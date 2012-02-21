TEXT-S&P: Wynn Resorts Outlook Oevised to stable from positive

Feb 21 - Overview -- Gaming operator Wynn Resorts announced the completion of an internal investigation identifying apparent violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by a current member of the board of directors. -- The company's board of directors has requested the resignation of the director and has financed the redemption of his over 24.5 million shares with a new $1.9 billion promissory note due 2022. -- We are revising our rating outlook on Wynn Resorts to stable from positive. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that based on our current performance expectations, Wynn will maintain credit measures in line with the current rating. Rating Action On Feb. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts Ltd. to stable from positive. We affirmed our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on the company, along with all related issue ratings on the company's debt. Rationale The revision of our rating outlook to stable from positive reflects our view that the $1.9 billion promissory note issued to fund the common share redemption reduces the likelihood that Wynn will have the flexibility to maintain a financial risk profile supportive of a higher rating over the intermediate term. This assessment incorporates our performance expectations and assumptions regarding future development spending and shareholder distributions. In addition, the outlook revision reflects the likelihood of further litigation and potential governance disruption related to this issue, as well as the risk that the valuation of the redeemed shares will be contested, resulting in a potentially higher payout. The affirmation of our 'BB+' corporate credit rating reflects our expectation that Wynn will maintain credit measures comfortably in line with the rating, including leverage generally at or below 4x, and maintain some flexibility to pursue development opportunities beyond Cotai over the longer term. Our affirmation also assumes that this issue will not affect Wynn's gaming license in Nevada or its concession in Macau. Our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on Wynn reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "significant," according to our rating criteria. Our view of Wynn's business risk reflects the company's leading presence in two of the largest global gaming markets, its high-quality assets and well-known brand, and an experienced management team. These business strengths are somewhat offset by the gaming industry's vulnerability to economic cycles given its discretionary nature. The high levels of competition in the Las Vegas and Macau gaming markets, and management's relatively aggressive expansion strategy, which includes substantial expected debt-financed development spending in Cotai over the next several years, are also mitigating business risk factors. Our assessment of Wynn's financial risk takes into account the company's large debt burden and track record of returning substantial capital to shareholders. Still, notwithstanding these factors, we expect Wynn's strong liquidity position to allow the company to pursue and finance developments in a manner that preserves credit quality in line with the current rating. Pro forma for the issuance of the $1.9 billion promissory notes, Wynn's operating lease-adjusted leverage was approximately 3.3x and EBITDA coverage of interest was nearly 6.0x as of Dec. 31, 2011. When assessing Wynn's credit quality, we consider the consolidated entity, despite the distinct financing structures at Wynn Resorts and the Las Vegas and Macau subsidiaries. We deem the strategic relationship between the parent and each subsidiary as an important factor that has a bearing on the credit quality of the overall consolidated entity. However, in notching our issue-level ratings from the corporate credit rating, we recognize the distinct financing structures and associated collateral. During 2011, property-level EBITDA at Wynn's Las Vegas casinos grew over 62%, to $439 million (29.6% margin), and property level EBITDA at Wynn's Macau properties grew 34%, to $1,196.2 million (31.6% margin). Our rating incorporates the following expectations for 2012 and 2013: -- For Wynn's Las Vegas properties, we are assuming net revenue growth of 7.5% in each of 2012 and 2013. We are also incorporating an expectation that property EBITDA margin remains at least in the high-20% area over this time frame, which would result in property EBITDA growth in the 5% to 10% range each year. This outlook incorporates our economists' current forecast that growth in U.S. real GDP and consumer spending will both average slightly above 2.0% over the next two years. We believe that the Las Vegas Strip should realize at least modest growth in gaming revenues over this time frame as the economy continues to gradually improve. Additionally, Las Vegas visitation trends remain solid, which, combined with ongoing improvement in group booking levels, should support continued strong occupancy at Wynn's properties in at least the high-80% area and continued improved average daily rates during this period. -- For Wynn's Macau properties, we are assuming net revenue growth of 5% in each of 2012 and 2013. We are also incorporating an expectation of property EBITDA margin of about 30% over this time frame, which would result in modest, low- to mid-single-digit property-level EBITDA growth over each of the next two years. While Wynn's growth in Macau has greatly exceeded this pace over the past few years, we believe the recently opened Galaxy resort in Cotai, in addition to the near-term opening of Las Vegas Sands' new Cotai developments, will account for much of the growth in the Macau gaming market going forward. Still, based on our economists' current forecast that growth in real GDP in the People's Republic of China will remain in the high-single-digit area over the next few years, we believe Wynn will benefit from at least modest revenue growth despite substantial new capacity from competitors entering the market. Tourists from China, along with those from Hong Kong, consistently comprise over 80% of visitation to Macau. -- While the timing remains uncertain, we are assuming that development of Wynn's planned Cotai project moves forward later in 2012 and that the property opens in late 2015. Management has indicated a tentative budget for the project in the $2.5 billion to $3 billion range. We have assumed the cost of the development is $3.3 billion and that less than $2 billion of that spending will be debt financed. We have also conservatively assumed annual capital expenditures at Wynn's existing properties in the $150 million to $200 million range, which would accommodate future investments similar to the room renovations and other expansions at the Las Vegas properties in recent years. -- Management has a track record of opportunistically returning significant capital to shareholders. It is unclear what impact the redemption of over 24.5 million shares will have on management's posture toward special dividends. However, we have assumed that, in addition to the $0.50 per-share quarterly dividend (which would total approximately $200 million annually), management will pay special dividends in each of the next several years ranging from $250 million to $750 million. We have assumed that as spending in Cotai ramps up, the size of the special dividend will be reduced to the lower end of that range. -- Finally, we have assumed that Wynn will maintain at least a $1 billion cash balance to preserve flexibility in the event that additional expansion opportunities arise, or to protect against unexpected volatility in Las Vegas or Macau. Wynn's financial profile deteriorates somewhat over the next few years under our forecast, but we do not expect leverage to spike above 4x. While our forecast does not allow Wynn substantial flexibility to pursue additional expansion opportunities over the next few years at the current rating, we believe any other opportunities, whether in the U.S. or abroad, would take at least several years to come to fruition. In addition, we believe management will employ a measured pace of development, given Steve Wynn's intimate involvement in the design of each of Wynn's resorts. Based on our assessment of Wynn's business risk profile as satisfactory, we would be comfortable with leverage temporarily spiking as high as 4.5x to fund development projects, but generally consider leverage closer to 4.0x in line with a 'BB+' corporate credit rating. To achieve a 'BBB-' corporate credit rating (and investment-grade status), we would be comfortable with leverage temporarily spiking to the high-3x area to fund development projects, but generally consider leverage closer to 3x to be appropriate. Liquidity Based on the company's likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months and incorporating our performance expectations, Wynn has a "strong" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant factors in our assessment of Wynn's liquidity profile include the following: -- We expect sources of liquidity over that period to exceed uses by 1.5x or more, and believe sources would exceed uses, even if EBITDA declined by 30%. -- We believe Wynn has sufficient covenant headroom under both its Las Vegas and Macau credit facilities, so a 30% decline in EBITDA in either market would not result in a breach of financial covenants. Wynn Resorts derives liquidity from excess cash balances, in addition to revolver availability and cash generated at its Las Vegas and Macau subsidiaries. However, the ability to move cash upstream from the Las Vegas entity is somewhat restricted. As of Dec. 31, 2011, cash balances totaled approximately $1.3 billion, about half of which were held at the Macau subsidiary. We believe Wynn also had approximately $347 million of borrowing capacity under the Las Vegas revolving credit facilities and full availability under the $1 billion Macau revolving credit facility. During the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011 (cash flow figures for the fourth quarter of 2011 are not yet available), Wynn generated over $1.5 billion in operating cash flow, about $140 million of which funded capital expenditures. Following the recently completed room renovations at the Wynn Las Vegas, we believe capital spending needs at Wynn's existing properties could be limited to maintenance-related expenditures, which we estimate to be about $75 million. However, we have assumed annual capital expenditures at the existing properties in the $150 million to $200 million range over the next few years. This would allow management the flexibility to invest in a manner similar to that it used recently for the room renovations and other expansions at the Las Vegas properties. Under our performance assumptions outlined above, Wynn would generate substantial free operating cash flow during the next few years, a large portion of which we expect will fund development spending in Cotai, with the balance likely funding dividend payments, as described above. Debt maturities are limited over the next few years. In 2012, the Macau revolving credit facility (currently undrawn) and a small note payable at Wynn Resorts mature. Thereafter, the company faces approximately $50 million and $550 million of maturities in 2013 and 2014, respectively. In addition, the 2010 amendment to the Las Vegas credit facilities, which eliminated the maximum consolidated leverage ratio covenant and reduced the minimum consolidated interest coverage covenant to 1x through June 2013, has alleviated any concerns we have with the company's ability to maintain covenant compliance over the intermediate term. Outlook Our rating outlook on Wynn is stable, reflecting our belief that, based on performance expectations, Wynn can maintain credit measures in line with the rating, even incorporating substantial development spending in Cotai. Following the addition of the $1.9 billion promissory note to Wynn's capital structure, and the likelihood of further litigation and potential governance disruption related to this issue, as well as the risk that the valuation of the redeemed shares will be contested, resulting in a higher payout, an upgrade seems unlikely over the intermediate term. For Wynn to achieve a higher rating (and investment-grade status), we would be comfortable with leverage temporarily spiking to the high-3x area to fund development projects, but generally consider leverage closer to 3x in line with a 'BBB-' corporate credit rating, based on our assessment of Wynn's business risk profile as satisfactory. We would also require management to more clearly articulate a financial policy regarding its tolerance for leverage. We could revise our rating outlook to negative or lower the rating if additional details emerge relating to the investigation of the board member that could result in a significant payout in addition to the share redemption or have the potential to affect Wynn's gaming license in Nevada or its concession in Macau. Additionally, a lower rating could result from meaningfully weaker performance in Las Vegas or Macau than we currently expect, which could stem from a more muted economic recovery in the U.S. or less robust economic growth in China than our economists currently contemplate, or a more aggressive use of debt to fund the Cotai development than we have incorporated into our ratings, such that we came to expect leverage to be sustained above 5x for a prolonged period of time. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Wynn Resorts Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- BB+/Positive/-- Wynn Las Vegas LLC Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- BB+/Positive/-- Ratings Affirmed Wynn Las Vegas Capital Corp. Wynn Las Vegas LLC Senior secured debt BBB- Recovery Rating 2