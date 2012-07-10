TEXT-Fitch affirms Bradford & Bingley's covered bonds at 'AAA'

July 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bradford & Bingley's (B&B;
'A'/Negative/'F1') mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'. In total there are
GBP2.558bn bonds outstanding to date and all bonds benefit from a 12 month
extendable maturity from their expected maturity dates. The bonds are guaranteed
by Bradford & Bingley Covered Bonds LLP.
The covered bonds' rating continues to be based on the guarantee from HM
Treasury (HMT) originally established on 29 September 2008 and set to expire
when B&B has been completely wound down. Therefore, Fitch does not publish the
Discontinuity Factor nor the level of asset percentage supporting B&B's covered
bond rating as these are not drivers of the rating considering the guarantee.
HMT's statement on the guarantee notes that the guarantee arrangements include
B&B's obligations in respect of its covered bonds, but does not specify whether
it is a guarantee for timely payment of obligations or for payment of
obligations when creditors suffer a loss. The guarantee specifies that it is
timely payment for unsecured obligations and, for secured obligations, HMT notes
that it guarantees them to the extent that those obligations exceed available
proceeds of the realised security.
The covered bonds are unsecured obligations of B&B, but since the cover pool is
a form of security for investors, the agency interprets that timely payment of
obligations is not prescribed under the guarantee. The agency relies on the
'AAA' protection for investors to be based on recoveries after a covered bond
default. However, the agency notes that, prior to 2031 when the last covered
bond will mature, should a payment on the covered bonds be missed, there is
potential for a cross-default of B&B's other senior unsecured obligations, which
mature in 2047. A missed payment on the covered bonds may lead to an
acceleration of all covered bonds, which would require a larger and earlier
payout under the guarantee than repaying the covered bonds as they become due.
In the guarantee, there is no language describing it as irrevocable. However,
because of the involvement of the UK sovereign as the owner of B&B and the
guarantor of its obligations, Fitch has made an exception to its standard
criteria for analysing guarantees, which focuses on their irrevocability. The
agency's view is that governments do not make these commitments lightly and
their credibility and, potentially, the credibility of the UK financial markets
could be at risk if they reneged on such obligations.
Details on the cover assets and covered bonds, as reported in B&B's quarterly
reports will continue to be published on the agency's website in its
surveillance database. Fitch will continue to monitor the status of the HMT
guarantee on an ongoing basis, and assess whether the features in place provides
protection commensurate with the rating.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
