TEXT-S&P rates Party City Holdings Inc

Overview -- U.S. party products designer, manufacturer, and distributor Party City Holdings Inc. (existing parent to Amscan Holdings Inc.) announced that Thomas H. Lee Partners will acquire a majority stake in Party City in a transaction valued at about $2.7 billion, and Amscan will be merged into Party City at the close of the transaction. -- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to Party City. We are also assigning a 'B' issue-level rating to Party City's proposed senior secured $1.05 billion term loan due 2019, and a '4' recovery rating. -- The outlook for Party City is stable, reflecting our belief that Party City's credit measures will slightly improve following the leverage increase from the transaction, and that operating performance will remain relatively stable over the next year. -- Our ratings on Amscan Holdings Inc. remain on CreditWatch with negative implications pending the close of the transaction, at which point they will be lowered by one notch and withdrawn. Rating Action On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to Elmsford, N.Y.-based Party City Holdings Inc. (existing parent company to Amscan Holdings Inc.). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'B' issue-level rating to Party City's proposed senior secured $1.05 billion term loan due 2019. Our '4' recovery rating on the term loan indicates our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a default. The company will also have access to a proposed $400 million asset-based lending (ABL) facility due 2017, which is unrated. All ratings are subject to review of final documentation. All ratings on Amscan remain on CreditWatch, where we placed them with negative implications on June 18, 2012, following the company's announcement that Thomas H. Lee Partners would acquire it in a leveraged buyout. Amscan will be merged into its existing parent company, Party City, at the close of the transaction. At that point we will lower all of our ratings on Amscan by one notch, including the corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'B+'. We will then withdraw all existing ratings on Amscan once the acquisition has closed and all outstanding debt at Amscan is repaid. Pro forma for the transaction close, which we expect to occur by the end of July 2012, approximately $2.2 billion of total adjusted debt will be outstanding at Party City. Rationale The assignment of ratings on Party City and the expected downgrade of Amscan Holdings Inc. reflect the increase in leverage at Party City resulting from the proposed acquisition. We estimate the transaction will weaken Party City's credit metrics considerably, and believe the leveraged buyout indicates their financial policy has become very aggressive. We also factor in Amscan's history of using leverage to fund dividends, ownership changes, and acquisitions. We had previously expected Amscan's credit measures to improve modestly and that leverage would remain closer to 5x. However, we estimate that pro forma total adjusted leverage for Party City at the transaction's close will be over 7x (including our adjustments for operating leases). The ratings on Party City reflect our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk as "weak". Key credit factors in our assessment of Party City's business risk profile include its narrow business focus, participation in the highly competitive and fragmented party goods industry, and exposure to higher raw material costs. However, the company benefits from a strong presence in the niche party goods industry and the somewhat recession-resistant characteristics of its products. We believe additional store openings and growth in the Canadian market will contribute additional EBITDA and improve credit metrics over the 12 months following the transaction. Our assessment of Party City's financial risk profile as highly leveraged post-transaction is based on about $750 million of incremental debt added to the company's balance sheet and the company's very aggressive financial policy. We estimate the pro forma ratio of total adjusted debt to EBITDA at the close of the transaction will be over 7x, and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt will be about 10%. These ratios are significantly weaker than our estimate of these ratios for Amscan at March 31, 2012, of about 4.6x and 18%, respectively. Credit measures for Party City will be within our range of indicative ratios for a "highly leveraged" financial risk descriptor, which includes leverage greater than 5x and FFO to adjusted debt of less than 12%. We anticipate that credit measures will improve modestly during 2012, through acquisition-related synergies and some debt reduction. Party City designs, manufactures, and distributes party goods, also operating its mostly company-owned Party City, Halloween City, and Party Packagers retail businesses in the U.S. and Canada. We believe the mature decorative party goods industry is highly competitive, very fragmented, and includes many small independent companies and some large manufacturers. In addition, the company is subject to increases in commodity costs such as resins and paper, and labor cost increases (more than half of its products are sourced from suppliers in Asia). We view the company as somewhat recession-resistant because many of its products are small-ticket items that are linked to milestone events. Although we believe Party City has a narrow business focus, its product line is one of the broadest in the industry, which has allowed the company to become a key supplier to several retailers. It also has over 50% of sales in the U.S. party store channel, and is the largest party goods retailer in the U.S., with over 800 permanent stores across the country. The company owns about 70% of these stores, while financially independent franchisees operate the remaining 30%, each paying an initial one-time upfront fee and ongoing royalty fees to Party City. We expect Party City's credit measures to improve over fiscal year 2012 and 2013 as the company continues to expand its products into more stores and new geographies. Our base-case scenario assumptions include: -- Mid- to high-single-digit revenue growth from full-year contribution from acquisitions, further penetration in existing markets, and entry into new markets. -- We assume no additional acquisition activity. -- Maintenance of adjusted EBITDA margins near 14% over the next year. -- Debt reduction from free operating cash flow (FOCF) over the next 12 months, especially in the fourth quarter (about 25% of the company's annual sales occur around Halloween). This assumption is primarily based on our belief that the company will use FOCF to pay down the asset-based-loan (ABL) credit facility that it used for seasonal working capital build-up. About $100 million of ABL borrowings will be used to fund the transaction. -- We estimate the company's FOCF to be about $30 million and $60 million for 2012 and 2013, respectively. Based on these assumptions, we estimate credit measures at Party City will improve somewhat over the year, including the fiscal year-end ratio of FFO to total adjusted debt rising to about 10% from 9%, and total adjusted leverage decreasing slightly to the mid-6x area from over 7x at the close of the transaction. Liquidity In our view, Party City will have "adequate" liquidity, based on the following information and assumptions: -- We estimate sources of cash will exceed uses of cash in excess of 1.2x over the next 12 months. -- We expect net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- We expect about $250 million of availability at transaction-close under the company's proposed $400 million ABL credit facility due in 2017. We expect the ABL to remain well above the threshold that would trigger the application of a fixed-charge coverage covenant under its covenant-light facility. The minimum fixed-charge coverage covenant is triggered if availability under the credit facility falls to less than 10% of the lower of the commitment amount or borrowing base. -- We expect cash uses to include some investment in working capital to support higher sales levels and capital spending of about $50 million to $60 million in 2012. -- No near-term debt maturities until 2017. -- We do not expect any additional dividend payments or sizeable acquisitions over the next 12 months. Recovery analysis For the latest complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Party City Holdings Inc., to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook for Party City is stable, reflecting our view that credit measures will weaken following the transaction yet improve slightly over the next year as Party City reduces debt from the application of FOCF and sustains its current operating performance while maintaining adequate liquidity. To maintain a stable outlook, we expect Party City to improve and maintain leverage in the mid-6x area and FFO-to-debt near 10% over the next year. We could lower the ratings if operating performance weakens materially; possibly if lower consumer spending and rising production costs result in deteriorating credit protection measures, including leverage rising well above 8x; or if the ratio of FFO to total debt were to remain well below 10%. We estimate the company's leverage could exceed 8x if debt levels at the transaction close remained constant and EBITDA were to decline more than 8% from EBITDA for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. Although unlikely over the next year, we could raise our ratings if the company significantly reduces leverage and sustains a ratio of debt to EBITDA approaching 5x, which we estimate would result if EBITDA for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, remained constant and if debt balances were reduced by more than 30%. Ratings List Ratings assigned Party City Holdings Inc. Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- Senior secured $1.05 bil. term loan due 2019 B Recovery rating 4 Ratings remain on CreditWatch Amscan Holdings Inc. Corporate credit rating B+/Watch Neg/-- Senior secured $675 mil. term loan due 2017 B+/Watch Neg Recovery rating 3 Subordinated 8.75% notes due 2014 B-/Watch Neg Recovery rating 6