TEXT-S&P rates Banco Santander-Chile notes 'cnAA+'

Dec 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its
'cnAA+' issue rating on the Chinese national scale to Banco Santander-Chile
S.A.'s (BSCh; A/Negative/A-1) Chinese Renminbi (CNY) 500 million 3.75%
senior unsecured fixed notes due Nov. 26, 2014. The notes are rated 'A' in
Standard & Poor's global scale.
For more information and a complete credit rating rationale on BSCh, please
see "Banco Santander-Chile S.A. 'A/A-1' Ratings Affirmed; Long-Term Rating
Outlook Revised To Negative," published July 13, 2012, and "Banco
Santander-Chile S.A.'s CNY500 Million Rated 'A'," published Dec. 5, 2012.
RATINGS LIST
Banco Santander-Chile S.A.
Issuer credit rating A/Negative/A-1
Rating Assigned
Banco Santander-Chile S.A.
CNY500M 3.75% sr unsec fixed notes due 2014 cnAA+
