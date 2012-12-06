版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Banco Santander-Chile notes 'cnAA+'

Dec 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its
'cnAA+' issue rating on the Chinese national scale to Banco Santander-Chile
S.A.'s (BSCh; A/Negative/A-1) Chinese Renminbi (CNY) 500 million 3.75%
senior unsecured fixed notes due Nov. 26, 2014. The notes are rated 'A' in
Standard & Poor's global scale.

For more information and a complete credit rating rationale on BSCh, please 
see "Banco Santander-Chile S.A. 'A/A-1' Ratings Affirmed; Long-Term Rating 
Outlook Revised To Negative," published July 13, 2012, and "Banco 
Santander-Chile S.A.'s CNY500 Million Rated 'A'," published Dec. 5, 2012.


RATINGS LIST

Banco Santander-Chile S.A. 
  Issuer credit rating                          A/Negative/A-1 


Rating Assigned

Banco Santander-Chile S.A. 
  CNY500M 3.75% sr unsec fixed notes due 2014   cnAA+

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

