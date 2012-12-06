TEXT - S&P raises MGM Resorts International rating

Overview -- Las Vegas-based gaming operator MGM Resorts launched a tender offer to repay its existing senior secured notes and credit facilities with proceeds from a new $4 billion senior secured credit facility and $1 billion in unsecured notes. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on MGM to 'B+' from 'B-'. -- We are assigning issue-level ratings to the company's proposed senior secured credit facility and senior unsecured notes. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that credit measures will remain at a level that is in line with the rating over the next few years, including consolidated leverage in the mid-to-high 6x area and EBITDA coverage of interest above 2x. Rating Action On Dec. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on MGM Resorts International to 'B+' from 'B-'. The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'BB' issue-level and '1' recovery ratings to MGM's proposed $4 billion senior secured credit facility. The '1' recovery rating reflects our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The credit facilities will consist of a $1.25 billion revolving credit facility, $1.25 billion term loan A, and a $1.5 billion term loan B. The revolver and term loan A will mature in five years and the term loan B in seven years. We also assigned our 'B+' issue-level and '4' recovery ratings to MGM's proposed $1 billion senior unsecured notes due 2021. The '4' recovery rating reflects our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Proceeds from the proposed new credit facilities and unsecured notes, together with cash on hand, will be used to refinance the company's existing credit facilities and to repay the company's various secured notes issuances, as well as to pay transaction fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes. We also upgraded all existing issue-level ratings by two notches in conjunction with the upgrade of the corporate credit rating. We expect to withdraw our issue-level ratings on the company's senior secured notes issuances once the tender offer for the notes is completed and the notes are repaid. Rationale The rating upgrade reflects the company's planned refinancing transaction, which will reduce the company's interest burden given the high coupons on the company's various secured notes issuances, thereby improving interest coverage and cash flow generation. Although MGM's wholly owned operations will remain highly leveraged, we expect interest coverage to improve to 1.5x or better following these transactions, and expect the company will generate moderate amounts of free cash flow that can be used for further debt repayment in future periods. Additionally, the contemplated transactions, along with transactions completed earlier this year, address a substantial amount of MGM's debt maturities over the next 3 years, meaningfully improving the company's maturity profile. The rating upgrade also reflects a reassessment of our treatment of MGM China. We had previously indicated that we could reassess our treatment of MGM China once timeline and financing strategy for its planned Cotai development became clearer, and if management more clearly articulated a capital structure strategy and dividend policy. Although the timeline is still a bit uncertain as to the start of construction for its planned $2.5 billion development in Cotai, MGM China has formally accepted its land concession contract, which, along with an amended and restated $2 billion credit facility, provides clarity as to the company's financing strategy. We believe that the credit facility, along with excess cash and cash flow generation, should be sufficient to fund planned expenditures. Additionally, the amended and restated credit facility also provides some flexibility for MGM China to continue to pay dividends to shareholders, of which MGM would receive 51%, given its ownership stake. Although the company has not articulated a formal dividend policy, we expect it will use the flexibility in its credit agreement to pay dividends over the next few years. We have factored in an expectation that MGM Resorts continues to receive liquidity support from MGM China in the form of dividends ranging from $150 million to $200 million over the next few years, which is in line with the dividend received earlier this year. We believe MGM China is strategically important to MGM Resorts' current identity and future strategy. MGM China operates in the same line of business as MGM Resorts, shares a common brand, and represents a growth vehicle for further international developments, a key focus of the company. Additionally, MGM Resorts maintains a controlling ownership position, and consolidates MGM China within its financial statements. MGM China also represented approximately one-third of MGM Resorts' consolidated property level EBITDA in the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, which, in our view, is meaningful. Thus, despite the distinct financing structures at MGM Resorts and MGM China, we will consider the consolidated entity when assessing MGM's credit quality going forward. We deem the strategic relationship between the parent and subsidiary as an important factor that has a bearing on the credit quality of the overall consolidated entity. Consolidated credit measures, including MGM China, are aligned with the 'B+' rating based on our business risk assessment of the company, including our expectation that leverage will track below 7x and EBITDA coverage of interest above 2x by the end of 2013. Our ratings incorporate our expectation that MGM Resorts' wholly owned revenue will grow in the low single digit percentage area and EBITDA in the mid-to-high single digit percentage area in 2013. This forecast is primarily driven by our expectations for performance on the Las Vegas Strip in 2013. In 2013, we expect gaming revenue on the Las Vegas Strip to grow in the low single digit percentage area and for RevPAR to increase in the low-to-mid single digit percentage area, driven largely by modest increases in customer spending and visitation, anticipated strength in group booking levels, stable supply, and continued strong hotel occupancy. We also expect Las Vegas Strip operators to benefit from improving room rates, particularly as a result of recent room remodels. For MGM China, we expect low-to-mid single digit growth in both revenue and EBITDA in 2013. Our performance expectations incorporate our view that gaming revenue in Macau in 2013 will grow 5% to 10%, aligned with our economists' expectations for GDP growth in China, as well as our expectation that MGM will continue ramping up performance at the Macau property. Our corporate credit rating on MGM reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk profile as "satisfactory," according to our criteria. Our assessment of MGM's financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects its high debt leverage despite the proposed refinancing transactions and wholly owned EBITDA coverage of interest that we expect to be at least 1.5x pro forma for the announced transactions. We expect consolidated leverage (including MGM China) to be in the mid-to-high 6x area over the next two years. (Excluding China, we expect leverage to be over 9x over that same time period.) These factors are partially offset by our expectation that the company will generate a moderate amount of free cash flow, its improved maturity profile following the completion of the contemplated transactions, and an expectation that the company will maintain access to capital markets such that it will be able to address a step up in maturities to about $2.3 billion in 2015. Our assessment of MGM's business risk profile as satisfactory reflects its leading presence on the Las Vegas Strip, strong brand identity, and an experienced management team; somewhat offset by its limited geographic diversity outside of Las Vegas and a concentration of cash flows in that market. Liquidity Based on likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months, MGM has an "adequate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant elements of its liquidity profile include: -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x. -- Net sources of liquidity would remain positive, even with a 15% shortfall in EBITDA relative our current performance expectations. -- We believe, as evidenced by recent and current capital markets transactions, that the company has a sound relationship with its banks and a satisfactory standing in credit markets. -- While the covenant package for the new secured credit facility has not yet been set, we expect it will include a minimum EBITDA covenant and that levels of the covenant will be set with sufficient cushion to withstand an EBITDA shortfall of 15% relative to our current performance expectations. As of Sept. 30, 2012, MGM had about $2.4 billion of cash on its balance sheet, including $936 million in cash held at MGM China. (We expect the company will use a significant amount of this excess cash as part of this refinancing transaction.) Pro forma for the proposed transactions, MGM will have a new $1.25 billion revolving credit facility, of which we expect about $1 billion to be available(based on our estimate of how much will be drawn at close). The expected sale of its 50% ownership in Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa and related land in Atlantic City is an additional potential source of liquidity for MGM, and we have factored in a cash inflow of roughly $175 million in 2014. This inflow includes about $150 million of cash held in trust that will be released to MGM Resorts upon a sale of the asset. Additionally, we have factored in annual dividends to MGM Resorts from MGM China in the range of $150 million to $200 million over the next few years. In the first nine months of 2012, MGM (excluding MGM China) generated $202 million in cash from operating activities, which was insufficient to fund around $266 million of capital expenditures. MGM expects to spend about $365 million on capital expenditures this year, including spending associated with room remodels at Bellagio and MGM Grand. We expect similar levels of capital spending in 2013 and have factored in a range of $350 million to $400 million in capital expenditures at wholly owned domestic resorts. Under our forecast, we expect the company will generate moderate levels of free cash flow that could be used to repay outstanding debt. Pro forma for this transaction, debt maturities are manageable over the next few years, as the transactions meaningfully improve the company's maturity profile. We expect near-term maturities in 2013 and 2014 will be met through a combination of cash on hand, free cash flow, including dividends from MGM China and proceeds from the Borgata), along with additional debt refinancing transactions. Maturities step up to $2.3 billion in 2015 (which include the $1.45 billion of convertible notes and a $875 million senior unsecured note). Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that credit measures will remain at a level that is in line with the 'B+' rating over the next few years, including consolidated adjusted leverage in the mid-to-high 6x area and EBITDA coverage of interest above 2x. Our rating factors in an expectation that wholly owned EBITDA will grow in the mid-to-high single digit percentage area and Macau EBITDA will grow in the low-to-mid single digit percentage area in 2013. We also expect MGM Resorts will generate a moderate amount of free cash flow that could be used to repay debt at the U.S. entity, and that it will continue to be able to access capital markets in order to address intermediate-term debt maturities, specifically the step-up in maturities in 2015. We are unlikely to consider a higher rating over the intermediate term, given our expectation that consolidated leverage will remain above 6x over the next few years. Additionally, the company's pipeline of potential development projects limits further upside until the success of the company's bids and the structure and financing strategy for the projects becomes clear. We could consider a lower rating if performance trends in Las Vegas and/or Macau fail to meet our expectations, either a result of a softening global or market-specific economic environment in either of those markets and/or increasing levels of competition. Additionally, we could consider lower ratings if the company is successful in its pursuit of development projects and the financing strategy for those projects is not aligned with our expectations at the current rating level. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles, Oct. 28, 2004 Ratings List Upgraded To From MGM Resorts International Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B-/Positive/-- Senior Secured BB B+ Recovery Rating 1 1 Senior Secured B+ B- Recovery Rating 3 3 Senior Unsecured B+ B- Recovery Rating 4 4 MGM Grand Detroit LLC Senior Secured B+ B- Recovery Rating 3 3 Mandalay Resort Group Senior Unsecured B+ B- Recovery Rating 4 4 Subordinated B- CCC Recovery Rating 6 6 New Rating MGM Resorts International Senior Secured $1.5B term loan B bank loan due 2019 BB Recovery Rating 1 $1.25B revolver due 2017 BB Recovery Rating 1 $1.25B term loan A due 2017 BB Recovery Rating 1 Senior Unsecured $1B sr nts due 2021 B+ Recovery Rating 4