2012年 2月 22日

TEXT-S&P revises CommScope outlook to stable from negative

Overview	
     -- We are revising our outlook on global telecommunications 	
infrastructure solutions provider CommScope to stable from negative based on 	
the company's solid free cash flow dynamics and reduced leverage despite a 	
challenging global operating environment in the second half of 2011.	
     -- In addition, we are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the 	
company.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects CommScope's consistent free cash flow 	
generation, which we believe it will partially use to make further modest debt 	
reductions, as well as our expectations for an improved cost structure and 	
more stable U.S. wireless spending.	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services revised its outlook on 	
Hickory, N.C.-based CommScope Inc. to stable from negative. At the same time, 	
we affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company.  	
	
The outlook revision to stable from negative is based on our belief that 	
leverage will be sustained at or below 5x through cost-control efforts and 	
further modest debt repayments.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on CommScope reflect the company's meaningful market share and 	
favorable long-term demand fundamentals in its selected end markets and good 	
geographic and product diversity, as well as its strong free cash flow 	
generation capabilities. Limited revenue visibility in a cyclical operating 	
environment, exposure to volatile raw material pricing, a leveraged balance 	
sheet, and an aggressive financial policy temper those positive credit 	
characteristics. 	
	
CommScope is a global provider of infrastructure solutions for wireless, 	
business enterprise, and residential broadband networks. As a top supplier of 	
microwave antennas and cables, wireless base station antennas, wireless 	
coverage and capacity enhancers, enterprise cabling systems, and trunk and 	
drop cables, CommScope is well positioned to benefit from long-term secular 	
growth in bandwidth requirements from increased usage of communication devices 	
such as wireless phones and computers. Expected demand drivers include 	
geographic expansion, as such countries as India and China build out their 	
communications networks, and strong growth in mobile communications and data 	
usage, which requires continual upgrades of network infrastructure. 	
	
We classify CommScope's business risk profile as "fair" (as defined in our 	
criteria). The company holds leading positions in its product niches, but 	
short product lead times and the lack of long-term contracts leave it 	
vulnerable to demand volatility such as occurred in late 2008 and early 2009. 	
Revenue and EBITDA rebounded only modestly in 2010 (5.4% and about 1.5%, 	
respectively) after the downturn, predominantly because wireless carrier 	
spending in the U.S. and Europe remained subdued in the first half of the year 	
and regulatory restrictions in India prevented anticipated growth. The company 	
continued to experience tepid growth in 2011, with revenue up only marginally. 	
	
The company's smaller enterprise and broadband segments posted robust growth 	
across all regions, but the larger wireless segment suffered from network 	
spending by wireless carriers in the U.S. (including the failed AT&T/T-Mobile 	
acquisition). While we believe that steady global demand for wireless 	
connectivity and increased data capacity needs will drive growth longer term, 	
we expect only low-single-digit revenue growth for 2012 due to European 	
weakness and ongoing regulatory confusion in India. Additionally, CommScope's 	
legacy wire and cable segment and structured cabling solutions depend on 	
commercial and residential construction patterns, which, while improved, are 	
likely to remain below historical levels over the near term.	
	
The company's operating income and cash flow are subject to some seasonality 	
and to the buying patterns of large carrier and enterprise customers. More 	
importantly, the company is exposed to volatile raw material costs 	
(particularly copper and aluminum). The company has the ability to pass 	
through a significant portion of these costs, but was challenged in 2011 by 	
sharp cost swings and delays in resetting pricing, which impaired EBITDA. 	
However, it frequently undertakes restructuring initiatives to contain costs, 	
and good product diversity and higher value-added infrastructure and 	
enterprise solutions help offset the effects of raw material volatility on 	
margins. Therefore, we expect CommScope will maintain EBITDA margins in the 	
mid-teens area, in line with historical levels, despite our expectations for 	
higher raw material pricing over the next year.	
	
Standard & Poor's pro forma adjusted debt to EBITDA improved to around 5.2x at 	
fiscal year-end 2011, from 5.7x at the close of the January 2011 LBO, as the 	
company repaid around $150 million of debt. Debt is adjusted for operating 	
leases, pensions, and OPEBs. Pro forma EBITDA includes adjustments for 	
one-time costs related to the LBO, EBITDA from recent acquisitions, and a 	
portion of prospective cost savings from restructuring actions. CommScope 	
generates solid free operating cash flow (FOCF), reflecting good working 	
capital management and moderate capital spending. The company has historically 	
used this cash flow to make substantial debt repayments, but given the 	
additional post-LBO interest expense and our belief that the company's 	
private-equity ownership structure will result in more aggressive financial 	
policies than in the past, we think that future debt repayments will be more 	
modest. Moreover, the company has been fairly acquisitive in the past, 	
including two large debt-financed acquisitions in 2004 and 2007, and more two 	
more recent acquisitions in 2011. We expect that CommScope will continue to 	
use cash flow to make acquisitions, albeit smaller product- or 	
technology-related ones given the current capital structure.  	
	
Liquidity	
We consider CommScope's liquidity "adequate" (as defined in our criteria). We 	
expect that the company's cash sources will be sufficient to cover uses by 	
more than 1.2x over the near term, even with our assumption of moderate, 	
ongoing acquisition activity. We also believe that net sources will remain 	
positive, even with a 20% decline in EBITDA. However, given the company's 	
exposure to volatile commodity prices and highly regulated end markets, we 	
feel it could be susceptible to low-probability, high-impact exogenous shocks. 	
	
Cash sources include a sizable amount of cash on the balance sheet at Dec. 31, 	
2011, consistently solid funds from operations generation, and ample ABL 	
revolver availability. Normal cash uses include annual capital expenditures of 	
around $40 million, some moderate working capital investment to fund 	
inventories and receivables during growth periods, and annual debt 	
amortization of $10 million. The company has also historically used cash to 	
meet post-retirement obligations, and expects to continue making material, 	
ongoing annual contributions to these plans. 	
	
The company is not required to adhere to any financial maintenance covenants 	
on a regular basis; it is only subject to one springing fixed-charge coverage 	
ratio contained in the ABL credit agreement. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on CommScope that 	
will be published shortly on RatingsDirect. 	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook on CommScope reflects our belief that the company will 	
realize the full benefit of restructuring initiatives over the near term, 	
continue to make modest debt repayments, and experience more stable U.S. 	
wireless spending. However, if debt to EBITDA exceeds 6x because the company 	
does not achieve anticipated cost savings, global (particularly U.S.) wireless 	
infrastructure spending remains soft, or volatile raw material costs cause 	
gross margins to contract 2% or more, we could lower the corporate credit 	
rating to 'B'. 	
	
An upgrade is unlikely over the near term given the company's current 	
ownership structure, which we believe precludes sustained de-leveraging.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
CommScope Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       B+/Negative/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
	
CommScope Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         BB                 	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  	
 Senior Unsecured                       B                  	
   Recovery Rating                      5                  	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

