TEXT-S&P: Methanex ratings unaffected by note issue

Feb 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its
ratings on Methanex Corp. (BBB-/Stable/--) are unaffected by the
company's announcement that it will issue US$250 million in senior unsecured
notes with a 10-year maturity. We expect the company to use the proceeds to
retire its existing US$200 million senior unsecured notes due August 2012. The
company's adjusted leverage is about 3.0x. We expect Methanex's debt to decline
by about US$55 million on an annual basis as it makes debt payments (including
those related to the company's Egypt facility) and for its leverage ratio to be
between 2.5x-3.0x in the next couple of years.

