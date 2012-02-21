版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts Morgan Stanley Capital I 2005-XLF to 'D (sf)'

     Feb 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating to 'D
(sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)' on the class L commercial mortgage pass-through
certificates from Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc.'s series 2005-XLF, a U.S.
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. Concurrently, we
withdrew our 'BBB+ (sf)' rating on class K from the same transaction. 	
	
The rating actions follow the liquidation of the sole remaining loan in the 	
trust, the Metrocenter Mall loan. We downgraded the class L certificates to 'D 	
(sf)' following principal losses detailed in the Feb. 15, 2012, trustee 	
remittance report. We also withdrew our 'BBB+ (sf)' rating on class K 	
following the repayment in full of the class' principal balance. 	
	
We attributed the principal losses on class L to the liquidation of the 	
remaining loan in the trust, the $105.2 million Metrocenter Mall loan, as 	
reported in the February 2012 trustee remittance report. The specially 	
serviced loan was liquidated at a loss severity of 89.2% (totaling $93.9 	
million in principal losses). Consequently, the principal balance on class K 	
was repaid in full, while class L sustained a 78.8% loss to its $36.8 million 	
original principal balance. In addition, class M, which we previously 	
downgraded to 'D (sf)', lost 100% of its $64.9 million original principal 	
balance. 	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 	
credit rating report are available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
 	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. 	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.

