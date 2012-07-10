TEXT-S&P rates Eagle Rock Energy Partners LP

July 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B' senior unsecured debt rating to Eagle Rock Energy Partners L.P.'s proposed $250 million notes due 2020. Eagle Rock Energy Finance Corp. is the co-issuer of the notes. The recovery rating on the notes is '4', indicating our expectation for average recovery (30% to 50%) if a payment default occurs. Immediately following the issuance, the partnership will have $550 million total principal amount of outstanding notes. The partnership intends to use proceeds from the unsecured notes to pay down outstanding borrowings under its credit facility. Pro forma for the issuance, we expect the company's debt to EBITDA ratio will be below 4x over the next year, however, there could be some volatility in these cash flows depending on market conditions. Houston, Texas-based master limited partnership Eagle Rock Energy Partners engages in both the midstream energy business (which includes gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas; fractionating and transporting natural gas liquids; and crude oil logistics and marketing) and the upstream energy business (which includes developing and producing interests in oil and natural gas). RELATED RESEARCH Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, April 18, 2012 RATINGS LIST Eagle Rock Energy Partners L.P. Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- New Ratings Eagle Rock Energy Partners L.P. Eagle Rock Energy Finance Corp. $250 mil. senior unsecured notes B Recovery rating 4