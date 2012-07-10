TEXT-S&P rates SBA Telecommunications proposed notes 'B+'

July 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B+' issue level rating and '4' recovery rating to SBA Telecommunications Inc.'s proposed $650 million of senior unsecured notes. The '4' recovery rating indicates Standard & Poor's expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a default. Proceeds will be used to repay the $400 million bridge loan which funded the Mobilitie acquisition, and partly repay revolving credit drawdowns. Parent SBA Communications Corp.'s 'B+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook are not affected by this issuance, which does not change the company's financial profile. We still expect leverage, including our adjustments for operating leases to be around 8.5x at the end of 2013 under our base case scenario. Given the magnitude of SBA's other cash requirements over the next 12 months, including, most notably, the cash requirements for the TowerCo acquisition, our assessment of the company's liquidity remains "less than adequate," because sources of liquidity remain below 1.2x. For the company's liquidity to be reassessed as "adequate," SBA would have to access the capital markets to complete its funding needs for the TowerCo transaction, as well as the $535 million of convertible debt maturing in May 2013. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST SBA Communications Corp. Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- Rating Assigned SBA Telecommunications Inc. $650 mil. senior unsecured notes B+ Recovery rating 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.