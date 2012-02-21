版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts Venoco rating to 'B-' from 'B'

Feb 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has
revised its recovery rating on Venoco Inc.'s unsecured debt to '5' from
'4'. The '5' recovery rating reflects our expectation for a modest (10% to 30%)
recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default. As a result, we have
lowered our rating on Venoco's two senior unsecured debt issues ($150 million
11.50% senior unsecured notes due 2017 and $500 million 8.875% senior unsecured
notes due 2019) to 'B-' from 'B'. Our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company
remains unchanged and on CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed
it on Jan. 18, 2012.	
	
The issue-level rating revision reflects Venoco's recently revised, higher, 	
borrowing base redetermination and an updated PV-10 valuation based on 	
year-end 2011 proven reserves using Standard & Poor's recovery methodology and 	
stressed price deck assumptions.	
	
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Venoco, to be 	
published later on RatingsDirect.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Venoco Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating             B/Watch Negative	
	
Rating Lowered, Remain on Watch; Recovery Rating Revised	
	
                                     To                   From	
Venoco Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                    B-/Watch Negative    B/Watch Negative	
  Recovery Rating                    5                    4	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

