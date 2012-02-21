版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 22日 星期三 03:27 BJT

TEXT-S&P affirms URS at 'BBB-' after Flint announcement

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based URS Corp. has agreed to acquire Canada-based Flint
Energy Services Ltd. for a total consideration of approximately $1.5
billion.	
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on URS. The 	
outlook remains stable.	
     -- Although we expect credit metrics to weaken somewhat as a result of 	
the proposed acquisition, we believe that the company will be able to repay 	
debt and restore credit metrics to levels appropriate for the rating within 18 	
to 24 months.	
	
Rating Action	
	
On Feb. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' 	
corporate credit rating on San Francisco-based URS Corp. The outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
	
URS' credit measures will be stretched for the rating temporarily because of 	
the debt-funded acquisition of Flint Energy Services Ltd. However, the rating 	
affirmation reflects our expectation that within 18 to 24 months, ratios will 	
return to commensurate levels, including total debt to EBITDA of less than 3x 	
and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 30% or more.	
	
We believe the proposed acquisition of Flint Energy Services will modestly 	
enhance URS' business, although it does not affect our overall assessment of 	
the business risk profile as "satisfactory," as our criteria define the terms. 	
This reflects our expectation that the company will continue to benefit from 	
its significant scale, full-service capabilities, diversified end-market 	
exposure, and a track record of good cost and contract management that should 	
continue to support consistent cash flow generation. These factors temper 	
competitive industry conditions, cyclical end-markets, and the execution risks 	
inherent to construction projects. Although growth prospects in URS' 	
industrial and commercial, infrastructure, and power segments are positive, 	
the company faces weaker conditions in its large federal segment because of 	
government budget uncertainties.	
	
The acquisition will strengthen URS' capabilities, bolstering its position as 	
one of the top engineering and construction firms nationwide. We believe URS 	
will be able to leverage its strong engineering resources to integrate and 	
further develop Flint's business. The acquisition will expand its service 	
portfolio to the large oil and gas sector, thereby closing a product gap with 	
some of its large engineering and construction peers. Flint has maintained 	
relatively steady margins in a cyclical industry, in part because of its 	
overall lower contract risks relative to the industry average. 	
	
Tempering these factors, URS' increased exposure to oil and gas prices will 	
increase the share of revenues and profits it will derive from a highly 	
cyclical sector. In addition, Flint's business model is more capital intensive 	
(both in terms of capital expenditures and working capital) and has generated 	
less consistent cash flow than URS' base business over the past few years. 	
Although cost synergies and revenue synergies are not critical factors 	
underlying the transaction, integration issues will remain a potential risk 	
factor.	
	
We believe that the acquisition is consistent with management's previously 	
stated growth objectives and financial policies, although the debt funding the 	
full transaction will initially stretch credit measures somewhat beyond levels 	
that Standard & Poor's considers adequate for the rating. Following the 	
acquisition, we expect URS to prioritize debt reduction to restore credit 	
measures. Based on our expectation for annual free cash flow generation of 	
about $400 million, we believe that the company should be able to restore 	
credit ratios to less than 3x adjusted debt to EBITDA and FFO to debt of 30% 	
or more by year-end 2013. This assumes that the company will pay down at least 	
$350 million of debt over the next two years. Until then, we consider the 	
company to have very limited capacity for acquisition spending in excess of 	
$100 million or for share buybacks. 	
	
Liquidity	
We expect URS will have "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs over the next 	
12-18 months even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA decline. This is based on 	
the following factors and assumptions:	
	
     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and 	
facility availability, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 	
months.	
     -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more 	
than 15%. 	
	
Liquidity sources over the next 12 months include our assumptions for about 	
$400 million of free cash flow in 2012 (although working capital requirements 	
could reduce this somewhat), and we expect that the company will maintain $400 	
million or more of availability under its revolving credit facility. 	
	
Financial covenants govern availability under the revolving credit facility, 	
including a 3x maximum leverage covenant. We expect that the company will 	
exercise its option under the agreement to relax this covenant to 3.25x for 	
four quarters to provide additional headroom following the acquisition. We 	
expect that URS will maintain 15% headroom or more under these requirements.	
	
Outlook	
	
The outlook is stable. Our baseline scenario assumes low-single-digit organic 	
revenue growth and steady profit margins over the next two years, as the 	
company continues to face mixed conditions in its various markets. In 	
particular, our economists expect federal government spending to decline about 	
1.9% this year, which we think could result in a slightly greater revenue 	
decline in URS' federal segment, offset by more favorable trends in its 	
infrastructure and power segments. This should support consistent cash flow 	
generation, enabling the company to reduce debt and leverage over next two 	
years. 	
	
We believe that the debt-financed acquisition of Flint will use essentially 	
all of URS' debt capacity at the current rating. In particular, we believe 	
that URS will need to achieve at least $350 million of debt reduction over the 	
next two years, or more if operating performance is weaker than we expect, to 	
appropriately restore its credit measures. Therefore, should management depart 	
from its stated goal of prioritizing debt reduction and curtailing both 	
acquisition spending and share buybacks until metrics are fully restored, we 	
could lower the rating. 	
	
We are unlikely to raise the rating in the next two years, but we could, over 	
the longer-term, consider an upgrade if management adheres to more 	
conservative financial policies. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 	
     -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
URS Corp.	
 Corporate credit rating                BBB-/Stable/--     	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐