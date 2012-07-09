TEXT-S&P affirms US Xpress ratings

Overview
-- U.S.-based trucking company US Xpress Enterprises secured an amendment
to its senior secured credit facility in June 2012.
-- We are affirming our ratings on the company, including the 'B'
long-term corporate credit rating. At the same time, we are removing the
ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- The outlook is negative. We anticipate modest improvement in truckload
demand and pricing; however, the weakness of the U.S. economy presents risks.
Rating Action
On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings,
including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on Chattanooga, Tenn.-based
long-haul trucking company US Xpress Enterprises Inc. At the same time, we
removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where we had placed them with negative
implications on April 12, 2012. The outlook is negative.
Rationale
Our ratings affirmation reflects near-term improvement in US Xpress' liquidity
position and covenant headroom as a result of amendments to its senior secured
credit facility. The covenant amendment reset both the total leverage (to a
maximum of 4.75x) and fixed-charge coverage ratios (to a minimum of 1.25x)
beginning June 30, 2012. The covenants tighten gradually over the duration of
the credit agreement. The company's earnings have strengthened as a result of
more balanced supply and demand as well as better pricing in the trucking
sector. Still, the U.S. economy remains weak, and we continue to expect slow
GDP growth, particularly during the second half of 2012.
The ratings on US Xpress reflect the company's highly leveraged capital
structure and the intensely competitive, highly fragmented, cyclical
truck-load (TL) market in which it operates. US Xpress' significant business
position as a major TL carrier with good customer, end-market, and geographic
diversity partially offsets these factors. We categorize its business profile
as "weak," its financial profile as "aggressive," and its liquidity as
"adequate" under our criteria.
Like other trucking companies, US Xpress is subject to cost
pressures--specifically rising fuel costs. Although its fuel costs are
significant, US Xpress, similar to most other large trucking companies, has
been able to substantially mitigate the effect of increased prices through
surcharges. However, the fuel surcharge involves a modest timing lag. With
operating margins in the low-single digits, profitability is on the lower end
of industry peers'. Although new regulatory requirements stemming from
Comprehensive Safety Analysis (CSA) 2010 will increase operating costs and
wages for trucking companies, we believe US Xpress is better positioned to
handle these costs than smaller carriers, who may find these costs onerous. As
a result, we expect capacity to rationalize further and pricing trends to
improve.
Currently, leverage is relatively unchanged from pro forma total debt to
EBITDA of about 6x at the close of the management buyout (Oct. 12, 2007). We
had expected gradual improvement in this credit measure when we first rated
the company after the buyout. Funds from operations (FFO) to total debt
remains within our expectations, at about 20%. Given US Xpress' relatively
young fleet, we expect capital spending to moderate in 2012. Over the next
couple of years, we expect its total debt to EBITDA to be about 5.5x, with FFO
to total debt of 20%-25%. Our current ratings do not anticipate any material
debt-financed acquisitions. (Privately held US Xpress does not release
financial statements publicly.)
Liquidity
US Xpress has adequate liquidity, based on its sufficient access to various
credit facilities and equipment/fleet financing. In accordance with our
liquidity criteria, the expectations and assumptions that support our
liquidity assessment include:
-- We expect the company's liquidity sources over the next 12 to 18
months to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x, the minimum level for an adequate
designation;
-- We estimate liquidity sources over the next 12 months of about $200
million-$250 million, consisting of FFO, asset sale proceeds, and unused
credit facility capacity;
-- We estimate liquidity uses totaling approximately $150 million-$200
million, including capital spending, debt maturities, and working capital
needs;
-- Net sources would remain positive if EBITDA declined 15% or more,
although the company may have very limited room under its covenants; and
-- In our view, US Xpress has the ability to absorb high-impact,
low-probability events with limited need for refinancing. It could supplement
liquidity lowering capital spending or selling assets.
US Xpress typically maintains a low cash balance and has sufficient access to
its $50 million revolving credit facility, which it primarily uses for working
capital needs. The company also has access to a $140 million securitization
facility, which it uses to support letters of credit and self-insurance claims.
During the next three years, mandatory payments and debt maturities are
substantial, relative to free cash flow. The company's credit facility
includes various financial covenants, specifically maximum leverage, minimum
fixed-charge coverage, and maximum net capital expenditures. We expect the
company to remain in compliance with its financial covenants in 2012.
Outlook
The outlook is negative. The U.S. economy remains weak, and we continue to
expect slow GDP growth, particularly during the second half of 2012. Still, we
expect US Xpress' earnings and operating results to improve modestly as
tonnage and pricing gradually strengthen in the TL sector. We could lower our
ratings if earnings deterioration leads to a covenant breach or if FFO to debt
falls into the low-teens percent area on a sustained basis. Alternatively, we
could revise the outlook to stable if consistent earnings improvement leads to
a stronger liquidity position and adequate covenant cushion or if debt to
EBITDA is less than 4.5x on a sustained basis.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed, Removed From CreditWatch
To From
US Xpress Enterprises Inc.
Corporate credit rating B/Negative/-- B/Watch Neg/--
Senior secured B B/Watch Neg
Recovery rating 4