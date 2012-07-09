版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Muni Fund

July 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took the following rating
actions on four Nuveen Connecticut Municipal Funds:

     -- We assigned our long-term 'AAA' ratings to three series of MuniFund 
term preferred shares (MTP shares) from Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income 
Municipal Fund (the acquiring fund);
     -- We withdrew our 'AAA' ratings on one series of MTP shares each from 
Nuveen Connecticut Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund, Nuveen
Connecticut Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2, and Nuveen
Connecticut Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 ; and
     -- We affirmed our long-term 'AAA' ratings on two series of MTP shares 
from Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund (see list).

We withdrew the ratings on the three series because the funds merged with the 
acquiring fund. The withdrawals follow the exchange of these MTP shares for 
the newly issued MTP shares.

The assigned long-term ratings on the MTP shares are based on our view that 
the sale of the assets providing overcollateralization support to each series 
of MTP shares is sufficient to generate enough proceeds to repay their 
liquidation value.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 
credit rating report is available at 
 
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Request For Comment: Methodology And Assumptions For Market Value 
Securities, Aug. 31, 2010
     -- Closed-End Leveraged Funds: Criteria And Rating Process, April 29, 2003
     -- U.S. Municipal Bond Portfolio Criteria Updated For Closed-End 
Leveraged Funds, Dec. 19, 2002
 
RATING ACTIONS

Issue                                  Rating                Amount
                                   To         From         (mil. $)
Nuveen Connecticut Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund
2.60% series 2015 MTP shares       NR         AAA             20.47

Nuveen Connecticut Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2
2.60% series 2015 MTP shares       NR         AAA             16.95

Nuveen Connecticut Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3
2.65% series 2015 MTP shares       NR         AAA             32.00

Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund 
2.60% series 2015 MTP shares       AAA                        20.47
2.60% series 2015 #1 MTP shares    AAA                        16.95
2.65% series 2015 #1 MTP shares    AAA                        32.00

2.65% series 2015 MTP shares       AAA        AAA             18.30
2.55% series 2016 MTP shares       AAA        AAA             17.78

MTP--MuniFund term preferred shares. NR--Not rated.

