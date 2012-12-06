TEXT-S&P rates Banco Santander-Chile notes 'cnAA+'

Dec 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'cnAA+' issue rating on the Chinese national scale to Banco Santander-Chile S.A.'s (BSCh; A/Negative/A-1) Chinese Renminbi (CNY) 500 million 3.75% senior unsecured fixed notes due Nov. 26, 2014. The notes are rated 'A' in Standard & Poor's global scale. For more information and a complete credit rating rationale on BSCh, please see "Banco Santander-Chile S.A. 'A/A-1' Ratings Affirmed; Long-Term Rating Outlook Revised To Negative," published July 13, 2012, and "Banco Santander-Chile S.A.'s CNY500 Million Rated 'A'," published Dec. 5, 2012. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Credit FAQ: China Credit Spotlight: Greater China Regional Scale Explained, Aug. 29, 2012 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology and Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 RATINGS LIST Banco Santander-Chile S.A. Issuer credit rating A/Negative/A-1 Rating Assigned Banco Santander-Chile S.A. CNY500M 3.75% sr unsec fixed notes due 2014 cnAA+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.