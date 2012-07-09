TEXT-S&P affirms Great Canadian Gaming Corp

Overview
-- We are affirming our ratings on Great Canadian Gaming Corp.
(GCG), including our 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating on the
company.
-- The affirmation follows GCG's announced refinancing that includes a
C$400 million unsecured notes issuance to repay existing borrowings, as well
as the repurchase of up to C$100 million of shares.
-- We view the refinancing as credit neutral, with pro forma leverage
remaining consistent with the rating at 3x, and no meaningful deterioration in
the company's strong liquidity.
-- We are also assigning our 'BB+' issue-level rating and '4' recovery
rating to GCG's proposed C$400 million notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that GCG's credit measures will
remain in line with the rating, with total debt to adjusted EBITDA (including
capital reimbursements) below 3.5x.
Rating Action
On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on
Great Canadian Gaming Corp. (GCG), including its 'BB+' long-term corporate
credit rating on the company. The outlook is stable.
The affirmation follows the company's announced refinancing that incorporates
a C$400 million issuance of unsecured notes to fund the redemption of GCG's
US$161.1 million senior secured term loans and US$170 million subordinated
notes, swap breakage costs, and the repurchase of C$100 million of shares. We
view the refinancing as credit neutral, with pro forma leverage remaining
consistent with the rating at 3x and no meaningful deterioration in the
company's strong liquidity.
At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'BB+' issue-level rating, and
'4' recovery rating to GCG's proposed C$400 million notes.
Rationale
The ratings on GCG reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the company's
significant revenue and EBITDA concentration in British Columbia (B.C.), an
allocation structure that provides provincial governments with a fixed percent
of revenues, and regulatory changes in Ontario that will disrupt current
operations and could compel higher capital expenditures or acquisitions. The
ratings are supported by the limited competition in the company's key markets,
its solid market share in B.C., capital-expenditure reimbursements from some
provincial governments, and credit measures that are consistent with the
rating.
GCG is a multijurisdictional gaming, entertainment, and hospitality operator,
with operations in B.C., Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Washington State. The
company operates 10 casinos (one with a hotel and conference center); four
racetracks with some gaming (racinos); four card rooms; two community gaming
centers; a recently acquired bingo hall; and various other food, beverage, and
entertainment facilities.
Notwithstanding GCG's multiple facilities, its cash flows are highly
concentrated in B.C., which accounted for 74% of revenues and 79% of
property-level EBITDA in 2011. Moreover, the company's two largest B.C.
properties, River Rock and Boulevard, contributed 51% of total revenues and
55% of property-level EBITDA in 2011. Revenue has been effectively flat for
two years, reflecting the saturation and maturity of key markets, flat
economic conditions, and steady competition, although the opening of a third
hotel tower at River Rock should contribute some modest gaming and hospitality
revenue growth in 2012 and 2013. Weakness at Boulevard persists because of
competition and disrupted access from highway construction that we expect will
continue until late 2013, while the weak performance of horse racing assets in
B.C. and Ontario is highlighted by noncash impairment charges in 2010 and
2011. Regulatory changes for horse racing in Ontario are part of an overall
re-assessment of gaming in the province, which will likely open various
opportunities in the next few years, most of which would require a meaningful
upfront investment.
Stronger gaming revenue at River Rock is offsetting stagnant revenue growth
for most of its other properties, boosting overall last 12 months EBITDA by 3%
in first-quarter 2012 after two years of flat revenue and earnings. (When
assessing GCG's fundamental operating trends, we exclude reimbursement
payments, but include them in our measure of EBITDA for calculating credit
ratios because of the reliability of these payments.) We expect that the
company's significant financial risk profile will remain consistent with the
rating, with leverage in the low-3x area, but charges associated with the
settlement of a long-standing dispute will reduce EBITDA by 5%-10% and the
termination in 2013 of siteholder agreements at its Ontario horseracing
facilities could subsequently reduce EBITDA by 10%-15% in the worst case,
which could combine to push leverage up about 0.25x. Based on our current
assessment of the company's business risk profile, we expect GCG to maintain
leverage below 3.5x at the 'BB+' rating.
Liquidity
We view GCG's liquidity as strong, even after the company consumes cash to
fund C$100 million of share repurchases. Our view of the company's liquidity
profile incorporates the following expectations:
-- Liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and
availability under its revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by more
than 1.5x through 2013;
-- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to
decline by 30% in 2012 and 2013;
-- Free operating cash flow generation in 2012 and 2013 will be strongly
positive given the company's modest growth capital spending program; and
-- The company has good relationships with its banks and solid standing
in capital markets.
Recovery analysis
Standard & Poor's rates GCG's proposed C$400 million unsecured notes 'BB+'
(the same as the corporate credit rating on the company), with a recovery
rating of 4, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery for
noteholders in the event of default.
We rate the company's senior secured revolving credit and term loan facilities
'BBB' (two notches higher than the corporate credit rating on GCG), with a '1'
recovery rating, indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery
for lenders in a default scenario.
Standard & Poor's also rates GCG's US$170 million subordinated notes 'BB-'
(two notches below the corporate credit rating on the company), with a
recovery rating of '6', indicating an expectation of minimal (0%-10%) recovery
in the event of default.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that GCG's credit measures will remain in
line with the 'BB+' rating, with total debt to adjusted EBITDA (including
capital reimbursements) below 3.5x. Assuming steady EBITDA and operating cash
flow in 2012, leverage should remain at about 3x, while strong liquidity and
low capital expenditures give the company some flexibility to complete small
acquisitions or greenfield capital investments without straining its financial
risk profile. Given our assessment of GCG's fair business risk profile, a
higher rating would likely be linked to the combination of improved operating
diversity, sustained improvements in operating performance, and financial
policies that preserve leverage below 2.5x. On the other hand, there could be
downward pressure on the rating if leverage increases above 3.5x because of
weaker operating performance, acquisitions and growth initiatives, or capital
structure initiatives.
Ratings List
Great Canadian Gaming Corp.
Ratings Assigned
C$400 mil senior unsecured notes BB+
Recovery rating 4
Ratings Affirmed
Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/--
Senior secured BBB
Recovery rating 1
Subordinated notes BB-
Recovery rating 6