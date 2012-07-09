TEXT-S&P may cut Campbell Soup Co ratings

Overview -- U.S.-based Campbell Soup Co. will be acquiring Wm. Bolthouse Farms Inc. from majority owner Madison Dearborn Partners LLC and other private investors for approximately $1.55 billion. -- We believe the proposed acquisition would meaningfully increase Campbell's debt obligations and weaken its credit protection measures. -- We placed our long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Campbell Soup Company on CreditWatch with negative implications. Our 'A-2' short term and commercial paper ratings are affirmed and are not on CreditWatch. -- Concurrently, we placed the ratings on Wm. Bolthouse Farms Inc., including its 'B' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications because we believe that Bolthouse's credit profile will improve with the acquisition by the larger and financially stronger Campbell Soup Co. Rating Action On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'A-' long term corporate credit rating and all long-term issue-level debt ratings on Camden, N.J.-based Campbell Soup Company on CreditWatch with negative implications, meaning that we could lower or affirm the ratings following the completion of our review. The company's 'A-2' short term and commercial paper ratings remain unchanged and are not on CreditWatch as we do not believe that Campbell's corporate credit rating would be lowered by more than one notch.. At the same time, Standard & Poor's placed its ratings, including its 'B' corporate credit rating on Wm. Bolthouse Farms Inc. on CreditWatch with positive implications, meaning that we could either raise or affirm the ratings following the completion of our review. We estimate Campbell had about $3.4 billion of fully adjusted debt outstanding at April 29, 2012. As of fiscal year-end March 31, 2012, we estimate that Bolthouse had approximately $675 million fully adjusted debt outstanding. Rationale Campbell's CreditWatch negative listing follows its announcement that it will be acquiring Wm. Bolthouse Farms Inc. for about $1.55 billion, funded primarily with a combination of new short- and long-term debt. According to Campbell's, Bolthouse will repay its existing debt. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2012, Bolthouse had about $689 million in revenues and $92 million in adjusted EBIT, according to Campbell. Campbell's management stated it intends to suspend its strategic share repurchase plan. We believe the transaction would weaken Campbell's credit protection measures below current levels, specifically the ratio of lease- and pension-adjusted total debt to EBITDA to about 3x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to the mid-20% area as compared to about 2.1x and 38.5%, respectively, at April 29, 2012. Previously, we had stated that we would consider a downgrade if Campbell's leverage increases over 3x and FFO to total debt declines to below 30%. We had expected Campbell to maintain leverage at approximately 2x and FFO to total debt of over 35%, metrics more in line with the company's current 'intermediate' financial risk profile, in order to maintain the current ratings and outlook given our assessment of its 'strong' business risk profile. We believe that Bolthouse would modestly strengthen Campbell's business risk profile with further product diversity and access to the packaged fresh foods categories, including presence in the faster-growing refrigerated healthy beverages and salad dressings categories. As of fiscal year-end March 31, 2012, we estimate that Bolthouse had leverage of about 4.5x and FFO to total debt of 13%, yet we believe that Bolthouse's credit profile will improve with the acquisition by the larger and financially stronger Campbell Soup Co., which could result in higher ratings for Bolthouse when the CreditWatch listing is resolved. CreditWatch We will resolve both CreditWatch listings following our review of the financial impact of the transaction on Campbell's financial risk profile during the next two years, as well as Campbell's ability to restore credit metrics to those more in line with our benchmarks. Upon completion of our review, the ratings for Campbell could remain unchanged or be lowered by one notch. The ratings for Bolthouse could potentially be raised as high as Campbell's ratings. Thereafter, we will withdraw the ratings on Bolthouse's debt after repayment and the close of the transaction. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Campbell Soup Co. Commercial Paper A-2 Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Campbell Soup Co. Corporate Credit Rating A-/Watch Neg/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2 Campbell Soup Co. Senior Unsecured A-/Watch Neg A- Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Wm. Bolthouse Farms Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Pos/-- B/Stable/-- Wm. Bolthouse Farms Inc. Senior Secured (2nd lien) CCC+/Watch Pos CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 6 Senior Secured B+/Watch Pos B+ Recovery Rating 2 2