版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 22日 星期三 06:14 BJT

TEXT-S&P assigns EveryWare Inc prelim 'B' rating

Feb 21 - Overview	
     -- The merger of Anchor Hocking LLC, Anchor Hocking Canada Inc., and 	
Oneida Ltd. will create U.S.-based EveryWare Inc. As part of the transaction, 	
EveryWare will pay about $15.8 million of dividends to its shareholders, 	
including majority owner Monomoy Capital Partners.	
     -- We have assigned a preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to 	
EveryWare. We have assigned a preliminary 'B' issue-level rating, and a 	
preliminary recovery rating of '3', to the company's senior secured term loan.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that EveryWare will 	
maintain leverage below 5x, adequate liquidity, and positive free cash flow.	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a preliminary 	
'B' corporate credit rating to U.S.-based EveryWare Inc., a manufacturer and 	
distributor of tableware, including glassware, dinnerware, and flatware. 	
	
We also assigned a preliminary 'B' issue-level rating to EveryWare's $150 	
million senior secured term loan due in six years. The preliminary recovery 	
rating is '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery 	
in the event of a payment default. These ratings are based on preliminary 	
terms and are subject to review upon the receipt of final documentation. The 	
company will also have a $75 million asset-based revolving credit facility 	
(ABL; unrated) due in five years. We understand that net proceeds from the 	
financing will be used to fund a dividend to its shareholders, including 	
majority owner Monomoy Capital Partners, retire existing debt at Anchor 	
Hocking LLC (Anchor) and Oneida Ltd. (Oneida), and to cover fees and expenses. 	
	
The outlook is stable. Pro forma for the transaction, we estimate that the 	
company will have about $190 million of reported debt outstanding. Including 	
our adjustments for operating leases, pension obligations, and payment-in-kind 	
(PIK) common equity (which we treat as debt), we estimate EveryWare will have 	
approximately $245 million total adjusted debt outstanding.	
	
Rationale	
The speculative-grade ratings on U.S.-based EveryWare reflect Standard & 	
Poor's assessment that the company's financial risk profile is "highly 	
leveraged" (as our criteria define the term), given the significant debt 	
obligations following the merger, and its very aggressive financial policy of 	
seeking acquisitions and paying dividends to its owners. Based on the 	
company's small EBITDA base and heavy debt burden, we believe its credit 	
metrics will deteriorate quickly if it incurs operating difficulties. 	
	
The ratings also incorporate our assessment of EveryWare's business risk 	
profile as "weak." Key factors in this assessment include our view of 	
EveryWare's narrow product portfolio; participation in the mature and highly 	
competitive glassware, dinnerware, and flatware categories; exposure to 	
commodity costs; and limited brand and geographic diversity. 	
	
EveryWare's credit protection measures are weak. We estimate the company's pro 	
forma ratio of total debt to EBITDA was about 4.1x for the fiscal year ended 	
Dec. 31, 2011, and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt 	
was about 14%, which are in line with our "aggressive" indicative ratios of 	
4x-5x leverage and FFO to total debt of 12%-20%. Over the last few years, 	
Anchor's revenues have stabilized as the company has exited underperforming 	
product lines and focused on its branded glassware items. Its adjusted EBITDA 	
margins have remained in the low double-digits as the company benefited from a 	
reduction in raw material and energy prices. Oneida, meanwhile, experienced a 	
significant revenue decline in 2008 and 2009, primarily from its foodservice 	
and international segments, as lower hotel occupancy rates and fewer diners at 	
casual and family restaurants led to fewer replacement orders. Sales in 2010 	
and 2011 appear to have stabilized, as evidenced by new contracts in its 	
international segment and its e-commerce business. We estimate the adjusted 	
EBITDA margin was about 10% over the past two years as the company experienced 	
higher product and freight costs. Based on management's outlook and potential 	
synergies for the merger, we estimate that:	
	
     -- Net sales will continue to increase in the low single-digits in fiscal 	
2012 and 2013. 	
     -- EBITDA margins will expand more than 100 basis points in 2012 and 2013 	
as the company further streamlines and consolidates its operations, including 	
headcount reduction and lease nonrenewals. 	
     -- Credit measures will slowly improve from excess cash flow generation 	
used towards debt repayment. We estimate adjusted leverage of approximately 	
3.6x by the end of fiscal 2012 and FFO to total debt of roughly 17%. 	
     -- Discretionary cash flows in fiscal 2012 will reach about $10 million 	
and will likely generate at least twice that level in 2013. Our estimate 	
assumes no dividends during this period. 	
	
EveryWare is a manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of mostly branded 	
glassware, dinnerware, and flatware. Key brands include Anchor, Oneida, 	
Spiegelau, Sant' Andrea, Schonwald, Stolzle, Viners, and Buffalo China. The 	
pro forma company will likely have a strong market share position, especially 	
in the foodservice category (estimated to be about one-third of the combined 	
company's sales), as it can offer customers the "total tabletop" line of 	
products. In our opinion, the tabletop category is highly competitive, with 	
several significant players and high switching costs to customers. We expect 	
replacement sales will account for the majority of EveryWare's revenues, and 	
the company will grow mainly through product design, price, and perceived 	
quality. Moderate customer concentration exists, with Wal-Mart Stores Inc. 	
(AA/Stable/A-1+) as its largest customer. Geographic diversification is 	
limited, with more than 75% of sales generated in North America. We believe 	
EveryWare is exposed to commodity cost volatility, particularly in the legacy 	
Anchor Hocking business, as Oneida historically has outsourced all of its 	
production needs. We believe the combined company will have exposure to the 	
cost of key ingredients (such as soda ash and natural gas used in glass 	
production) and of freight.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe EveryWare will have adequate liquidity, as defined in our criteria. 	
This includes our anticipation that liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, 	
and availability under the company's ABL) will exceed uses by more than 1.2x 	
during the next 12 to 24 months. We anticipate that liquidity sources will 	
likely continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. This is 	
based on the following information and assumptions:	
	
     -- We believe the company will have less than $1 million in cash after 	
the transaction and will have access to its proposed $75 million ABL (about 	
$40 million will be drawn at close) due in five years. 	
     -- The credit facility covenants include an interest coverage and maximum 	
net leverage covenant. The maximum leverage covenant will become more 	
restrictive over time, with step-downs expected to begin in 2013, and step-ups 	
on the interest coverage covenant also expected to begin in 2013. We estimate 	
that the company will have an EBITDA cushion of 20% or more for both covenant 	
tests. 	
     -- We expect the company to have modest capital expenditures over 2012, 	
which we expect to taper off in subsequent years. 	
     -- We assume the company will be cash flow positive over the next 12-24 	
months.	
     -- Debt amortization is manageable under the credit facilities, with 1% 	
amortization annually on the term loan.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report to be 	
published following this report on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that EveryWare will maintain 	
leverage below 5x, adequate liquidity, and positive free cash flow. We would 	
consider lowering the ratings if leverage rises to the 5.5x area and/or the 	
company's covenant cushion were to decline below 15%, thus weakening its 	
liquidity position. We estimate this could occur in a scenario of about 15% 	
decline in adjusted EBITDA (assuming debt levels do not rise substantially 	
from post-transaction levels), possibly if the company lost some major 	
customers or incurs operating difficulties due to the merger. Although 	
unlikely during the near term, we could consider an upgrade if EveryWare can 	
reduce and sustain leverage to between 3x and 4x, increase FFO to debt above 	
20%, continue to generate positive discretionary cash flows, and maintain a 	
financial policy consistent with a higher rating. EBITDA would need to 	
increase about 15% for this to occur (assuming constant debt levels).  	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria for Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 	
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Assigned	
EveryWare Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating            B(prelim)/Stable/--	
	
Anchor Hocking LLC	
Oneida Ltd.	
 Senior secured	
  $150 mil. six-year term loan      B(prelim)	
   Recovery rating                  3(prelim)	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐