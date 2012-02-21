版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 22日 星期三 01:30 BJT

S&P Revises CommScope Outlk To Stable From Neg

Feb 21 Overview	
     -- We are revising our outlook on global telecommunications 	
infrastructure solutions provider CommScope to stable from negative based on 	
the company's solid free cash flow dynamics and reduced leverage despite a 	
challenging global operating environment in the second half of 2011.	
     -- In addition, we are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the 	
company.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects CommScope's consistent free cash flow 	
generation, which we believe it will partially use to make further modest debt 	
reductions, as well as our expectations for an improved cost structure and 	
more stable U.S. wireless spending.	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 21, 2011, Standard & Poor's Rating Services revised its outlook on 	
Hickory, N.C.-based CommScope Inc. to stable from negative. At the same time, 	
we affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company.  	
	
The outlook revision to stable from negative is based on our belief that 	
leverage will be sustained at or below 5x through cost-control efforts and 	
further modest debt repayments.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on CommScope reflect the company's meaningful market share and 	
favorable long-term demand fundamentals in its selected end markets and good 	
geographic and product diversity, as well as its strong free cash flow 	
generation capabilities. Limited revenue visibility in a cyclical operating 	
environment, exposure to volatile raw material pricing, a leveraged balance 	
sheet, and an aggressive financial policy temper those positive credit 	
characteristics. 	
	
CommScope is a global provider of infrastructure solutions for wireless, 	
business enterprise, and residential broadband networks. As a top supplier of 	
microwave antennas and cables, wireless base station antennas, wireless 	
coverage and capacity enhancers, enterprise cabling systems, and trunk and 	
drop cables, CommScope is well positioned to benefit from long-term secular 	
growth in bandwidth requirements from increased usage of communication devices 	
such as wireless phones and computers. Expected demand drivers include 	
geographic expansion, as such countries as India and China build out their 	
communications networks, and strong growth in mobile communications and data 	
usage, which requires continual upgrades of network infrastructure. 	
	
We classify CommScope's business risk profile as "fair" (as defined in our 	
criteria). The company holds leading positions in its product niches, but 	
short product lead times and the lack of long-term contracts leave it 	
vulnerable to demand volatility such as occurred in late 2008 and early 2009. 	
Revenue and EBITDA rebounded only modestly in 2010 (5.4% and about 1.5%, 	
respectively) after the downturn, predominantly because wireless carrier 	
spending in the U.S. and Europe remained subdued in the first half of the year 	
and regulatory restrictions in India prevented anticipated growth. The company 	
continued to experience tepid growth in 2011, with revenue up only marginally. 	
 	
	
The company's smaller enterprise and broadband segments posted robust growth 	
across all regions, but the larger wireless segment suffered from network 	
spending by wireless carriers in the U.S. (including the failed AT&T/T-Mobile 	
acquisition). While we believe that steady global demand for wireless 	
connectivity and increased data capacity needs will drive growth longer term, 	
we expect only low-single-digit revenue growth for 2012 due to European 	
weakness and ongoing regulatory confusion in India. Additionally, CommScope's 	
legacy wire and cable segment and structured cabling solutions depend on 	
commercial and residential construction patterns, which, while improved, are 	
likely to remain below historical levels over the near term.	
	
The company's operating income and cash flow are subject to some seasonality 	
and to the buying patterns of large carrier and enterprise customers. More 	
importantly, the company is exposed to volatile raw material costs 	
(particularly copper and aluminum). The company has the ability to pass 	
through a significant portion of these costs, but was challenged in 2011 by 	
sharp cost swings and delays in resetting pricing, which impaired EBITDA. 	
However, it frequently undertakes restructuring initiatives to contain costs, 	
and good product diversity and higher value-added infrastructure and 	
enterprise solutions help offset the effects of raw material volatility on 	
margins. Therefore, we expect CommScope will maintain EBITDA margins in the 	
mid-teens area, in line with historical levels, despite our expectations for 	
higher raw material pricing over the next year.	
	
Standard & Poor's pro forma adjusted debt to EBITDA improved to around 5.2x at 	
fiscal year-end 2011, from 5.7x at the close of the January 2011 LBO, as the 	
company repaid around $150 million of debt. Debt is adjusted for operating 	
leases, pensions, and OPEBs. Pro forma EBITDA includes adjustments for 	
one-time costs related to the LBO, EBITDA from recent acquisitions, and a 	
portion of prospective cost savings from restructuring actions. CommScope 	
generates solid free operating cash flow (FOCF), reflecting good working 	
capital management and moderate capital spending. The company has historically 	
used this cash flow to make substantial debt repayments, but given the 	
additional post-LBO interest expense and our belief that the company's 	
private-equity ownership structure will result in more aggressive financial 	
policies than in the past, we think that future debt repayments will be more 	
modest. Moreover, the company has been fairly acquisitive in the past, 	
including two large debt-financed acquisitions in 2004 and 2007, and more two 	
more recent acquisitions in 2011. We expect that CommScope will continue to 	
use cash flow to make acquisitions, albeit smaller product- or 	
technology-related ones given the current capital structure.  	
	
Liquidity	
We consider CommScope's liquidity "adequate" (as defined in our criteria). We 	
expect that the company's cash sources will be sufficient to cover uses by 	
more than 1.2x over the near term, even with our assumption of moderate, 	
ongoing acquisition activity. We also believe that net sources will remain 	
positive, even with a 20% decline in EBITDA. However, given the company's 	
exposure to volatile commodity prices and highly regulated end markets, we 	
feel it could be susceptible to low-probability, high-impact exogenous shocks. 	
  	
	
Cash sources include a sizable amount of cash on the balance sheet at Dec. 31, 	
2011, consistently solid funds from operations generation, and ample ABL 	
revolver availability. Normal cash uses include annual capital expenditures of 	
around $40 million, some moderate working capital investment to fund 	
inventories and receivables during growth periods, and annual debt 	
amortization of $10 million. The company has also historically used cash to 	
meet post-retirement obligations, and expects to continue making material, 	
ongoing annual contributions to these plans. 	
	
The company is not required to adhere to any financial maintenance covenants 	
on a regular basis; it is only subject to one springing fixed-charge coverage 	
ratio contained in the ABL credit agreement. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on CommScope that 	
will be published shortly on RatingsDirect. 	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook on CommScope reflects our belief that the company will 	
realize the full benefit of restructuring initiatives over the near term, 	
continue to make modest debt repayments, and experience more stable U.S. 	
wireless spending. However, if debt to EBITDA exceeds 6x because the company 	
does not achieve anticipated cost savings, global (particularly U.S.) wireless 	
infrastructure spending remains soft, or volatile raw material costs cause 	
gross margins to contract 2% or more, we could lower the corporate credit 	
rating to 'B'.  	
	
An upgrade is unlikely over the near term given the company's current 	
ownership structure, which we believe precludes sustained de-leveraging.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012	
     -- Industry Economic Outlook: Slow Global IT Spending Growth Is Likely To 	
Continue Into 2012, Jan. 12, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, Dec. 	
22, 2011	
     -- Reshuffling The Debt: Global High-Tech M&A Activity Accelerates, Oct. 	
13, 2011	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global 	
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
CommScope Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       B+/Negative/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
	
CommScope Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         BB                 	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  	
 Senior Unsecured                       B                  	
   Recovery Rating                      5                  	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Alfred Bonfantini, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7159;	
                        alfred_bonfantini@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Jacob L Schlanger, New York (1) 212-438-7238;	
                   jacob_schlanger@standardandpoors.com	
	
	
No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, 	
software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof 	
(Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in 	
any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without 	
the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or 	
its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any 	
unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well 	
as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively 	
S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or 	
availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors 	
or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the 	
results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or 	
maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as 	
is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, 	
INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS 	
FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR 	
DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE 	
CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event 	
shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, 	
exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, 	
expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or 	
lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in 	
connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of 	
such damages. 	
	
Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the 	
Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not 	
statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment 	
decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell 	
any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the 	
suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content 	
following publication in any form or format.  The Content should not be relied 	
on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the 	
user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making 	
investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or 	
an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained 	
information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an 	
audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of 	
any information it receives. 	
	
To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge 	
in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain 	
regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend 	
such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties 	
disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or 	
suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage 	
alleged to have been suffered on account thereof. 	
	
S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in 	
order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective 	
activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information 	
that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established 	
policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic 	
information received in connection with each analytical process. 	
	
S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally 	
from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the 	
right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and 	
analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free 	
of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com 	
(subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P 	
publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our 	
ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. 	
	
Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and 	
may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned. 	
No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same 	
password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or 	
information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services, 	
55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to: 	
research_request@standardandpoors.com. 	
	
Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. 	
All rights reserved. 	
	
In addition to CreditWire, Standard & Poor's also offers RatingsDirect, 	
the online source for real-time, objective credit ratings and research; and 	
RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable digital feed of credit information.	
	
If you are interested in becoming a subscriber and would like more 	
information on Standard & Poor's real-time information products and services, 	
please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500; LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176; 	
MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280; 	
PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758	
	
EOTMARKER 	
	
[log off] [home page] 
© Reuters Limited 2012 - Server v10.3.0 (build 1) 	
<< back 	
 Transmission history : 1 alert filed
 	
 Time            USN   User    Headline
 21/02/2012      WNA0  WE      S&P REVISES COMMSCOPE OUTLK TO 
 12:27:18        626   SCRIPT  STABLE FROM NEG
 Overview -- We are revising our outlook on global telecommunications
infrastructure solutions provider CommScope to stable from negative based on the
company's solid free cash flow dynamics and reduced leverage despite a
challenging global operating environment in the second half of 2011. -- In
addition, we are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company. --
The stable outlook reflects CommScope's consistent free cash flow generation,
which we believe it will partially use to make further modest debt reductions,
as well as our expectations for an improved cost structure and more stable U.S.
wireless spending. Rating Action On Feb. 21, 2011, Standard & Poor's Rating
Services revised its outlook on Hickory, N.C.-based CommScope Inc. to stable
from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on
the company. The outlook revision to stable from negative is based on our belief
that leverage will be sustained at or below 5x through cost-control efforts and
further modest debt repayments. Rationale The ratings on CommScope reflect the
company's meaningful market share and favorable long-term demand fundamentals in
its selected end markets and good geographic and product diversity, as well as
its strong free cash flow generation capabilities. Limited revenue visibility in
a cyclical operating environment, exposure to volatile raw material pricing, a
leveraged balance sheet, and an aggressive financial policy temper those
positive credit characteristics. CommScope is a global provider of
infrastructure solutions for wireless, business enterprise, and residential
broadband networks. As a top supplier of microwave antennas and cables, wireless
base station antennas, wireless coverage and capacity enhancers, enterprise
cabling systems, and trunk and drop cables, CommScope is well positioned to
benefit from long-term secular growth in bandwidth requirements from increased
usage of communication devices such as wireless phones and computers. Expected
demand drivers include geographic expansion, as such countries as India and
China build out their communications networks, and strong growth in mobile
communications and data usage, which requires continual upgrades of network
infrastructure. We classify CommScope's business risk profile as "fair" (as
defined in our criteria). The company holds leading positions in its product
niches, but short product lead times and the lack of long-term contracts leave
it vulnerable to demand volatility such as occurred in late 2008 and early 2009.
Revenue and EBITDA rebounded only modestly in 2010 (5.4% and about 1.5%,
respectively) after the downturn, predominantly because wireless carrier
spending in the U.S. and Europe remained subdued in the first half of the year
and regulatory restrictions in India prevented anticipated growth. The company
continued to experience tepid growth in 2011, with revenue up only marginally.
The company's smaller enterprise and broadband segments posted robust growth
across all regions, but the larger wireless segment suffered from network
spending by wireless carriers in the U.S. (including the failed AT&T/T-Mobile
acquisition). While we believe that steady global demand for wireless
connectivity and increased data capacity needs will drive growth longer term, we
expect only low-single-digit revenue growth for 2012 due to European weakness
and ongoing regulatory confusion in India. Additionally, CommScope's legacy wire
and cable segment and structured cabling solutions depend on commercial and
residential construction patterns, which, while improved, are likely to remain
below historical levels over the near term. The company's operating income and
cash flow are subject to some seasonality and to the buying patterns of large
carrier and enterprise customers. More importantly, the company is exposed to
volatile raw material costs (particularly copper and aluminum). The company has
the ability to pass through a significant portion of these costs, but was
challenged in 2011 by sharp cost swings and delays in resetting pricing, which
impaired EBITDA. However, it frequently undertakes restructuring initiatives to
contain costs, and good product diversity and higher value-added infrastructure
and enterprise solutions help offset the effects of raw material volatility on
margins. Therefore, we expect CommScope will maintain EBITDA margins in the
mid-teens area, in line with historical levels, despite our expectations for
higher raw material pricing over the next year. Standard & Poor's pro forma
adjusted debt to EBITDA improved to around 5.2x at fiscal year-end 2011, from
5.7x at the close of the January 2011 LBO, as the company repaid around $150
million of debt. Debt is adjusted for operating leases, pensions, and OPEBs. Pro
forma EBITDA includes adjustments for one-time costs related to the LBO, EBITDA
from recent acquisitions, and a portion of prospective cost savings from
restructuring actions. CommScope generates solid free operating cash flow
(FOCF), reflecting good working capital management and moderate capital
spending. The company has historically used this cash flow to make substantial
debt repayments, but given the additional post-LBO interest expense and our
belief that the company's private-equity ownership structure will result in more
aggressive financial policies than in the past, we think that future debt
repayments will be more modest. Moreover, the company has been fairly
acquisitive in the past, including two large debt-financed acquisitions in 2004
and 2007, and more two more recent acquisitions in 2011. We expect that
CommScope will continue to use cash flow to make acquisitions, albeit smaller
product- or technology-related ones given the current capital structure.
Liquidity We consider CommScope's liquidity "adequate" (as defined in our
criteria). We expect that the company's cash sources will be sufficient to cover
uses by more than 1.2x over the near term, even with our assumption of moderate,
ongoing acquisition activity. We also believe that net sources will remain
positive, even with a 20% decline in EBITDA. However, given the company's
exposure to volatile commodity prices and highly regulated end markets, we feel
it could be susceptible to low-probability, high-impact exogenous shocks. Cash
sources include a sizable amount of cash on the balance sheet at Dec. 31, 2011,
consistently solid funds from operations generation, and ample ABL revolver
availability. Normal cash uses include annual capital expenditures of around $40
million, some moderate working capital investment to fund inventories and
receivables during growth periods, and annual debt amortization of $10 million.
The company has also historically used cash to meet post-retirement obligations,
and expects to continue making material, ongoing annual contributions to these
plans. The company is not required to adhere to any financial maintenance
covenants on a regular basis; it is only subject to one springing fixed-charge
coverage ratio contained in the ABL credit agreement. Recovery analysis For the
complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on CommScope that will be
published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook on CommScope
reflects our belief that the company will realize the full benefit of
restructuring initiatives over the near term, continue to make modest debt
repayments, and experience more stable U.S. wireless spending. However, if debt
to EBITDA exceeds 6x because the company does not achieve anticipated cost
savings, global (particularly U.S.) wireless infrastructure spending remains
soft, or volatile raw material costs cause gross margins to contract 2% or more,
we could lower the corporate credit rating to 'B'. An upgrade is unlikely over
the near term given the company's current ownership structure, which we believe
precludes sustained de-leveraging. Related Criteria And Research -- U.S.
Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012 -- Industry
Economic Outlook: Slow Global IT Spending Growth Is Likely To Continue Into
2012, Jan. 12, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To
Weakest, Dec. 22, 2011 -- Reshuffling The Debt: Global High-Tech M&A Activity
Accelerates, Oct. 13, 2011 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate
Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On
Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 -- Criteria
Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008
Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings
Affirmed; Outlook Action To From CommScope Inc. Corporate Credit Rating
B+/Stable/-- B+/Negative/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
CommScope Inc. Senior Secured BB Recovery Rating 1 Senior Unsecured B Recovery
Rating 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All
ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public
Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the
left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Alfred Bonfantini, CFA, New York (1)
212-438-7159; alfred_bonfantini@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Jacob L
Schlanger, New York (1) 212-438-7238; jacob_schlanger@standardandpoors.com

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐