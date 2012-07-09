TEXT-Fitch rates Monsanto's proposed notes 'A+'

July 9 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+' rating to Monsanto Company's
(Monsanto) proposed issuance of 10 and 30 year notes totaling $500
million. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings is provided at
the end of this release.
The notes will be senior unsecured obligations and will rank equally with the
company's $2.2 billion of debt as of May 31, 2012. Monsanto plans to use the net
proceeds to repay its $486 million of 7 3/8% notes due Aug. 15, 2012 and any
remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes. The notes are being issued
under the company's indenture dated Aug. 1, 2002. Key covenants include
restrictions on secured debt, sale and leaseback transactions, and mergers and
asset sales. There are no financial covenants. The notes will have make whole
call provisions as well as a put option upon a change of control and a downgrade
of the notes below investment grade.
Fitch affirmed Monsanto's ratings on June 21, 2012. The ratings reflect the
company's leading market positions in corn, soybean, cotton and vegetables seeds
and traits, and its R&D-driven expertise in plant biotechnology that enables
high profit margins and strong cash flows. The company's portfolio benefits from
patent protection for most of its key products which creates high barriers of
entry for new market entrants. In addition, Monsanto licenses its technologies
and traits to its competitors. These agreements generate a recurring royalty
stream that further supports the company's profitability.
Monsanto's credit profile is strong. The company generated $4.1 billion of
operating EBITDA in the last 12 months (LTM) to May 31, 2012, corresponding to
roughly 30% of net sales. LTM free cash flow was approximately $1.5 billion.
Gross balance sheet debt to EBITDA leverage stood at 0.5 times (x). Net debt was
$154 million including $1.7 billion of cash and cash equivalents and $302
million in short-term marketable securities.
The rating is constrained by the company's growth-through-acquisition strategy,
its relatively concentrated product portfolio, and its sizeable dividends and
share buyback program. Monsanto recently purchased Precision Planting, Inc. for
$210 million with a performance-based payment of up to $40 million. Since fiscal
2007, Monsanto has completed multiple acquisitions totaling $3 billion to
broaden its product portfolio into cotton, vegetables and other seeds and to
expand its geographical footprint.
Shareholder-friendly actions include $632 million of dividends paid and $350
million of share buybacks net of proceeds from stock option exercises LTM to May
31, 2012. The Board of Directors recently approved a new $1 billion three-year
share repurchase program, effective July 1, 2012, to commence after the
completion of Monsanto's existing $1 billion program started in July 2010.
The Stable Outlook is based on robust operating performance and expectations for
continued sales and earnings growth. In the first nine months of the company's
fiscal 2012, sales grew 19% year over year to approximately $11.4 billion and
gross profits increased to $6.2 billion or 54% of sales.
The company has substantial liquidity which totaled approximately $4 billion at
May 31, 2012, based on the company's undrawn $2 billion revolving credit
facility, cash and cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities.
Monsanto's facility expires in April 2016, recently extended from April 2015,
and requires the company to maintain a total debt to total capital ratio of less
than 66 2/3%. Monsanto has significant headroom under the covenant as Fitch
calculates the company's total debt to total capital is 15% at May 31, 2012.
With Monsanto refinancing its $486 million of 7 3/4% notes maturing Aug. 15,
2012, the company's next maturity is $300 million of 2 3/4% notes due 2016,
making their maturity schedule very manageable.
Fitch expects Monsanto to continue to generate positive free cash flow in most
years and to maintain a strong credit profile appropriate for an R&D driven
company. However, negative free cash flow over multiple years and deterioration
of credit metrics due to sizeable M&A, substantial dividend increases or share
buybacks that are debt-financed could lead to a negative rating action. Adverse
outcomes resulting from the ongoing litigation with competitors or the
Department of Justice's antitrust investigation that substantially impact
Monsanto's businesses and market positions could also result in lower ratings or
a Negative Outlook.
Catalysts for an upgrade or a Positive Outlook would be further regional and
product diversification beyond corn & soybean seeds, traits and genomics in the
Americas while maintaining sales growth, operating margins and cash flows.
Fitch currently rates Monsanto as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial Paper at 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.