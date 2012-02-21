版本:
TEXT-S&P: Wynn Resorts Outlook Oevised to stable from positive

Feb 21 - Overview	
     -- Gaming operator Wynn Resorts announced the completion of an internal 	
investigation identifying apparent violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt 	
Practices Act by a current member of the board of directors.	
     -- The company's board of directors has requested the resignation of the 	
director and has financed the redemption of his over 24.5 million shares with 	
a new $1.9 billion promissory note due 2022.	
     -- We are revising our rating outlook on Wynn Resorts to stable from 	
positive.	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that based on our 	
current performance expectations, Wynn will maintain credit measures in line 	
with the current rating.	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating 	
outlook on Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts Ltd.  to stable from positive.
We affirmed our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on the company, along with all 	
related issue ratings on the company's debt.	
	
Rationale	
The revision of our rating outlook to stable from positive reflects our view 	
that the $1.9 billion promissory note issued to fund the common share 	
redemption reduces the likelihood that Wynn will have the flexibility to 	
maintain a financial risk profile supportive of a higher rating over the 	
intermediate term. This assessment incorporates our performance expectations 	
and assumptions regarding future development spending and shareholder 	
distributions. In addition, the outlook revision reflects the likelihood of 	
further litigation and potential governance disruption related to this issue, 	
as well as the risk that the valuation of the redeemed shares will be 	
contested, resulting in a potentially higher payout.	
	
The affirmation of our 'BB+' corporate credit rating reflects our expectation 	
that Wynn will maintain credit measures comfortably in line with the rating, 	
including leverage generally at or below 4x, and maintain some flexibility to 	
pursue development opportunities beyond Cotai over the longer term. Our 	
affirmation also assumes that this issue will not affect Wynn's gaming license 	
in Nevada or its concession in Macau.	
	
Our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on Wynn reflects our assessment of the 	
company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk 	
profile as "significant," according to our rating criteria. Our view of Wynn's 	
business risk reflects the company's leading presence in two of the largest 	
global gaming markets, its high-quality assets and well-known brand, and an 	
experienced management team. These business strengths are somewhat offset by 	
the gaming industry's vulnerability to economic cycles given its discretionary 	
nature. The high levels of competition in the Las Vegas and Macau gaming 	
markets, and management's relatively aggressive expansion strategy, which 	
includes substantial expected debt-financed development spending in Cotai over 	
the next several years, are also mitigating business risk factors. Our 	
assessment of Wynn's financial risk takes into account the company's large 	
debt burden and track record of returning substantial capital to shareholders. 	
Still, notwithstanding these factors, we expect Wynn's strong liquidity 	
position to allow the company to pursue and finance developments in a manner 	
that preserves credit quality in line with the current rating. Pro forma for 	
the issuance of the $1.9 billion promissory notes, Wynn's operating 	
lease-adjusted leverage was approximately 3.3x and EBITDA coverage of interest 	
was nearly 6.0x as of Dec. 31, 2011.	
	
When assessing Wynn's credit quality, we consider the consolidated entity, 	
despite the distinct financing structures at Wynn Resorts and the Las Vegas 	
and Macau subsidiaries. We deem the strategic relationship between the parent 	
and each subsidiary as an important factor that has a bearing on the credit 	
quality of the overall consolidated entity. However, in notching our 	
issue-level ratings from the corporate credit rating, we recognize the 	
distinct financing structures and associated collateral.	
	
During 2011, property-level EBITDA at Wynn's Las Vegas casinos grew over 62%, 	
to $439 million (29.6% margin), and property level EBITDA at Wynn's Macau 	
properties grew 34%, to $1,196.2 million (31.6% margin). Our rating 	
incorporates the following expectations for 2012 and 2013:	
     -- For Wynn's Las Vegas properties, we are assuming net revenue growth of 	
7.5% in each of 2012 and 2013. We are also incorporating an expectation that 	
property EBITDA margin remains at least in the high-20% area over this time 	
frame, which would result in property EBITDA growth in the 5% to 10% range 	
each year. This outlook incorporates our economists' current forecast that 	
growth in U.S. real GDP and consumer spending will both average slightly above 	
2.0% over the next two years. We believe that the Las Vegas Strip should 	
realize at least modest growth in gaming revenues over this time frame as the 	
economy continues to gradually improve. Additionally, Las Vegas visitation 	
trends remain solid, which, combined with ongoing improvement in group booking 	
levels, should support continued strong occupancy at Wynn's properties in at 	
least the high-80% area and continued improved average daily rates during this 	
period.	
     -- For Wynn's Macau properties, we are assuming net revenue growth of 5% 	
in each of 2012 and 2013. We are also incorporating an expectation of property 	
EBITDA margin of about 30% over this time frame, which would result in modest, 	
low- to mid-single-digit property-level EBITDA growth over each of the next 	
two years. While Wynn's growth in Macau has greatly exceeded this pace over 	
the past few years, we believe the recently opened Galaxy resort in Cotai, in 	
addition to the near-term opening of Las Vegas Sands' new Cotai developments, 	
will account for much of the growth in the Macau gaming market going forward. 	
Still, based on our economists' current forecast that growth in real GDP in 	
the People's Republic of China will remain in the high-single-digit area over 	
the next few years, we believe Wynn will benefit from at least modest revenue 	
growth despite substantial new capacity from competitors entering the market. 	
Tourists from China, along with those from Hong Kong, consistently comprise 	
over 80% of visitation to Macau.	
     -- While the timing remains uncertain, we are assuming that development 	
of Wynn's planned Cotai project moves forward later in 2012 and that the 	
property opens in late 2015. Management has indicated a tentative budget for 	
the project in the $2.5 billion to $3 billion range. We have assumed the cost 	
of the development is $3.3 billion and that less than $2 billion of that 	
spending will be debt financed. We have also conservatively assumed annual 	
capital expenditures at Wynn's existing properties in the $150 million to $200 	
million range, which would accommodate future investments similar to the room 	
renovations and other expansions at the Las Vegas properties in recent years.	
     -- Management has a track record of opportunistically returning 	
significant capital to shareholders. It is unclear what impact the redemption 	
of over 24.5 million shares will have on management's posture toward special 	
dividends. However, we have assumed that, in addition to the $0.50 per-share 	
quarterly dividend (which would total approximately $200 million annually), 	
management will pay special dividends in each of the next several years 	
ranging from $250 million to $750 million. We have assumed that as spending in 	
Cotai ramps up, the size of the special dividend will be reduced to the lower 	
end of that range.	
     -- Finally, we have assumed that Wynn will maintain at least a $1 billion 	
cash balance to preserve flexibility in the event that additional expansion 	
opportunities arise, or to protect against unexpected volatility in Las Vegas 	
or Macau.	
	
Wynn's financial profile deteriorates somewhat over the next few years under 	
our forecast, but we do not expect leverage to spike above 4x. While our 	
forecast does not allow Wynn substantial flexibility to pursue additional 	
expansion opportunities over the next few years at the current rating, we 	
believe any other opportunities, whether in the U.S. or abroad, would take at 	
least several years to come to fruition. In addition, we believe management 	
will employ a measured pace of development, given Steve Wynn's intimate 	
involvement in the design of each of Wynn's resorts. 	
	
Based on our assessment of Wynn's business risk profile as satisfactory, we 	
would be comfortable with leverage temporarily spiking as high as 4.5x to fund 	
development projects, but generally consider leverage closer to 4.0x in line 	
with a 'BB+' corporate credit rating. To achieve a 'BBB-' corporate credit 	
rating (and investment-grade status), we would be comfortable with leverage 	
temporarily spiking to the high-3x area to fund development projects, but 	
generally consider leverage closer to 3x to be appropriate.	
	
Liquidity	
Based on the company's likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 	
months and incorporating our performance expectations, Wynn has a "strong" 	
liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant factors in our 	
assessment of Wynn's liquidity profile include the following:	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity over that period to exceed  uses by 	
1.5x or more, and believe sources would exceed uses, even if EBITDA declined 	
by 30%. 	
     -- We believe Wynn has sufficient covenant headroom under both its Las 	
Vegas and Macau credit facilities, so a 30% decline in EBITDA in either market 	
would not result in a breach of financial covenants.	
	
Wynn Resorts derives liquidity from excess cash balances, in addition to 	
revolver availability and cash generated at its Las Vegas and Macau 	
subsidiaries. However, the ability to move cash upstream from the Las Vegas 	
entity is somewhat restricted. As of Dec. 31, 2011, cash balances totaled 	
approximately $1.3 billion, about half of which were held at the Macau 	
subsidiary. We believe Wynn also had approximately $347 million of borrowing 	
capacity under the Las Vegas revolving credit facilities and full availability 	
under the $1 billion Macau revolving credit facility.	
	
During the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011 (cash flow figures for the fourth 	
quarter of 2011 are not yet available), Wynn generated over $1.5 billion in 	
operating cash flow, about $140 million of which funded capital expenditures. 	
Following the recently completed room renovations at the Wynn Las Vegas, we 	
believe capital spending needs at Wynn's existing properties could be limited 	
to maintenance-related expenditures, which we estimate to be about $75 	
million. However, we have assumed annual capital expenditures at the existing 	
properties in the $150 million to $200 million range over the next few years. 	
This would allow management the flexibility to invest in a manner similar to 	
that it used recently for the room renovations and other expansions at the Las 	
Vegas properties. Under our performance assumptions outlined above, Wynn would 	
generate substantial free operating cash flow during the next few years, a 	
large portion of which we expect will fund development spending in Cotai, with 	
the balance likely funding dividend payments, as described above.	
	
Debt maturities are limited over the next few years. In 2012, the Macau 	
revolving credit facility (currently undrawn) and a small note payable at Wynn 	
Resorts mature. Thereafter, the company faces approximately $50 million and 	
$550 million of maturities in 2013 and 2014, respectively. In addition, the 	
2010 amendment to the Las Vegas credit facilities, which eliminated the 	
maximum consolidated leverage ratio covenant and reduced the minimum 	
consolidated interest coverage covenant to 1x through June 2013, has 	
alleviated any concerns we have with the company's ability to maintain 	
covenant compliance over the intermediate term.	
	
Outlook	
Our rating outlook on Wynn is stable, reflecting our belief that, based on 	
performance expectations, Wynn can maintain credit measures in line with the 	
rating, even incorporating substantial development spending in Cotai. 	
Following the addition of the $1.9 billion promissory note to Wynn's capital 	
structure, and the likelihood of further litigation and potential governance 	
disruption related to this issue, as well as the risk that the valuation of 	
the redeemed shares will be contested, resulting in a higher payout, an 	
upgrade seems unlikely over the intermediate term. For Wynn to achieve a 	
higher rating (and investment-grade status), we would be comfortable with 	
leverage temporarily spiking to the high-3x area to fund development projects, 	
but generally consider leverage closer to 3x in line with a 'BBB-' corporate 	
credit rating, based on our assessment of Wynn's business risk profile as 	
satisfactory. We would also require management to more clearly articulate a 	
financial policy regarding its tolerance for leverage. 	
	
We could revise our rating outlook to negative or lower the rating if 	
additional details emerge relating to the investigation of the board member 	
that could result in a significant payout in addition to the share redemption 	
or have the potential to affect Wynn's gaming license in Nevada or its 	
concession in Macau. Additionally, a lower rating could result from 	
meaningfully weaker performance in Las Vegas or Macau than we currently 	
expect, which could stem from a more muted economic recovery in the U.S. or 	
less robust economic growth in China than our economists currently 	
contemplate, or a more aggressive use of debt to fund the Cotai development 	
than we have incorporated into our ratings, such that we came to expect 	
leverage to be sustained above 5x for a prolonged period of time.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Wynn Resorts Ltd.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB+/Stable/--      BB+/Positive/--	
	
Wynn Las Vegas LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB+/Stable/--      BB+/Positive/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Wynn Las Vegas Capital Corp.	
Wynn Las Vegas LLC	
 Senior secured debt                    BBB-               	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

