TEXT-S&P rates Party City Holdings Inc

Overview
-- U.S. party products designer, manufacturer, and distributor Party City
Holdings Inc. (existing parent to Amscan Holdings Inc.) announced that
Thomas H. Lee Partners will acquire a majority stake in Party City in a
transaction valued at about $2.7 billion, and Amscan will be merged into Party
City at the close of the transaction.
-- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to Party City. We are
also assigning a 'B' issue-level rating to Party City's proposed senior
secured $1.05 billion term loan due 2019, and a '4' recovery rating.
-- The outlook for Party City is stable, reflecting our belief that Party
City's credit measures will slightly improve following the leverage increase
from the transaction, and that operating performance will remain relatively
stable over the next year.
-- Our ratings on Amscan Holdings Inc. remain on CreditWatch with
negative implications pending the close of the transaction, at which point
they will be lowered by one notch and withdrawn.
Rating Action
On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate
credit rating to Elmsford, N.Y.-based Party City Holdings Inc. (existing
parent company to Amscan Holdings Inc.). The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned a 'B' issue-level rating to Party City's
proposed senior secured $1.05 billion term loan due 2019. Our '4' recovery
rating on the term loan indicates our expectation of average (30%-50%)
recovery in the event of a default. The company will also have access to a
proposed $400 million asset-based lending (ABL) facility due 2017, which is
unrated. All ratings are subject to review of final documentation.
All ratings on Amscan remain on CreditWatch, where we placed them with
negative implications on June 18, 2012, following the company's announcement
that Thomas H. Lee Partners would acquire it in a leveraged buyout. Amscan
will be merged into its existing parent company, Party City, at the close of
the transaction. At that point we will lower all of our ratings on Amscan by
one notch, including the corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'B+'. We will
then withdraw all existing ratings on Amscan once the acquisition has closed
and all outstanding debt at Amscan is repaid.
Pro forma for the transaction close, which we expect to occur by the end of
July 2012, approximately $2.2 billion of total adjusted debt will be
outstanding at Party City.
Rationale
The assignment of ratings on Party City and the expected downgrade of Amscan
Holdings Inc. reflect the increase in leverage at Party City resulting from
the proposed acquisition. We estimate the transaction will weaken Party City's
credit metrics considerably, and believe the leveraged buyout indicates their
financial policy has become very aggressive. We also factor in Amscan's
history of using leverage to fund dividends, ownership changes, and
acquisitions.
We had previously expected Amscan's credit measures to improve modestly and
that leverage would remain closer to 5x. However, we estimate that pro forma
total adjusted leverage for Party City at the transaction's close will be over
7x (including our adjustments for operating leases).
The ratings on Party City reflect our assessment of the company's financial
risk profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk as "weak".
Key credit factors in our assessment of Party City's business risk profile
include its narrow business focus, participation in the highly competitive and
fragmented party goods industry, and exposure to higher raw material costs.
However, the company benefits from a strong presence in the niche party goods
industry and the somewhat recession-resistant characteristics of its products.
We believe additional store openings and growth in the Canadian market will
contribute additional EBITDA and improve credit metrics over the 12 months
following the transaction.
Our assessment of Party City's financial risk profile as highly leveraged
post-transaction is based on about $750 million of incremental debt added to
the company's balance sheet and the company's very aggressive financial
policy. We estimate the pro forma ratio of total adjusted debt to EBITDA at
the close of the transaction will be over 7x, and the ratio of funds from
operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt will be about 10%. These ratios are
significantly weaker than our estimate of these ratios for Amscan at March 31,
2012, of about 4.6x and 18%, respectively. Credit measures for Party City will
be within our range of indicative ratios for a "highly leveraged" financial
risk descriptor, which includes leverage greater than 5x and FFO to adjusted
debt of less than 12%. We anticipate that credit measures will improve
modestly during 2012, through acquisition-related synergies and some debt
reduction.
Party City designs, manufactures, and distributes party goods, also operating
its mostly company-owned Party City, Halloween City, and Party Packagers
retail businesses in the U.S. and Canada. We believe the mature decorative
party goods industry is highly competitive, very fragmented, and includes many
small independent companies and some large manufacturers. In addition, the
company is subject to increases in commodity costs such as resins and paper,
and labor cost increases (more than half of its products are sourced from
suppliers in Asia). We view the company as somewhat recession-resistant
because many of its products are small-ticket items that are linked to
milestone events. Although we believe Party City has a narrow business focus,
its product line is one of the broadest in the industry, which has allowed the
company to become a key supplier to several retailers. It also has over 50% of
sales in the U.S. party store channel, and is the largest party goods retailer
in the U.S., with over 800 permanent stores across the country. The company
owns about 70% of these stores, while financially independent franchisees
operate the remaining 30%, each paying an initial one-time upfront fee and
ongoing royalty fees to Party City.
We expect Party City's credit measures to improve over fiscal year 2012 and
2013 as the company continues to expand its products into more stores and new
geographies. Our base-case scenario assumptions include:
-- Mid- to high-single-digit revenue growth from full-year contribution
from acquisitions, further penetration in existing markets, and entry into new
markets.
-- We assume no additional acquisition activity.
-- Maintenance of adjusted EBITDA margins near 14% over the next year.
-- Debt reduction from free operating cash flow (FOCF) over the next 12
months, especially in the fourth quarter (about 25% of the company's annual
sales occur around Halloween). This assumption is primarily based on our
belief that the company will use FOCF to pay down the asset-based-loan (ABL)
credit facility that it used for seasonal working capital build-up. About $100
million of ABL borrowings will be used to fund the transaction.
-- We estimate the company's FOCF to be about $30 million and $60 million
for 2012 and 2013, respectively.
Based on these assumptions, we estimate credit measures at Party City will
improve somewhat over the year, including the fiscal year-end ratio of FFO to
total adjusted debt rising to about 10% from 9%, and total adjusted leverage
decreasing slightly to the mid-6x area from over 7x at the close of the
transaction.
Liquidity
In our view, Party City will have "adequate" liquidity, based on the following
information and assumptions:
-- We estimate sources of cash will exceed uses of cash in excess of 1.2x
over the next 12 months.
-- We expect net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in EBITDA.
-- We expect about $250 million of availability at transaction-close
under the company's proposed $400 million ABL credit facility due in 2017. We
expect the ABL to remain well above the threshold that would trigger the
application of a fixed-charge coverage covenant under its covenant-light
facility. The minimum fixed-charge coverage covenant is triggered if
availability under the credit facility falls to less than 10% of the lower of
the commitment amount or borrowing base.
-- We expect cash uses to include some investment in working capital to
support higher sales levels and capital spending of about $50 million to $60
million in 2012.
-- No near-term debt maturities until 2017.
-- We do not expect any additional dividend payments or sizeable
acquisitions over the next 12 months.
Recovery analysis
For the latest complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery
report on Party City Holdings Inc., to be published following this report on
RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook for Party City is stable, reflecting our view that credit measures
will weaken following the transaction yet improve slightly over the next year
as Party City reduces debt from the application of FOCF and sustains its
current operating performance while maintaining adequate liquidity. To
maintain a stable outlook, we expect Party City to improve and maintain
leverage in the mid-6x area and FFO-to-debt near 10% over the next year.
We could lower the ratings if operating performance weakens materially;
possibly if lower consumer spending and rising production costs result in
deteriorating credit protection measures, including leverage rising well above
8x; or if the ratio of FFO to total debt were to remain well below 10%. We
estimate the company's leverage could exceed 8x if debt levels at the
transaction close remained constant and EBITDA were to decline more than 8%
from EBITDA for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012.
Although unlikely over the next year, we could raise our ratings if the
company significantly reduces leverage and sustains a ratio of debt to EBITDA
approaching 5x, which we estimate would result if EBITDA for the 12 months
ended March 31, 2012, remained constant and if debt balances were reduced by
more than 30%.
Ratings List
Ratings assigned
Party City Holdings Inc.
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/--
Senior secured
$1.05 bil. term loan due 2019 B
Recovery rating 4
Ratings remain on CreditWatch
Amscan Holdings Inc.
Corporate credit rating B+/Watch Neg/--
Senior secured
$675 mil. term loan due 2017 B+/Watch Neg
Recovery rating 3
Subordinated
8.75% notes due 2014 B-/Watch Neg
Recovery rating 6