TEXT-S&P may raise Flint Energy Services ratings

Overview	
     -- URS Corp. (BBB-/Stable/--) has announced its intention to
acquire all of Flint Energy Services Ltd.'s issued and outstanding
common shares for a total purchase price of C$1.25 billion.	
     -- We are placing our ratings, including the 'BB-' long-term corporate 	
credit and senior unsecured debt ratings, on Flint on CreditWatch with 	
positive implications.	
     -- Given the higher credit rating on URS, Standard & Poor's expects to 	
raise the ratings on Flint on completion of the URS acquisition.	
     -- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement before June 30, 2012.	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on 	
Flint Energy Services Ltd. on CreditWatch with positive implications. The '3' 	
recovery rating on Flint's C$175 million senior unsecured debt, maturing in 	
2019, remains unchanged.	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch placement on Flint follows URS Corp.'s announced 	
(BBB-/Stable/--) intention to acquire all of Flint's issued and outstanding 	
common shares for a total purchase price of C$1.25 billion. The transaction is 	
expected to close by June 30, 2012.	
	
Given the higher credit rating on URS, Standard & Poor's expects to raise its 	
long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Flint upon 	
completion of the URS acquisition. Pro forma this transaction, Flint is 	
estimated to account for about 22% of the consolidated entity's revenues, 	
based on the year-to-date financial performance at Sept. 30, 2011. 	
	
With the addition of URS' engineering capability to Flint's construction 	
services, we believe Flint should be able to improve its competitive position 	
in the growing oil sands sector of the oil and gas industry. There is the 	
potential for the Flint and URS combined entity to increase its participation 	
in the future development of in-situ oil sands projects, which are expected to 	
account for the majority of the estimated C$180 billion of development 	
activity expected to occur during the next 10 years. These business 	
opportunities will largely occur in the company's Facility Infrastructure 	
division, a segment that has historically generated operating margins that are 	
slightly weaker than the company's consolidated operating margins; however, 	
the combined company should be able to improve the segment's operating margin 	
performance through its expanded service capabilities (which will now include 	
engineering, procurement, and construction). Although we do not expect this 	
segment's operating margins will reach or exceed Flint's recent 8%-10% 	
realized consolidated operating margins, we believe the segment will continue 	
to grow as a percentage of Flint's total revenues and operating income.	
	
The current ratings on Flint reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the 	
company's participation in the volatile and cyclical oil and gas industry, its 	
operating margin volatility due to negligible pricing power, and a highly 	
concentrated customer base. These weaknesses, which hamper the ratings, are 	
somewhat offset by Flint's vertically integrated operations, which allow the 	
company to participate in various stages of project development, from initial 	
construction through commercial operation. We believe the company's overall 	
credit profile also benefits from its relatively under-levered balance sheet, 	
enabling it to maintain strong cash flow protection metrics, despite its 	
somewhat weak realized consolidated operating margins.	
	
Flint's existing business risk profile, which we characterize as weak based on 	
our ratings criteria, reflects our assessment of the company's vertically 	
integrated diversified operations in its four business segments: production 	
services, facility infrastructure, oilfield services, and maintenance 	
services. These four business units enable Flint to participate in both 	
conventional and unconventional oil and gas development activities. We believe 	
the company's ability to service both conventional and unconventional oil and 	
gas development projects provides good visibility to business and revenue 	
growth. In fact, new business contracts secured during the first three 	
quarters of 2011 will bolster the Facility Infrastructure segment's revenues 	
in 2012 and 2013.	
	
In our opinion, the company's significant financial risk profile, which is 	
stronger than the 'BB-' rating suggests, benefits from its moderate debt 	
levels and history of maintaining its capital spending within operating cash 	
flows. Pro forma its integration with its new parent company, URS, we believe 	
Flint's large and volatile working capital requirements will have a less 	
material effect on the consolidated entity's liquidity and overall financial 	
risk profile. 	
	
CreditWatch	
Standard & Poor's expects to resolve the CreditWatch placement before June 30, 	
2012.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas 	
Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012	
     -- Canadian Oil And Gas Service Companies Get A Boost From High Oil 	
Prices, Oct. 18, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors For Global Oilfield Services Companies, May 31, 2006	
     -- Oilfield Services Company Characteristics and Keys to Success Dec. 11, 	
2003	
	
Ratings List	
CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Flint Energy Services Ltd.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Watch Pos/--   BB-/Stable/--	
 Senior Unsecured	
  Local Currency                        BB-/Watch Pos      BB- 	
  Recovery Rating                       3                  3	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

