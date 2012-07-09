TEXT-Fitch downgrades Dynegy's IDR to 'D'

July 9 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
Dynegy Inc. (Dynegy) to 'D' following its bankruptcy filing, and
removed the issuer from Rating Watch Evolving. The ratings for Dynegy Power, LLC
(GasCo, IDR 'CCC', Rating Watch Evolving) and Dynegy Midwest Generation, LLC
(CoalCo, IDR 'CCC', Rating Watch Evolving) are unaffected by today's rating
action on Dynegy.
On July 6, 2012, Dynegy filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11
of the Bankruptcy Code. This filing is necessary to facilitate the restructuring
of Dynegy Holdings, LLC (DH), which had filed for bankruptcy protection on Nov.
7, 2011, along with four of its wholly owned subsidiaries. The Chapter 11 plan
for reorganization for DH, which has been agreed to with DH's major creditors,
contemplates a merger of Dynegy and DH such that Dynegy will be the surviving
entity.
Dynegy's bankruptcy filing has no impact on the bankruptcy remote entities,
Dynegy Coal HoldCo, LLC and Dynegy GasCo Holdings, LLC and their indirect wholly
owned subsidiaries, CoalCo and GasCo, respectively. The bankruptcy filing of
Dynegy does not constitute a default under the first lien credit facilities at
CoalCo and GasCo.
Fitch has taken the following ratings action:
Dynegy Inc.
--IDR downgraded to 'D' from 'CC'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors.
