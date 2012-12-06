TEXT - rates Alliant Holdings I LLC

Overview
-- Alliant LLC is refinancing its current capital structure in
conjunction with its announced $1.76 billion leveraged buyout by KKR.
-- We are assigning our 'B-' counterparty credit rating to Alliant LLC
with a stable outlook.
-- We are also revising our outlook on Alliant Inc. to stable from
positive.
-- We expect to withdraw all ratings on Alliant Inc. following the close
of the transaction.
Rating Action
On Dec. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-'
long-term counterparty credit rating to Alliant Holdings I LLC (Alliant LLC)
following the announced leveraged buyout of the company by private-equity firm
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR; all debt related to the transaction is to be
issued by Alliant LLC. Alliant Inc. is the current issuer of existing debt)
The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we revised our outlook on Alliant Holdings I Inc. (Alliant
Inc.) to stable from positive, reflecting the higher prospective debt level
following the restructuring. We expect to withdraw all ratings on Alliant Inc.
following the close of the transaction.
We also assigned our preliminary 'B-' debt and '3' recovery ratings to Alliant
LLC's proposed senior secured facilities consisting of a $705 million term
loan B due 2019 and $100 million revolving credit facility (undrawn at
closing) due 2017, indicating our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%)
recovery of principal in the event of a default. We also assigned our
preliminary 'CCC' debt and '6' recovery ratings to the company's proposed $450
million senior unsecured notes due 2020, indicating our expectation for
negligible (0%-10%) recovery of principal in the event of a default.
Rationale
The rating actions are in response to our belief that the company's credit
metrics will deteriorate following the proposed recapitalization. The new
capital structure will result in a higher debt level of $1.155 billion ($705
million term loan B and $450 million unsecured notes) immediately following
the transaction, compared with $823 million ($558 million term loan and $265
unsecured note) as of Sept. 30, 2012. As a result of the increased debt load,
the company's debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio will weaken to 7.7x for pro-forma
2012 from 5.4x as of Sept. 30, 2012, and falls below our expectation for the
company to maintain financial leverage at 6.5x or less. Similarly, EBITDA
fixed-charge coverage weakens to 2.0x for pro-forma 2012 from 2.3x for the 12
months ended Sept. 30, 2012. The stable outlook reflects our view that the
company will be able to de-lever at a measured pace during the next few years
because of strong revenue and earnings growth.
Although the proposed recapitalization will lead to a weaker financial
profile, we believe the company's overall credit characteristics are
commensurate with the current rating level. This view is supported by strong
and peer-leading organic revenue growth of about 4.7% (excluding revenues
associated with construction business generated by a team of brokers hired
from Aon in June 2011) and very strong EBITDA margins of 32% for the first
nine months of 2012. These were primarily driven by Alliant's specialty niche
focus and strategy of hiring and retaining key producers. In addition, the
company produced positive operating cash flows of $72 million during this
period and has consistently produced positive operating cash flow every fiscal
year since its acquisition by current owner, The Blackstone Group, in 2007.
Our rating on Alliant LLC is based on the company's limited financial
flexibility arising from a highly leveraged capital structure, weak EBITDA
fixed-charge coverage metrics, revenues and earnings volatility in certain
programs, and a low-quality balance sheet with negative tangible net worth.
Somewhat offsetting these weaknesses is an experienced management team that
focuses on maintaining Alliant LLC's enhanced competitive position through
strategic acquisitions, the hiring of seasoned producers, and strong organic
revenue growth. In addition to its diversified revenue base and niche
expertise in specialty programs, Alliant LLC differentiates itself through
very strong EBITDA margins and good liquidity as demonstrated by its history
of positive operating cash flows.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. Despite difficult market conditions and low
property/casualty insurance rates, we expect Alliant LLC to maintain its
favorable revenues and earnings growth by attracting experienced producers,
successfully integrating its recent and potential strategic acquisitions, and
showing strong base performance as measured by peer-leading organic revenue
from its diverse revenue streams and specialty niche focus. We expect the
company to sustain its track record of very strong EBITDA margins of about 30%
and strong and positive operating cash flows for full-year 2013. In addition,
we expect a debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of about 7.0x or lower and EBITDA
fixed-charge coverage of about 2.0x for full-year 2013, and for these metrics
to improve.
We could take positive rating actions on the company within the next 12 months
if Alliant LLC maintains its favorable revenues and earnings performance and
is able to reduce its debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio to 6.5x or less on a
sustained basis. Alternatively, we could take negative rating actions on the
company if Alliant LLC does not meet our expectations or if management
increases financial risk tolerance to a level that is no longer in line with
the current rating level.
Related Criteria And Research
U.S. Insurance Broker Criteria, April 22, 2008
Ratings List
New Rating
Alliant Holdings I LLC
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency B-/Stable/--
Senior Secured B-
Recovery Rating 3
Senior Unsecured CCC
Recovery Rating 6
Ratings Affirmed
Alliant Holdings I Inc.
Senior Secured B
Recovery Rating 2
Senior Unsecured CCC
Recovery Rating 6
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Alliant Holdings I Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency B-/Stable/-- B-/Positive/--