raw material. Carbon black sales, through its rubber black
and performance products segments, constitute a major portion of revenue for
the company, even after factoring in the acquisition. The chief application
for the company's products is in tire markets across the world. Earnings have
been susceptible to downturns in the automobile industry and economy, though a
meaningful portion of the demand for carbon black is for replacement tires,
which is not directly dependent on automobile production.
Norit is the largest global producer of activated carbon--in a market valued
at about $1.5 billion globally--and generates approximately half of its
revenues in the U.S. Norit's activated carbon products are generally critical
inputs into its customers' products and processes, with demand resulting from
a high value proposition, legislation, and a growing awareness of
environmental issues. The company's global market leadership position and
well-diversified geographic markets contribute to a favorable competitive
position. Customers, including power-generating plants, food and beverage
producers, and automobile producers, use Norit's products to meet pollution
regulations and improve product quality. These factors contribute to the
company's high profitability, with EBITDA margins above 25%, stability in
earnings, and predictable end-market demand.
We expect Cabot's financial risk profile to weaken as a result of an increase
in debt related to the acquisition. Pro forma for the acquisition we expect
the ratio of funds from operations to total debt to be slightly below 30% as
of March 31, 2012, a level we consider somewhat weak for the ratings. We
expect the ratio to improve to between 35% and 40% over the next 12 to 24
months to support the ratings. Our expectation is that an improvement in
earnings in both businesses, combined with a reduction in debt, will drive
this improvement in key credit metrics. We expect the company will use at
least $226 million, which is a minimum expected amount of remaining proceeds
from its January 2012 sale of its mainly tantalum-related supermetals
business, to reduce debt over the next 12 to 24 months.
Liquidity
Liquidity is "adequate." As of March 31, 2012, Cabot had no drawings under its
$550 million revolving credit facility and about $366 million in cash. We
expect that sources of funds will at least equal 1.2x uses of funds over the
next 12 months. We also expect that EBITDA cushions under covenants will be at
least 15%. Other assumptions and expectations include:
-- The company will increase its revolving credit facility to at least
$750 million from the current $550 million, as planned.
-- The company will use about $250 million of the revolving credit
facility and $250 million of cash to fund part of the acquisition, in addition
to the $600 million in unsecured notes.
-- Free cash flow will be positive in the future, though it could be
lower in years of increased capital spending.
-- The company will be prudent with discretionary elements of growth
capital spending, including those in the activated carbon business, and in
pursuing shareholder rewards.
-- The company will use surplus cash to pay down modest amounts of debt
over the next 24 months, including the potential receipt of additional
proceeds from the sale of the supermetals business.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the risk that an unexpected slowdown in
operating performance, integration-related challenges, or unanticipated
constrains on liquidity could prevent the improvement we expect for the
company's leverage-related credit metrics. We would the lower ratings if the
key ratio of funds from operations to total debt falls below our expectation
for an improvement to 35% to 40% and appears likely to remain below 30% over
the next 12 to 24 months. This could happen if revenue growth stalls or turns
negative, or if combined EBITDA margins are in the low- to mid-teens
percentage area. Our ratings assume management's commitment to maintaining
credit quality, including using surplus cash primarily to reduce debt. If
management adheres to these objectives and operating results improve as we
expect, we would likely revise the outlook to stable during the next two years.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Removed From CreditWatch; Outlook Action
To From
Cabot Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/-- BBB+/Watch Neg/--
Ratings Affirmed; Removed From CreditWatch
Cabot Corp.
Senior Unsecured BBB+ BBB+/Watch Neg
Cabot Finance B.V.
Senior Unsecured BBB+ BBB+/Watch Neg
New Rating
Cabot Corp.
Sr Unscd $300 mil. notes due 2018 BBB+
Sr Unscd $300 mil. notes due 2020 BBB+
